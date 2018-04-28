Kerman Lejarraga and Bradley Skeete to contest vacant European welterweight title











Welterweight contender Kerman Lejarraga will face the toughest test of his career Saturday when he squares off against once-beaten Englishman Bradley Skeete for the vacant European title.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain.

The 26-year-old Lejarraga (24-0, 19 knockouts) resides in Bilbao and fights before a partisan crowd as he did in his last fight; a 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Del Rio in November.

In June, Lejarraga made his U.S. debut, stopping Jose Antonio Abreu in the second round in Verona, New York.

The Spanish boxer-puncher is ranked No. 8 by the WBA and No. 13 by the WBC.

The 30-year-old Skeete (27-1, 12 KOs) will be fighting outside of the U.K. for the first time as a professional. The London resident has not fought since posting a one-sided 12-round decision over Dale Evans in July.

Skeete, who is ranked No. 11 by the WBO, has wins over compatriots Sam Eggington and Shayne Singleton.

Other fighters from Spain will also appear on the MGZ Promotions card.

Fringe featherweight contender Andoni Gago (18-3-3, 6 KOs) meets France’s Geoffrey Dos Santos (11-0) in a 12-round bout.

Jorge Fortes (15-1-1, 5 KOs) will face Azael Cosio (21-6-2, 18 KOs) of Panama over 10 rounds at welterweight.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing

