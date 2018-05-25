Friday, May 25, 2018  |
Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Inoue-McDonnell, Jack Johnson, Filipino spoilers)

Photo by Naoki Fukuda




by Doug Fischer

THE MONSTER VS. MCDONNELL

Hey Doug,

So, I’m very excited for the Naoya Inoue-Jamie McDonnell fight on Friday, and have been for a while. Despite looking forward to it, I somehow managed to overlook the fact until today that McDonnell is 5-foot-10.

So, two questions: How much of a factor do you think the height difference will play? And how the hell does someone who’s 5-foot-10 get down to 118 lbs. safely?

Best to you and the family. – Graham, Bangkok

Thanks, Graham.

Jamie McDonnell probably did not have an easy time making weight. Photo / Naoki Fukuda

How does someone who’s 5-foot-10 get down to 118 pounds safely? Very carefully, Graham. Very carefully, gradually and over a long period of time. It’s very possible that McDonnell, who was an hour late for yesterday’s weigh-in, was in the process of making the bantamweight division limit right up until it was time to step on the scale.  

I’m sure making 118 is not an easy process for McDonnell – who came in at 117½

and I thought looked a little sucked in around his jaw and mid-section – but “drying out” right up until the weigh-in is nothing out of the ordinary in the era of previous-day weigh-ins. Shane Mosley often did that during his IBF lightweight title reign. He was a huge lightweight but he really only weighed 135 pounds for a couple of hours around the official weigh-in time. Mosley trained weighing a fit-and-trim 147-150 pounds for most of the year, but he set about boiling down to 135 pounds during the last three weeks of his training camps. After weighing in, he would rehydrate to between 147-155 pounds by fight time. 

It will be interesting to see how many post-weigh-in pounds McDonnell puts on by the

McDonnell is at least 5 inches taller than Inoue. Photo / Naoki Fukuda

time he steps into the ring against Inoue, and even more so to see if the game and gritty Englishman can use his weight advantage effectively against The Monster. Or, maybe another way to look at it is how will Inoue deal with a significantly larger foe.

How much of a factor do you think the height difference will play? Good question. Yoan Boyeaux (who had not been stopped in 45 pro bouts) had a slight height advantage against Inoue (5-foot-7½ or 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-5) but the Japanese star had no trouble breaking him down within three rounds.  

However, Boyeaux is not world class. McDonnell, who battled tested against formidable opposition, is. And Doncaster man is five inches taller. I think 32-year-old vet gives the 25-year-old phenom a fight, and definitely lasts more than three rounds. I

“The Monster” flexes. Photo / Naoki Fukuda

envision Inoue walking McDonnell down behind a strong jab, counter-punching when he gets a clear shot and attacking the taller man’s elongated body en route to a late stoppage (after eight rounds) or to a decision victory.   

Inoue is the shorter boxer and he’s new to bantamweight, but he’s a better athlete, the more natural talent and the more powerful of the two. He looked great at yesterday’s weigh-in and I expect him to feel very strong due to not having to sweat down to 115 pounds (which he’s struggled to do in recent years). Still, McDonnell, who possess excellent stamina, won’t go easily. I expect him to be stubborn and pesky/crafty for as long as he can.

 

 

FINALLY!

Doug,

Thank God Jack Johnson has finally been pardoned after all these years. He’s one of my favourite boxers. Have you seen Unforgivable Blackness? Excellent documentary about him. I loved his other worldly boxing skills. But I mostly liked how he chose to live his life, thumbing his nose at the red neck society of yesteryear. – Jeff, Australia

More than 70 years after his death, Johnson remains the boldest athlete in American history. He possessed a fearless and brash nature that went beyond even the defiant side of Muhammad Ali standout personality. 

It’s only fitting that I’d get an email cheering Johnson’s long overdue presidential pardon from an “Ozzie,” as The Galveston Giant finally received his overdue shot at the heavyweight title (against Tommy Burns) in Sydney, Australia almost 110 years ago. 

Johnson ranks among my personal top five heavyweight champions of all time (trailing just behind Ali and Joe Louis). His title reign and career stats aren’t as good some of the big men who I rate behind him (such as Larry Holmes) – he only made five defenses of the title, he didn’t face any African-American contenders after winning the championship, and some of the standouts he faced were undersized or underweight (Burns, Sam Langford, Stanely Ketchell, Philadelphia Jack O’Brien) – but he made history (and arguably a paradigm shift in American society) by being the first black man to hold the “biggest prize in sports,” he was pioneer in defensive/scientific boxing (especially at heavyweight) and he accomplished what he did in the most hostile environment imaginable. And he faced 10 fellow hall of famers, including the great Langford, James J. Jeffries, Sam McVey, Joe Jeannette, Ketchell, Burns and O’Brien. 

Yes, I’ve seen Unforgivable Blackness. I watched (and recorded) the documentary series when it first aired on PBS here in the States. And long before that series, I would often write my articles and columns for HouseofBoxing.com and MaxBoxing.com while listening to Miles Davis’ Tribute to Jack Johnson.

 

FILIPINO UPSETS

Hi Doug, hope all is good.
Not much of what you’d call mainstream boxing this weekend, but some big fights in the lighter classes.

I want to bring up something that I see occur quite frequently in the sport, Filipino boxers springing upsets, usually by knockout. Just a few examples recently:

Jonas Sultan UD12 Johnriel Casemiro
Romero Duno KO2 Christian Gonzalez
Jaysever Abcede KO2 Stamp Kiatniwat
Jhon Gemino KO1 Toka Khan Clary
Alvin Lagumbay KO2 Keita Obara

It seems no matter how modest a record some of these guys have they seem very able to spring the upset. With that being said how do you see the all Filipino super fly clash going this weekend between Ancajas and Sultan?

MM:
Roman Gonzalez vs. Kazuto Ioka
Amnat Ruenrong vs. Donnie Nietes
SSR vs. Pacquiao

Conrad, Sheffield

I’ll go with Gonzalez, Nietes and Sor Rungvisai (if the fight is at 112 or 115 pounds) – all by close-but-unanimous decision.

Johnriel Casimero (left) attempts to evade Jonas Sultan’s punch during their fight in September 2017. (Photo by Stevie Lim)

I expect Sultan to give Jerwin Ancajas a stern challenge in an entertaining fight (but I favor the defending IBF titleholder). Why? Because they have the same mentality and background. They’re young, hungry and fearless. Same deal with Duno, Abcede, Gemino and Lagumbay. They’ll literally fight anyone, anywhere. These guys are in their early-to-mid 20s, some have fewer than 20 bouts (Lagumbay only has 12 pro bouts under his belt), but they’ve fought top prospects and contenders in Japan, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, Ireland, Russia and the good ole US of A.

Alvin Lagumbay (right) and Keita Obara land simultaneous left hooks. Photo / Naoki Fukuda

I’m more familiar with Duno because he’s fought four of his last five bouts in Southern California starting with the Chimpa upset, but I’m aware of the others you mentioned and I tip my hat to them all because the generally make for entertaining (often explosive) fights. How about that double-knockdown in the Lagumbay-Obara fight?!

 

 

PEDS AND A MYTHICAL MATCHUP

Hi Dougie,

I hope you’re well mate.

I saw an interview with Paulie Malignaggi who basically said unless you take drugs, you simply cannot compete at the top level these days. What is your take on that?

A quick MM that could/should of happened but didn’t. Trinidad VS Quartey at 147.

Also, Mayweather VS Quartey? I feel Ike’s jab would have been too much for Floyd. Thanks mate. – Will

I think Quartey’s jab (as well as his tight technique and physical strength) would have greatly challenged Mayweather, but I’m not sure the Ghanaian standout’s offense was creative enough to capitalize on the trouble his piston-like left stick would have caused. Oba Carr was able to give Quartey a competitive fight over 12 rounds, and I’m sure Mayweather could have boxed a more disciplined fight than the talented and gutsy Detroit native. I’ll go with Mayweather by close-but-unanimous decision.

And I’ll go with Trinidad by late stoppage in a great welterweight clash.

I saw an interview with Paulie Malignaggi who basically said unless you take drugs, you simply cannot compete at the top level these days. What is your take on that? Well, obviously it’s not impossible. He did it, didn’t he? I considered Malignaggi to be a “top-level” boxer in two weight classes – junior welterweight and welterweight – and I believe that he was world class 13-14 years into his pro career. I always assumed that he was a clean competitor. And if he wasn’t, I’d be interested to know what he took to enable his impressive longevity.

I’m also curious if he suspects that any of the boxers he commentates on for Showtime (which probably showcases the largest group of “top-level” boxing talent – especially American standouts – of any network in the world) are using PEDs.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer





  • Dug Fisher

    Way to put the ball in Malignaggi’s court, Doug lol.

  • John Swan

    1. McDonnell-Inoue. Can’t wait for this! Sure it’s for a bogus world title, but McDonnell is an absolutely proven world class talent who can raise (and lower) his performance level to match his opponents. A third weight division for the Monster – if he can carry his power up and put McDonnell away I’ll be very, very impressed.

    2. Boxing apps. It’s interesting to see how ESPN and now Matchroom with DAZN are going full steam ahead with subscription based boxing apps. I’m not convinced either will work. Back catalogues on apps are great – because you get to download high resolution files which stream well to big screen TVs, but in terms of streaming high resolution live broadcasts – that is another story altogether. Yes we’re in a world rapidly embracing streaming, but live sport is a much bigger challenge – neither the picture quality and time delay on live streams can compete with cable broadcasting and we simply to not have the infrastructure to change that yet. Fans like to engage online via. Twitter etc. when watching fights, and 30-60 second broadcast delays will become very apparent.

    3. Does Steve Kim think Jamie McDonnell might be related to Ronald McDonald or perhaps even Old McDonald? Because every time he says his name he calls him McDonald. Is it really that difficult to get this right?

    4. Return of Barley. The creep is back! Following his spectacular meltdown of a year ago where he abused many on this site (including Dougie), made inappropriate comments towards women, and swore he’d never return, here he is, back with a vengeance and declaring himself not only the most popular poster on this site, but also the most feared. Any B-Hop fans here? Well you better hit the road. Having been banned from Disqus and Twitter, he has been living as both hobo and hermit in London and has recently created new social media accounts. Grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show!

    • Orca

      2. I hope it does work out but yeah, there could be some definite issues. On a side note, I have no social media accounts (other than disqus if that even counts). Am I missing out when it comes to boxing? Twitter, FB etc have just never appealed to me.

      3. It’s annoying. I’ll also add FrocK , EubankS, LomaNchenko. I’m sure there are loads more.

    • Jody Hanna

      4. Add anyone that doesn’t believe that British is best to B-Hop fans.

  • Randall Bannister

    RIP Brendan Ingle. A wonderful man in his community and if it wasn’t for him we’d of never seen the likes of The Prince, Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook and many more. He should be a certainty for the HOF… He will be missed.

    • Orca

      Yeah, RIP Brendan. Just found out. He seemed to have lived a full lift. Condolences to his family.

    • Dug Fisher

      Your statement is the first I had heard of the sad news.

      Pioneer of perhaps the most unique style of pugilism the sport has ever seen. Very dangerous to even attempt, practically handing over your head on a chopping block, yet It almost took Herol Graham all the way, just those kinks in the style exposed at the very top level by the great McCallum (in a really tight decision) and arguably boxing’s greatest ever pure puncher in Julian Jackson.

      And then came Hamed, the man whom that ‘Ingle’ style was made for all along. Easily the most gifted fighter to have ever come out of the UK, if he only had his head screwed on right. I recommend ‘The Paddy and the Prince’ for anyone who hasn’t read it, which gives great insight into the frustrations Ingle had with Hamed neglecting his skills years before he would eventually be painfully humbled by Barrerra.

      And great insight into what a marvellous character Brendan Ingle really was.

      • Jody Hanna

        Sumbu Kalambay was the first to work Graham out, not many managed it over the years.

        • Dug Fisher

          Good call Jody. Sleepless night made me forget Kalambay lol.

          Graham had a pretty strange career in my opinion. Didn’t beat many fighters of real note, probably Ayub Kalule on the way down was his best win, but he pushed McCallum really, really hard and I remember thinking him a bit unlucky in his rematch with Kalambay. The Jackson loss is British boxing folklore I guess.

          It’s fair to say that Herol faced tougher competition than Naz, yet did ultimately fail against them all.

      • Here’s Barley!

        First I heard. That razor-thin loss to a far better McCallum than the older, above-natural-weight version who later so troubled Toney should have been a win for the ‘Bomber’ – only two points deducted for holding costing the superb Graham against a prime-‘Bodysnatcher’.

        Similarly, Graham was horribly outclassing the vicious Jackson for four rounds – to a far greater and longer extent than Terry Norris ever did – when Herol’s own foolish arrogance led to his downfall against, as you say. possibly the hardest puncher in the sport’s history.

        And few today remember what a fine fighter SKY commentator Johnny Nelson was – boxing his way to what is still a record number of cruiserweight defences whilst utilising that famous Ingle hit-and-not-be-hit-style (Ali would have loved Brendan). Also, as you intimate, just what a Hamed the Americans could have witnessed had that mercurial genius not flown the Ingles to go it alone with his foolish brothers.

        Fitting, then, that one of the last fights he witnessed his sons pull off was Billy Joe’s flawless outclassing of the home-avoured Lemieux just a few weeks back.
        It was pure Brendan on a plate – even if not always appreciated by everyone.

        A marvellous character. And a great trainer indeed.
        .

        • Dug Fisher

          Yeah, Norris was superb for one round before a subtle Jackson bodyshot set him up for that brutal finish. Despite Terry’s growing reputation in the early ‘90’s defeat following that defeat, he always knew he could never beat Jackson.
          Herol was another story though. He absolutely owned Jackson until that bomb. If he had only kept pecking and pecking.

  • Here’s Barley!

    I would venture Jack Johnson and Lennox Lewis – IMO two of the top 5 heavyweights in history alongside Ali, Louis and Holyfield – would identify greatly with each other in that they were both victimised by the US media for not being, well, ‘American’.

    The great Johnson being the ‘wrong colour’ – thus a threat to the verility of those white writers who have always viewed the possesion of The Richest Prize In Sport’ as being a sort of phallic symbol of the white man’s strength, power and dominance.

    And the equally great Lewis – he who had the ‘temerity’ to end a hundred years of US heavyweight hegemony (they have yet to recover said hegemony 25 years on) – who equally posed a threat to the virility of American writers the nation over who viewed possession of ‘The Richest Prize In Sport’ as a proud symbol of the American nation’s strength, dominance and virility.

    Ironic, then, that it should be these two legends of the ages – joined together forever by the sheer contempt the US media held them in for so long (a contempt only part abated after both retired and pointedly AFTER they had ceased to be a threat/presence in the big picture) – should now stand side by side as probably the two most rounded heavyweights in the sports history (Ali could box – but couldn’t punch. Louis was a feared puncher – but a ‘mere’ decent boxer. Frazier and Foreman were moderate ‘boxers’ indeed, Rocky couldn’t box to save his life…..)

    Brothers in arms. And united in the contempt they were held for so long.
    .

    • Here’s Barley!

      And note how neither of these two great heavyweight champions saw any thaw in the US media’s hostility towards them until after (long after in Johnson’s case/only a part-thaw in that of Lewis) they had both retired.

      Or, in other words, US media regrets/muted praise only came after they had ceased to be a thorn in said medias side by having the ‘temerity’ to win everything in sight. I guess it’s far easier to be magnanimous and remorseful in turn when your nemesis is no longer stomping all over your front lawn and planting his flag in your duck pond.
      .

      • disqus_PJNik9Q6iD

        Barley, you forget that non-US Ingemar Johansson claimed the HW title in the 50’s.
        J

  • Jody Hanna

    RIP Brendan Ingle.

