Dusty Hernandez Harrison looking for summer return after parting ways with Roc Nation











Unbeaten welterweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison has been released from his promotional contract with Roc Nation, it was announced last week.

Harrison (30-0-1, 16 knockouts) has not fought in almost two years, when he defeated Thomas Lamanna by 10-round unanimous decision in September 2016.

With a significant following in the Washington D.C. area, Harrison was on the verge of becoming a legitimate contender and one of the faces of Roc Nation. During his tenure with company, Harrison even signed deals with Fila and Geico.

However, in the seven fights Harrison fought under the Roc Nation banner, only three occurred on actual Roc Nation cards.

Now that he has been given his release, Harrison hopes to get back in the ring and the 24-year-old contender confirmed that he was something lined up for the summer.

“It’s been hard to be motivated with a 22-month layoff,” Harrison told THE RING. “(The layoff) was never in the plans, but now I have a fight in the works for August and the excitement almost matches my debut.”

Seven years ago this month, Harrison made his pro debut at the age of 17.

