Emanuel Navarrete scores impressive second-round knockout of Glenn Porras

Emanuel Navarette
21
Jan
by Francisco Salazar

If Emanuel Navarrete wanted to make a statement that he is a force to be reckoned in the junior featherweight division, he sure did it Saturday night.

Navarrete dropped former bantamweight contender Glenn Porras three times en route to a second-round knockout victory at the Domo Sindicato de Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City.

It was the eighteenth consecutive victory for Navarrete (23-1, 20 knockouts), who resides in the Mexico City area.

Navarrete was on the attack immediately, imposing his size and strength on the Filipino fighter. Near the end of the opening session, a left hook staggered Porras and dropped him to the canvas. The visitor beat the count just before the bell sounded to end the round.

Porras (31-7, 19 KOs) attempted to hang punch for punch with Navarrete in the second, but he was dropped again by a right hand. Porras rose but another right-hand knockdown prompted referee Guadalupe Garcia to stop the fight at 1:37.

Porras remained on the canvas for several moments but eventually got up under his own steam.

Navarrete is ranked No. 3 by the WBA and No. 9 by the WBO.

Flyweight Mario Andrade overcame a second-round knockdown to win an eight-round unanimous decision over Guillermo Said Flores (6-6-1, 1 KO).

All three judges scored the bout 77-74 in favor of Andrade, who improves to (13-6-5, 3 KOs).

In a battle of Mexico City featherweights, Mauricio Lara (10-1, 5 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Israel Robles (7-4-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55.

In junior bantamweight action, Oscar Saucedo (9-2, 2 KOs) won a six-round split decision over Erick Cruz (3-5).

 

