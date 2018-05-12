Sunday, May 13, 2018  |
Jaime Munguia puts ferocious beating on Sadam Ali, stops him in four





by The Ring

Jaime Munguia took the WBO junior middleweight title from Sadam Ali with a brutal, four-round beatdown on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. The bout was the headliner of an HBO “World Championship Boxing” broadcast.

Ali was defending the belt he won in what was supposed to be a retirement party for Miguel Cotto but wound up being THE RING’s 2017 Upset of the Year when Ali won a unanimous decision. The Brooklynite was attempting to show that the upset was more about him than an aging Cotto.

Munguia, meanwhile, came in attempting to justify the hype around him, including recognition as THE RING’s 2017 Prospect of the Year.

But the struggle for validation didn’t last long. The larger Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) floored Ali (26-2, 14 KOs) with a left hook about a minute into the opening round, and a right hand scored another knockdown a minute later. A dazed Ali stumbled through the final seconds and made it to the bell.

Ali worked his way back into the fight in Round 2, but was floored again at the end of the session. It was painfully clear his speed and skills would not be enough to overcome Munguia’s power, and a corner stoppage would have been completely justified at that point. Ali’s heart was equally evident, though, and he continued to do what he could to win.

Before Round 4 there was some obvious disagreement over whether or not to let Ali come out for another round, but the ringside doctor let the fight continue. The fourth and final knockdown drew an immediate stoppage from the referee.

 





  • Chris Stans

    Dear lord that was brutal, good thing the ref called it off cuz Ali had too much heart for his own good.

  • Lee McGuire

    If you’re Ali’s trainer, how the f do you let your fighter continue when he don’t even know what round it is?

  • Gian Torres

    These fools at my place were taking shots every time the commentators mentioned Munguia’s size advantage and couldn’t keep up and fill the glasses fast enough but also couldn’t drink that many shots!!! LOL!

    Commentators- 1 Drunk Mexican boxing fans – 0

  • Stephen M

    I really like Munguia. He is an aggressive
    guy with some nice skills. That was some nice skillful seek and destroy. Can he hang with Charlo and Hurd?

    • Frank-dogg

      I’m not sold on Munguía getting the W against Charlo or Hurd just yet, or at least not until Munguía gets in the ring with a quality or a real jr. Middleweight. Maybe Liam Smith, Jack Cuclay, Julian Williams, or even Patrick Texiera are all top 15 in the WBO rankings and can give Munguía some quality rounds, before he decides to unify.

