Marcus Browne made quick work of Francy Ntetu, looking for bigger game in 2018

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Marcus Browne has fought a total of 5 minutes, 45 seconds over the last six months. That has a lot to do with the fact the Staten Island, New York light heavyweight has been devouring everyone that’s been put in front of him during that span.

In July, Browne made easy work out of previously unbeaten Sean Monaghan, stopping him in the second round after going 3 minutes, 40 seconds. Then on Saturday at Barclays Center, on the undercard of Errol Spence Jr.-Lamont Peterson, 27-year-old southpaw repeated what he did to Monaghan by hardly exerting any energy in beating Francy Ntetu, stopping him at 2:15 of the scheduled 10-rounder.

Browne (21-0, 16 knockouts) now has his sights set on bigger names later this year.

“I need a world title, man, there are four of them out there and I have no picks,” Browne said. “I’m in that frame of mind, where I’m willing to fight whomever. Let me get something straight, I wasn’t really offered the (Sergey) Kovalev fight. It wasn’t in a space to where I was offered Kovalev for a world title shot.

“That’s not the way it was presented to me. There was nothing there to fight him for.”

Browne admitted, between laughs, that, yes he did shower after beating Ntetu, even though it took two punches, a right hook and an overhand left, to finish him.

“I did shower, but nothing is easy, and nothing is given,” Browne said. “I make it look easy, but (Ntetu) didn’t want to stop. He wanted to keep going. That shows he’s a guy with character. Tonight, we had to break that down and take it out of him. After this, I’m not looking too far ahead.

“I’m not rushing anything. I want to take my time and do what I want to do.”

Ntetu (17-2, 4 KOs) was certainly impressed.

“I did not expect [Browne] to be that explosive,” Ntetu said. “He got me with his right hook and a straight left. I was in enough shape to fight for 10 rounds, but this is not my weight class. I don’t want to make excuses. [Browne] is very explosive, congrats to him. He’s explosive, he’s fast, and he’s smart.

“He made me sleep by going my speed then catching me with the right hook. This is the second southpaw I’ve fought, and he got me.”