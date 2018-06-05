Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs in talks for Sept. 15 bout as negotiations with GGG cease

Photo / @HBOBoxing











Oscar De La Hoya promised two weeks ago that he was prepared to leave the negotiating table for a planned September rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Now, it appears he’s ready to follow through as talks hit a standstill yet again.

Golden Boy Promotions and Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, remain deadlocked over the revenue split for the middleweight championship return bout that would take place on September 15 in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya told ESPN on Tuesday that GGG is insisting on an even 50-50 split for the fight, a counter-offer Canelo and GBP are balking at. Instead, De La Hoya says he’s moving forward with talks to pit Alvarez against middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs.

“The Canelo train has left the station … so there’s a deal on the table for Daniel Jacobs to fight September 15 against Canelo,” De La Hoya said. “Eddie loves the idea. He loves the fight. Daniel Jacobs loves the fight and we love the fight as well. So we’re just moving forward and making sure that Canelo has the toughest dance partner possible for Sept. 15.”

The split was 70% in favor of Canelo for his September meeting with Golovkin that resulted in a draw, and GGG gained five more points for the rematch slated for May 5 that was eventually cancelled.

After Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol and was subsequently suspended, GGG instead fought Vanes Martirosyan and scored a brutal second-round knockout. Golovkin has been visibility frustrated since the positive result was revealed and laughed off Alvarez’s claim that the adverse finding was due to contaminated meat consumed in Mexico.

And now, GGG wants to be compensated for all his trouble by receiving half of the pot. He made at least $20 million for the first bout, a fight that generated upward of $100 million in revenue.

The Alvarez side conceded five more points, bringing Golovkin’s take to 40%, but talks are no longer moving with GGG insisting on 50%.

“Both guys made their biggest purse, it seems like it would make sense that they fight in the rematch,” Loeffler told THE RING last month. “Canelo made by far his biggest payday against GGG. He made four times what he made against (Floyd) Mayweather fighting against GGG and much more than he did fighting (Miguel) Cotto or (Julio Cesar) Chavez (Jr.). And to be fair, GGG made his biggest payday as well.

“It’s a much bigger fight than the rematch (would have originally been) with the controversy with the testing. If Canelo and GGG don’t want to agree on the terms, it would be unfortunate for the sport of boxing.”

But it appears the fight won’t happen unless Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) moves off his position that he deserves parity. It was understandable that the 36-year-old Kazakh wanted to received a bigger piece of the pie for a fight in September. After all, it wasn’t his fault that the rematch didn’t happen in May.

Canelo, though, is the bigger draw with his sizable Mexican contingent. The 27-year-old’s fight with little-known Brit Liam Smith in September 2016 generated 300,000 pay-per-view buys. In comparison, GGG’s title bout with David Lemieux that year pulled in about half that.

Surely, Canelo would make more money to fight Golovkin than against anyone else, but a bout with Jacobs is attractive, too. The Brooklynite gave GGG all he could handle when they met in March 2017, and De La Hoya noted that “in a lot of people’s eyes, he beat Golovkin in a very close fight.”

“I spoke to Eddie about a fight with Canelo in September, we are in the early stages of negotiations,” Jacobs’ manager, Eddie Hearn, told THE RING in a text message. “I will have a better feel for things over the next few days.”

Eddie is promoter Eddie Hearn, who made Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) the first American fighter in his stable when he signed him last year. Jacobs is THE RING’s No. 3-rated middleweight and like Canelo, is a formidable puncher.

The 31-year-old’s reeled off victories over Luis Arias and Maciej Sulecki since the loss to Golovkin, and a fight with Canelo would serve as a big event.

The far bigger fight remains a rematch between Canelo and GGG, though, especially with all the bad blood that’s been brewing, but right now, it seems far off in the distance.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger