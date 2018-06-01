Friday, June 01, 2018  |
News

Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Hekkie Budler, Naoya Inoue, Brendan Ingle, the WBC)

Few fighters give as much of themselves as newly crowned RING 108-pound champ Hekkie Budler (left), seen here butting heads with Ryoichi Taguchi. Photo / Naoki Fukuda
01
Jun
by Doug Fischer

BIG IN JAPAN

Hi Doug.

As you can imagine, the South African boxing fraternity has been in a perpetual party mode after Hekkie Budler’s victory over Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan, hence I only now came down from Cloud Nine to write to the mailbag.

The fight went almost exactly as I expected (although I am not going to crow too hard about getting this one right, I was also the guy who picked Tim Bradley to beat Pacman in the second AND third fight lol) and what a great fight it was!

One also has to give some props to Japanese boxing. When last have we seen a visiting fighter win a close decision? Am I right when saying that Japan is possibly the best place to be if you are going to fight on the road? They really seem to respect the sport above all else.

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Also, they made use of a TV replay to reverse the referee’s decision where he wrongly called the last round knockdown that Taguchi scored a slip and the scorecards were accordingly adjusted. Luckily, our man had enough early rounds banked to come out a close, but very deserving winner but I think that was a very progressive move on their part. Any chance this could be rolled out world wide, not only for knockdowns but determining the cause of cuts?

Would you agree that Japan is probably the best place for the small guys if you don’t bring a Michael Carbajal package to the table?

I would like to see Budler fight Ken Shiro and rematch Taguchi. How do you see those fights going?

On the subject of Japan, Naoya Inoue is an absolute beast! I expected Jamie McDonnell to give him some work. Instead, in spite of looking tiny compared to the Brit, it looked like a school yard beatdown.

He must be the firm favourite in the WBSS and a lot of people this side is now expecting him to do the same with Zolani Tete. Maybe, but I am not convinced. What happens if Tete tags him? The forward marching style of the Japanese phenom suits Tete. It all depends if he can keep The Monster at the end of his jab and whether he can hurt him. If he just walks in unchecked like he did against McDonnell, then Tete is in big trouble. How do you see that fight going if it happens?

Mythical matchups:

Budler vs Carbajal & Chiquita Gonzalez

Regards. – Droeks Malan, South Africa

What!? Where’s Jacob Matlala in your Mythical Matchups? No all-South African junior flyweight champ showdown between Hekkie and Baby Jake? For shame! (Unless, of course, you’ve proposed that MM before, which you probably have.)

Anyway, I gotta go with Carbajal by late stoppage and Gonzalez by unanimous decision in competitive and entertaining fights.

One has to give some props to Japanese boxing. I often do and will continue to. I’m pleased that the Japanese boxing scene is attracting more international attention these days than it did in years/decades past.

When last have we seen a visiting fighter win a close decision? Caleb Truax won one against James DeGale in England in December, but it is quite rare, unfortunately.

Am I right when saying that Japan is possibly the best place to be if you are going to fight on the road? They really seem to respect the sport above all else. The Japanese public (and the Japan Boxing Commission) does not like it when a native fighter gets a decision that he did not truly deserve.

Also, they made use of a TV replay to reverse the referee’s decision where he wrongly called the last round knockdown that Taguchi scored a slip and the scorecards were accordingly adjusted. Any chance this could be rolled out worldwide, not only for knockdowns but determining the cause of cuts? Eventually, I think instant replay will be part of boxing’s unified rules (at least for the higher-profile shows that are recorded).

Would you agree that Japan is probably the best place for the small guys if you don’t bring a Michael Carbajal package to the table? There’s no doubt about it. When you’re talking about the sub-bantamweight divisions, Japan is where the world-class, big-event action is. However, I’m hoping that my buddy Tom Loeffler’s “Superfly” series can eventually create a serious market for the little giants of the sport. They seldom disappoint.

I would like to see Budler fight Ken Shiro and rematch Taguchi. How do you see those fights going? I would slightly favor Shiro by close (probably majority) decision and Budler to edge Taguchi again on points.

Nayoya Inoue lived up to his “Monster” moniker with his first-round demolition of highly rated bantamweight Jamie McDonnell. Photo / Naoki Fukuda

On the subject of Japan, Naoya Inoue is an absolute beast! I expected Jamie McDonnell to give him some work. Instead, in spite of looking tiny compared to the Brit, it looked like a school yard beatdown. I also expected McDonnell to take Inoue rounds, and I thought the experienced Englishman would be “pesky” at the very least, but the 25-year-old boxer-puncher is a special talent, and he’s not someone you can hang with if you’ve drained yourself making weight.

He must be the firm favourite in the WBSS and a lot of people this side is now expecting him to do the same with Zolani Tete. They need to put The Monster Pom Poms down. Tete is a much better boxer/talent than McDonnell.

How do you see that fight going if it happens? Until I see more of Inoue at 118 pounds, I have to favor Tete by decision.

 

WELTERWEIGHTS OF THE ‘90S, EDWIN VALERO

Dear Dougie,

I have been a reader of your mailbags since the Maxboxing days, when I

was the only French paying member of the site.

I was thinking recently that a few welterweights from the 90’s (which was the golden era of the division in my opinion) would have beaten Floyd Mayweather, namely:

-Ike Quartey

-Jose Luis Lopez

– Tito Trinidad

– James Page (maybe)

-Vernon Forrest

– Maurice Blocker (big maybe)

And on a side note, a prime Paul Williams would have been too much size and volume punching for Floyd.

I know you are tired of reading about him, but I saw Edwin Valero fight live in Paris 13 years ago:

I have been in the ring with world champions, had my share of amateur fights and gym wars, and have been following boxing live and on TV for 25 years.

Let me tell you that the strength, power and cold hatred that Valero exhibited for the 2 minutes of the fight was something that I had never seen before and will never see again.

Best regards. – Valentin

Thanks for sharing your thoughts, Valentin, and thanks for being our one paying customer from France back in the MaxBoxing days.

Valero proved to be more than a power-punching front-runner with his savage battle against Mosquera.

Valero was a sight to behold live. When I witnessed him train and fight, I figured it was the closest boxing-observer experience to watching a young/prime Roberto Duran ply his brutal craft in the gym and the ring. The thing about Valero is that to truly appreciate his skill, power and ferocity, you had to see him live.

The welterweights of the 1990s were indeed excellent (and you didn’t even mention Pernell Whitaker, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Buddy McGirt, Meldrick Taylor, Aaron Davis and Crisanto Espana).

I’m not sure Mayweather would have bothered venturing up into the welterweight division if he had to deal with that many dangerous 147 pounders. However, I don’t think they could all beat the 147-pound version of Floyd.

I think Mayweather could beat Quartey (narrowly), Page and Blocker (although those wouldn’t be easy fights). I think Forrest and Tito would have outpointed him. I think Lopez at this best (which we didn’t often see) could have stopped him late.

 

INGLE MADE A DIFFERENCE

Hi Doug,

As these letters often say, long time reader first time writer. I’ve felt compelled to write after the sad passing of the legendary trainer Brendan Ingle.

As many will know Ingle trained some top fighters such as Prince Naz and Johnny Nelson, taking them from kids who walked into his gym to world champions. However more impressive from what I have read is the difference his gym made to his local community and the way he used boxing to teach discipline and respect, by many accounts transforming some people’s lives for the better.

Some people are quick to claim boxing is a sport for thugs who are out to damage each other – they should perhaps look at the humanity and compassion of the late Mr Ingle. A well-researched article in Ring Magazine would be welcome!

Many thanks and keep up the good work! Cheers. – David, Scotland

Thanks for finally writing in, David, and thank you for sharing your thoughts on Ingle and your request for a feature story on the dearly departed boxing sage in THE RING.

I will see to it that you get that article in a future issue of the magazine (in either the October or November editions, which see print in early August and September).

 

R.I.P. BRENDAN INGLE

Hi Doug,

I’m just writing in case no one else does, because I’m sure there are 1000s better qualified to pay tribute to Brendan Ingle. But I wouldn’t want his passing not to be noted in the mailbag.

He truly did seem a one-off, not just that everything he did simply started with helping kids in his community and for all the success, he carried on in that spirit, but in that, somehow or other, he developed an almost-unique and effective style for his fighters. Any half-knowledgeable boxing fan can spot a Wincobank fighter, and so many of them have been massive stars of British (and international) boxing.

Hamed, Graham, Brook, etc., are some of the most mesmerising fighters Britain has ever been received, not to mention a story like Johnny Nelson’s, of persistence and a coach’s belief in the eventual outcome. And it’s all down to Brendan Ingle. Truly, as a casual boxing fan going back to the 90s, he strikes me as one of the greatest men in boxing’s history. – David

Brendan Ingle (left) with former unified featherweight titleholder Prince Naseem Hamed. Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.

He certainly made his mark on the sport, especially the British scene, and, most importantly (as you and David noted), within his community. Ingle trained boxers for the right reasons, he did so in his own inimitable style, and he was very, very good at it.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts on Mr. Ingle and making sure that his passing did not go unmentioned in the mailbag column (which belongs to its readers as much as it does to me).

 

BLATANT CANELO BIAS FROM THE WBC

It’s been awhile, Doug. As always, all my best to you. The WBC has definitely ceased to be an objective organization, not that they ever really were. Their president from day one says Canelo is innocent of failing 2 drug tests. Then Suliaman tells GGG to just accept all Golden Boy offers and fight Canelo. Now he says that if GGG doesn’t fight Canelo next, he must fight Jemelle Charlo.

You can’t make this s__t up, Doug. Of course, Canelo should be able to fight potential HOFer Spike O Sullivan. I’ve loyally followed boxing for 50+ years and the WBC has finally surpassed the WBA in absolute corruption. It’s not even debatable anymore.

Sorry for the rant, Doug, but I love the sport of boxing and this B.S. just pisses me off. As always, Doug. Keep up the good fight. You’re one of the good guys. – Jeff from Tampa

Thanks for the kind words, Jeff.

We can’t really criticize the WBC’s stance on Canelo here at THE RING (for well-publicized reasons). At the end of the day, the WBC did eventually follow its rules and dropped Canelo from its middleweight rankings for not enrolling in their Clean Boxing Program. (I think Alvarez has since signed up.) We didn’t follow ours.

That said, the WBC has always rode for the fighters, especially the stars that bring in buku bucks. And after being on the outs with Canelo for about a year and half, they are pleased to be back in his good graces. It doesn’t hurt that he’s Mexican.

The WBC has definitely ceased to be an objective organization, not that they ever really were. They’re a business first, an “organization” second. All of the major sanctioning bodies have to be about their business. They wouldn’t exist if they weren’t about the Benjamins.

Their president from day one says Canelo is innocent of failing 2 drug tests. No, that’s not true. He’s doesn’t say that Canelo is innocent of failing two drug tests. He says that he believes that Canelo is innocent of cheating because there is a problem of meat contamination in Mexico.

You hardcore knuckleheads have your opinions on the Canelo-GGG rematch negotiations, and so does this guy. (But do you mutants have a smile as nice as Mo’s?)

Then Suliaman tells GGG to just accept all Golden Boy offers and fight Canelo. Hey, everyone else has an opinion on what Golovkin should or should not do, why can’t Mauricio have his?

Now he says that if GGG doesn’t fight Canelo next, he must fight Jemelle Charlo. Jemelle? Is that the third Charlo twin? Are they triplets? Or is that Jermell and Jermall’s sister? No, that can’t be right. JerMALL is the Charlo the WBC believes should get first crack at GGG if the Red Diva decides to pass on a rematch. And you know what? A lot of fans – including hardcore heads – want to see that fight.

You can’t make this s__t up, Doug. I know. I’ve got a Twitter account.

Of course, Canelo should be able to fight potential HOFer Spike O Sullivan. Do I detect some sarcasm, Jeff?

I’ve loyally followed boxing for 50+ years and the WBC has finally surpassed the WBA in absolute corruption. It’s not even debatable anymore. Who would want to debate that? Oh yeah… Boxing Twitter. Anyway, allow me to state for the record that I like and respect Mauricio and Gilberto Mendoza Jr.

 

KEEP YOUR CHIN UP

Dougie,

I’ve been a fan of yours since “The House of Boxing” days & have been a boxing fan for a long, long while. I was present at the Joe Frazier vs. Bob Foster fight (I loved the style of both) at Cobo Hall just before I left for Vietnam. I know I’m showing my age. I was also at the closed circuit showing of Smoking Joe vs Jerry Quarry.

I know that you are in a tight spot because of the Canelo predicament but regardless, true boxing fans can see that your integrity shows through. Everyone goes through tough battles in life, it’s what makes us stronger when we fight the good fight.

I’m not looking to get published (I wrote Steve Kim a similar email during the MaxBoxing fiasco) I just wanted you to know that you have a lot of folks’ respect.

Incidentally, a note on Smoking Joe’s confidence level before the fight with Bob Foster –  he had people handing out bright yellow flyers that resembled an index card that said “Come to the Joe Frazier victory after fight party featuring Joe Frazier & the Knockouts”.  Fortunately for we boxing fans he was much more proficient at belting out an opponent vs belting out a tune. – An aficionado of the Sweet Science, Dan De Vita

I don’t know about that, Dan. “First Round Knock-Out” and “The Bigger They Come” are kinda catchy tunes.

Anyway, I know you weren’t looking to be published, but I figured I would because:

  1. It’s a slow fight weekend.
  2. You shared an anecdote on Joe Frazier’s singing career.
  3. What you had to say was very nice.

And for the record, the respect of fans like you holds A LOT more weight with me than the negative opinions of detractors.

 

  • Chris Stans

    I’m amazed that they still don’t use instant replay, do they think the camera is going to lie to them? A more cynical take is that it will stop the referee from ruling in favor of the A side fighter.

    • Giuseppe

      There is no objective eye. People argue non-stop about decisions using VAR in football (soccer). Boxing is fine without video replays. it works in tennis because it’s IN or OUT but boxing will often require interpretation… so why not just go with the ref in real time?

      • Randall Bannister

        Cases where this would work:

        Accidental head clashes
        Low blows
        Shots around the back of the head
        Knockdowns that aren’t ruled correctly (Judah vs Mayweather)

        However I agree these are still open to interpretation.

        • Giuseppe

          but what would we bitch about? 🙂

          • Randall Bannister

            LOL. The same thing football fans bitch about, “they got the decision wrong even though it’s in black and white, well colour but that’s the saying”

          • Giuseppe

            the innovation (actually a throwback) that id like to see if 15 rounds for championship fights. sort of like the way in lesser tennis tournaments its best of three until you get to the finals, where its best of five.

            non title fights 12r. Title fights 15r – serious time. Prepare accordingly!

          • Randall Bannister

            that sir, is brilliant. I’d be 100% behind this.

          • Here’s Barley!

            Another great suggestion from you. So many of the truly special things that have happened throughout boxing history have happened in those championship rounds 13-15.

            The championship rounds that so often decided greatness.
            .

          • Left Hook2

            we just bitch about the judges scorecards being too kind to the less busy fighter who lands pretty punches rather than inflicting more damage and about refs who are too reluctant to take away points for holding EARLY in the bout. That pretty much sums it up!

        • Left Hook2

          Agree. It needs to be quick and the ref needs to use common sense, not a paragraph of lingo like in the NFL. These are so easy to spot with replay that it is a travesty that it is not used.

      • Here’s Barley!

        Good point. Boxing too messy and involved to be decided upon by video replays.

      • Left Hook2

        Really? It is so obvious in most situations, and they can look at during the round and in between rounds. Think Beltran vs Maicelo where it was so ridiculously obvious that a headbutt put him down. Most of these reviews would take about 15 seconds with the network replays. The importance of the review CANNOT be understated. This is a 3 POINT SWING—30% of a 10 round fight, 25% of a 12 rounder. Yeah…replay is an absolute MUST for this archaic sport.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Frazier’s confidence reminds me of what Joe Louis’ trainer, Jack Blackburn, said about his charge’s upcoming fight with the very tough indeed Charley Retzlaff, that it would end as “soon as we can hit him.” Louis himself shrugged “that he would get it over as quickly as possible.” And, in fact, the Brown Bomber kayoed the Duluth Dynamiter in the first.

  • Giuseppe

    MM:

    Spence v Mayweather if they fought in September

    If you had to bet your home or car… where does your money go?

    • Here’s Barley!

      Kell outboxed Spence before weight-making kicked in. And such is Mayweather’s technique I wouldn’t be surprised if he still had the beating of the young so-called ‘superstar’ (I haven’t been overly impressed by him).

      I agree with Dougie in that Mayweather (and Pacquiao) would likely have never headed north to 147 in more talent-rich welterweight eras – populated by such scary creatures like Robinson, Griffith, Leonard, Hearns and Benitez.

      Yet there has been nothing remotely that good at 147 this past few years though – including Spence. Hence it would STILL likely be Mayweather for me (I just don’t rate Spence).

      I sure wouldn’t go the home or the car on it though. Not for Floyd. Lol.
      .

      • Giuseppe

        I rate Spence a bit higher than you (it seems) but let’s wait before we anoint him. He has flaws but also some impressive strengths. I don;t mind my champs sloppy, i guess. And i suspect crawford will prove himself to be the best in the division, if that means something.

        • Here’s Barley!

          Touche. And I agree on Crawford – always rated him heir apparent at 147 in the long run.

          • Giuseppe

            Speaking of yesteryear WWs, Duran v 2008/9 Pacquaio would have been fairly awesome. Duran to win 2/3 times of a trilogy but i can see him dizzied for their first encounter, not quite able to set himself as pac buzzes around,

          • Here’s Barley!

            I think it depends on which Duran we got. The lighter 135/early 147 Duran – that ferocious, all-out attacking force of nature – runs little Manny right out of the ring for me.

            Yet the counterpunching genius version of Duran that came later – the one specifically designed to permit the great Panamanian to stand back and counterpunch larger oncoming foes like Hagler and Barkley – may indeed have found Manny too busy and full of movement.

            Until, as you rightly say, Duran eventually worked him out (your 2nd/3rd contests)
            .

          • Giuseppe

            Who is your favourite boxer to watch today?

            And what would your #1 matchup in the sport be today – if you had the power to “match-make it”?

          • Left Hook2

            I’ll chime in….Jarrett Hurd. He is not in bad fights. I know it is trendy, but him and Munguia would be the JM version of Gatti-Ward.
            Best fight (biggest matchup): Probably Loma-Garcia or of course Wilder-AJ.

          • Here’s Barley!

            I like Dmitry Bivol. I think the talented Russian is the superb puncher that his countryman Kovalev never was (Sergey is heavy handed – but in fact lacks true KO power). I look foreward to Bivol cleaning up the division (IMO).

            I obviously like to watch GGG – who doesn’t ? But I also love it when you get a great clash of styles. Hence I would love to see GGG defend against BJS – who showcased fine skill and, more importantly, brilliant movement against Lemieux. A great clash of styles to relish.

            Then there’s Mikey Garcia (another favourite) – who I would love to see fight Lomachenko in what would likely be the biggest test of the Ukranian wizard’s career thus far.

            And, finally, I think there’s some heavyweight match-up out there that might be worth a look in – something about a Joshua and a Wilder ?

            I guess I’ll go with that one too.
            .

      • Randall Bannister

        Re-watched the Brook vs Spence fight earlier this week, after 6 I had Brook up 4-2 so I agree that Mayweather is still probably too much for him.

        • Left Hook2

          Over 12 rounds May would get beaten down. Spence is way too strong. Heck, Brook is too strong. A long fighter would have beaten the ww version of May the way Kovalev beat Hopkins–just keep the little guy who likes to fight in spurts at a distance.

          • Giuseppe

            It’s not quite skill vs athleticism as Spence is more than a bruiser IMO. He gets his body shots off and seems to have a decent chin. I think he’d be able to get to mayweather but… very hard to bet your home / car against a guy who hasn’t lost, even now.

    • AngelMorningstar

      It’s in Vegas? Then Mayweather because he’ll make it 12 and no one takes a decision from him in Vegas.

      • Giuseppe

        its in a mythical, ‘fair’ location.

        • AngelMorningstar

          Spence then.

    • Orca

      The current Floyd would lose. I really have very little doubt on that. He’s finished and he know’s it. I think there are lesser welters than Spence that could beat Floyd of today.

  • Randall Bannister

    Glad to see Brendan Ingle in the mailbag. I’ll echo Naseem Hamed’s sentiments that he should be inducted into the HOF ( although I said it last week and Naz stole my thunder….). The problem with the IBHOF is that it’s predominately American and he only had 4 world champs. I don’t think the work he did in Sheffield will be recognised but it should, he may of only trained 4 world champs but his sons will and are definitely continuing his legacy and many more world champs will come from his/their stable.

  • Left Hook2

    Great email, Dan!
    Most of those welters would have beaten May, and I think Quartey could have just pumped that jab at him all night. BUT, as much as I disliked ‘money’, I had great respect for ‘Pretty Boy’. That fact that he could be competitive with prime Oscar, Ike, Tito speaks volumes about how good he was.

  • AngelMorningstar

    Someone publish this on the boxing reddit page and watch all the flomos rage over Doug’s pix of the 90’s fighters beating their hero lol.

    • Randall Bannister

      LOL..which one R/boxing?

      • AngelMorningstar

        Yea if you dare to say Mayweather or RJJ lose any fight they rage. It’s quite hilarious.

      • Giuseppe

        i have had to stop reading reddit altogether. its bad for my mojo. it’s peak internet.

    • Orca

      Yeah. I think some will have real issue with the possibility that Lopez could have taken him out. They won’t know Lopez but will google his record and write him off. The 90’s was great in general for boxing. The big guys and the welters were really cooking though!

  • TNT

    None of those guys beats Mayweather. He would not just fight them as he did Maidana. He would box, use his quick legs and escape virtually untouched.

    • Left Hook2

      At welter he never did that and couldn’t do that with those bigger guys.

