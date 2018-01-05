Friday, January 05, 2018  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Inoue, Spence Jr., SuperFly 2, Joshua-Klitschko, Berchelt-Mijares)

Hardcore fans are torn by Naoya Inoue's announcement that he will move from the 115-pound division to the 118-pound weight class. Photo by Naoki Fukuda
05
Jan
by Doug Fischer

NAOYA INOUE AND SUPERFLY2

Dear Mr. Fischer,

I’ll be brief. I’ve missed your name in the bylines of the online Ring publications and hope that you and your family have had a wonderful holiday. I wanted your insight into Naoya Inoue announcing his move to bantamweight and his intention to abandon his WBO super flyweight belt. I’ve yet to read it from a publication I entirely trust, but that does seem to be the gist of some of his press conferences subsequent to annihilating Yoan Boyeaux.

The Monster’s left hand continues to impress, and it would have been great to see him in against any of the top fighters on the Superfly II card. I believe 118 is almost as competitive as 115, and if Inoue jumps in against Zolani Tete or Shinsuke Yamanaka (talk about a battle of overwhelming lefts!) at any point during 2018 it will be hard to say he avoided challenges at super flyweight, rather he likely just outgrew the division.

I do still feel a measure disappointed that at least a few great matchups are left on the table. What are your thoughts? Very respectfully. – John

Thank you for the kind words about the holidays and missing my bylines on RingTV.com. The mailbag column returned today and you’ll read stories on Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Cecilia Braekhus by Yours Truly very soon.

Regarding The Monster, I view Inoue’s imminent move to bantamweight much like you do. I’m a bit sad to see him leave the stacked 115-pound division but I’m also very interested in seeing if he can compete with 118-pound standouts, such as Tete, Ryan Burnett, Jamie McDonnell, and the winner of the Nery-Yamanaka rematch.

Some fans think The Monster is avoiding Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and other stern challenges at 115 pounds.

I’ve already read nasty Twitter comments about Inoue “running away” from challenges and being “overrated” (or not worthy of being in anyone’s pound-for-pound rankings), but having seen him fight live (at the inaugural SuperFly card last September) I can tell you that The Monster is very big for the 115-pound division and is likely moving up because he has begun to struggle to make the junior bantamweight limit.

The only way to respond to Inoue’s social media detractors is to quote Roy Jones Jr. and tell ‘em “Y’all musta forgot…” that The Monster fought and beat Ryoichi Taguchi (the new RING magazine junior flyweight champ who has held the WBA title for three years) in his FOURTH pro bout, won his first world title (the WBC 108-pound belt) in his sixth fight (vs. RING-rated Adrian Hernandez) and won his second world title (the WBO super flyweight strap he currently holds) in his eighth bout (vs. consensus No. 1-rated 115 pounder Omar Narvaez).

Inoue (15-0, 13 knockouts), who is only 24, is clearly not one to avoid a challenge.

His presence will be missed at junior bantamweight, but with him out of the division, the main event to “SuperFly 2” (Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Estrada) will be contested for THE RING’s vacant 115-pound title and that excellent matchup will spark several other showdowns. When I interviewed Sor Rungvisai he said his goal is to unify all the 115-pound belts, so should he defeat Estrada (which certainly ain’t a given) we can look forward to the Thai hero vs. Khalid Yafai and Jerwin Ancajas. Sor Rungvisai also says he still wants a revenge rematch with Carlos Cuadras. And Estrada matches up wonderfully with the other four standouts (his bout with Cuadras was one of the more enjoyable 12 rounders I witnessed live last year). Trust me, there’s plenty of super-fly action to be had without Inoue.

 

ERROL SPENCE JR. AND SUPERFLY 2

Hey Dougie, sinc it’s a bit of a slow time for boxing right now I wanted to jump ahead to some future fights.

Who do you favor in the Estrada vs Rungvisai matchup? This is a terrific fight and I have great respect for both fighters. Estrada-Cuadras was one of the more underrated fights of the year and I loved how Estrada kept his cool and looked for sharp counters in the exchanges. That being said, I have to favor Rungvisai in their upcoming fight as he is seems to be made of steel, puts on an incredible pace, and is frankly just a total beast. Estrada might be a little better schooled but I don’t think it’ll be enough.

Errol Spence vs Lamont Peterson: Peterson’s an underrated welterweight and is always a bit of a dark horse, but I kind of see Spence smashing him up in this fight. Unlike Danny Garcia, Spence knows how to cut off the ring on a fleeing opponent and I see him breaking Peterson down with body shots and uppercuts on the ropes as Peterson covers up, a bit like the Algeri fight. How do you see the rest of the year playing out for Spence?

Lastly, although I know it isn’t your decision, I was a bit disappointed that The Ring didn’t name GGG fighter of the year. Even though he technically had one win and one draw in 2017, in my opinion he clearly beat the two other best middleweights (and pound-for-pound level talents) in two close competitive fights. This should top Loma’s three wins, of which only one was against a pound for pound level guy, and a guy who put up a pretty lousy effort before quitting. Loma was very impressive this year but his competition was not. Same goes for Crawford. Just my opinion.

Hope you had a good break with your family, happy new year:) – Jack

Happy New Year to you too, Jack.

Should GGG have been Fighter of the Year for 2017?

I agree that Golovkin had a standout 2017 and I believe that he should have been a strong candidate for Fighter of the Year. I think Jacobs and Canelo are heads and shoulders above Felix Diaz, Julius Indongo, Jason Sosa and Miguel Marriaga. However, in terms of talent and skill, Rigo was considered a step above both middleweights. I know the Cuban counterpuncher is almost 10 years older than Loma and the smaller man, but his reputation (as an amateur and pro) was so strong in the boxing world that their showdown was viewed as a major event, even “historic,” by most fans and media. Yeah, Rigo’s effort left something to be desired and he pulled a “No Mas,” but Loma had everything to do with that and deserves the credit he’s received.

Back to GGG, I think he was a victim of his own success and of boxing’s poor (and some would say “shady”) officiating. Versus Jacobs, his impressive KO streak worked against him because most fans and media thought he’d blow right through the talented Brooklyn native. So when he went the full 12 in a competitive fight, rather than give him credit for boxing well enough to drop, out-jab and avoid getting clipped by a big, athletic and versatile middleweight like Jacobs, much of the boxing world viewed it as GGG “struggling.” And versus Canelo, he flat-out got screwed by Adalaide Byrd and also fell victim to over-expectations due, in part, to the intense dislike hardcore fans (and some media) have for Alvarez. A lot of people DESPERATELY wanted to see Canelo get the s__t beat out of him en route to a brutal late-rounds stoppage. And when that didn’t happen, what could they other than “Well, f__k, I still think he won, but GGG’s getting old… Where were the BODY SHOTS!”

Boxing isn’t fair.

Who do you favor in the Estrada vs Rungvisai matchup? I don’t have a clear favorite in this EXCELLENT matchup. SSR has the edge in size, physical strength and raw power. Estrada has the edge in technique and versatility. I think they’re equal in terms of experience and chins/durability. If I have to make a pick, I slightly favor Estrada, who might be able to stick-and-move when he needs to, and stand and trade (and counterpunch) when he HAS TO on his way to a close, hard-fought decision.

Estrada-Cuadras was one of the more underrated fights of the year and I loved how Estrada kept his cool and looked for sharp counters in the exchanges. I agree that Estrada-Cuadras was championship-level boxing between two experienced former champs in their primes, and I was also impressed with Estrada’s poise and precision during those 12 quality rounds.

That being said, I have to favor Rungvisai in their upcoming fight as he is seems to be made of steel, puts on an incredible pace, and is frankly just a total beast. SSR is scary. His record and his performances vs. Roman Gonzalez speak volumes. However, he may have just had Chocolatito’s number or the four-division champ could have been worn down by his eight-year rise from strawweight to junior bantamweight. We’ll know for sure if he’s an elite fighter after the Estrada fight.

Estrada might be a little better schooled but I don’t think it’ll be enough. You might be right.

Errol Spence vs Lamont Peterson: Peterson’s an underrated welterweight and is always a bit of a dark horse, but I kind of see Spence smashing him up in this fight. Me too, but I don’t think Peterson will be blown out.

Unlike Danny Garcia, Spence knows how to cut off the ring on a fleeing opponent and I see him breaking Peterson down with body shots and uppercuts on the ropes as Peterson covers up, a bit like the Algeri fight. That’s pretty much what everybody is expecting, but there’s a reason they fight the fights…

How do you see the rest of the year playing out for Spence? Hopefully, he’s able to fight three times this year to make up for only one ring appearance in 2017. Maybe he faces the Danny Garcia-Brandon Rios winner or Omar Figueroa Jr. in the summer and then (fingers crossed) Keith Thurman (or the winner of a Thurman-Shawn Porter rematch) by the fall or winter. Nobody has to tell me that this is wishful thinking.

 

2018 WISH LIST

Hey Dougie,

I hope you had a great Christmas and are looking forward to another great boxing year after a brilliant 2017. It’s that time again to do our yearly wish list where I give you the list of the boxing matches I want to see the most and you give me the chance of the fight being made on a scale of 1-10 and your prediction of the result. We only got to see 2 of the 10 last year – Kovalev vs Ward 2 and Canelo vs GGG – let’s hope for more success this year.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder at heavyweight

Olaksandr Usyk vs Murat Gassiev at cruiserweight

Sergei Kovalev vs Badou Jack at Light-Heavyweight

George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jr at super middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennedy Golovkin at middleweight

Terrance Crawford vs Errol Spence at welterweight

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Manny Pacquiao at light welterweight

Mikey Garcia vs Jorge Linares at lightweight

Carl Frampton vs Lee Selby at featherweight

Ryan Burnett vs Zolani Tete at bantamweight

Srisaket sor Rungvisai vs Naoya Inoue at light bantamweight

Thanks. – Ronan Knox, Waterford, Ireland

Happy New Year, Ronan. Thanks for making this a mailbag tradition. It’s fun!

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder at heavyweight6.5. They just have to get past their credible challengers in March (Luis Ortiz for Wilder and Joseph Parker for A.J.) and then their representatives need to enter earnest negotiations with a reasonable mindset. The first part is easier done than the second part. Fingers crossed.

Olaksandr Usyk vs Murat Gassiev at cruiserweight9. They just need to win their World Boxing Super Series semifinal bouts (Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis on Jan. 27; Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos on Feb. 3). I think they will, but Breidis and Dorticos have other ideas….

Sergei Kovalev vs Badou Jack at light heavyweight3. The only way I can see this fight happening is if Jack beats Adonis Stevenson for the WBC belt (and the sanctioning organization recently sanctioned this title bout), and then the Mayweather Promotions standout proposes a unification bout with Krusher, AND is willing to fight the Russian on HBO. That’s a lot of “Ifs.”

How do you like that, Ronan? You already got one of the fights on your 2018 wish list! Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series

George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jr at super middleweight10! This all-British showdown is signed, sealed and delivered (on Feb. 17 in Manchester, England) thanks to the good folks with the WBSS (Comosa AG, those wild and crazy Sauerland Bros. and my old pal Richard Schaefer).

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin at middleweight9.5. The rematch (or “tie-breaker” as Golden Boy’s El Presidente Eric Gomez likes to call it) has got to happen this year, in September if not in May (but I think they’ll get it done for Cinco De Mayo). What else are they going to do? Fight Billy Joe Saunders? The “Gypsy Prince” is a major stylistic pain in the “arse” and there isn’t anything close to the amount of money on the table for that fight (or any other middleweight matchup) than there is for the return bout.

Terrance Crawford vs Errol Spence at welterweight1. Dude, we’ll be LUCKY if we get Spence vs. Thurman this year.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Manny Pacquiao at light welterweight3.5. I don’t care at all for this matchup but it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility seeing that Loma is getting desperate for name opponents and both fight under the Top Rank banner. (I tell you what, if Pac accepts this fight, he’ll learn how Oscar De La Hoya felt facing him in December 2008.)

Mikey Garcia vs Jorge Linares at lightweight4.5. Provided Linares doesn’t trip up against Mercito Gesta on Jan. 27, and despite all the headaches Mikey Da Bidness Man gave Golden Boy Promotions in late 2017, this is a dream match that can still happen. Linares wants the fight and Garcia says he’s willing to drop back down to 135 to face him after his IBF 140-pound title bout vs. Sergey Lipinets on Feb. 10. Still, it won’t shock me if Garcia says Linares has to come up to junior welterweight after Feb. 10. (So, I’ll give Garcia-Linares at 140 pounds a 6.)

Carl Frampton vs Lee Selby at featherweight5.5. This is possible. Both U.K. featherweight standouts trudged through a disappointing 2017 and are getting desperate for a significant fight. It wouldn’t happen during the first half of 2018 – Frampton seems close to securing an April 7 showdown with Nonito Donaire and Selby has an IBF mandatory defense against Josh Warrington on May 19 – but if both can make it to the summer without a loss I can see it taking place late in the year.

Ryan Burnett vs Zolani Tete at bantamweight4. Burnett will have his hands full fulfilling the mandatory obligations of two belts, plus his promoter (Eddie Hearn) doesn’t often see eye-to-eye with Tete’s promoter (Frank Warren). Having said that, I know Burnett and Tete are fearless and the sub-lightweight top dogs are generally willing to face each other (in part because it’s the only way they’ll make a decent payday), so maybe they can convince their promoters to make the fight before the end of 2018.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Naoya Inoue at light bantamweight2. Inoue says he’s moving up to 118 pounds and Sor Rungvisai tells me that he makes 115 just fine and has a goal of unifying all the junior bantie belts. Maybe we’ll see this one at bantamweight in 2019.

 

2017 FIGHT OF THE YEAR

Hey Dougmeister G!

As always hope all is well with you and yours, and as always before we begin…keep up the damn good work Sir!

Writing this on a Friday eve, before other awards have been given out but glad to see that Anthony Joshua V Wladimir Klitschko got The Ring Fight of the Year award.

In my humble opinion anything else would have been a travesty. As per an unpublished (no blame attached Doug, I know you just doing your job!) email I sent stated, I saw this as possibly THE most important fight in boxing for possibly decades or I certainly didn’t recognise many other fights with such significance as this. The fact is, boxing relies on its heavyweight division…say what you want about my views, 40:50% of the world knows who the heavyweight champ is.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko delivered in so many ways.

It was more than just a build up of the old v new, more than just the 80,000 tickets sold in under 3 hours then 90,000 (10000 additional) bloodthirsty fans inside Wembley. It was the boxing spectacle boxing craved for, dreamed for, two boxers, one old, legacy already confirmed, former Olympic gold former world champ, willing to lay it all on the line, against the young, unproven power punching world champ and Olympic gold medalist.

It delivered, and boy did it deliver.

Read the reports. Read the opinions, post fight analysis, but for God sake watch it, and watch it over and over again. Everyone should be proud, what an event, what gladiators and theatre, a night for boxing to show what it really can provide.

It’s what made Boxing relevant to the casuals and it’s what will prick the ears of them again when Wilder/Fury/Parker v AJ comes around, hopefully this year.

Great year, great choice, happy new year Doug and as always keep up the good work! – Dan, UK

Thanks Dan.

Joshua-Klitschko wasn’t my personal choice for Fight of the Year, but I had no problem with it receiving THE RING’s award. It was certainly worthy of the honor, and everything you said about it is true.

It had all the story lines going into the showdown and then it delivered action and drama for 10 and half rounds on the biggest possible stage. Most importantly, as you and many others have notes, it gave boxing a tremendous boost when the sport needed it.

In terms of pure sustained action, I think Gonzalez-Sor Ruingvisai I (my choice) beat out the big boys. That’s just me. I want my Fight of the Year winner to be like Morales-Barrera I or Vazquez-Marquez III. I know they took place in front of a mere fraction of the fans that Joshua-Klitschko did, and I’m well aware that casual fans (and much of the U.S. and U.K. boxing media) were either unaware of the Mexican junior featherweights or just didn’t give a rat’s ass about ‘em at the time those fights took place, but I don’t care.

However, I understand the magnitude of the heavyweight championship, especially when the torch is passed in dramatic fashion. The heavyweights transcend boxing. That’s why Ali-Liston I, Foreman-Frazier I and Ali-Foreman were RING Fights of the Year, despite being one-sided or generally without sustained back-and-forth action. Joshua-Klitschko was more competitive than those past winners. It ain’t no Ali-Frazier I (RING fight of the year for 1971) or III (1975), but for me, it lands firmly ahead of Holyfield-Tyson I (1996) but behind Bowe-Holyfield I (1992).

 

BERCHELT VS. MIJARES

Happy new year Doug!

I just saw the news that Miguel Berchelt is fighting Cristian Mijares.  Why? Really, why would anyone put Mijares, an old washed up fighter with no power, and expect anything other than a bad thing? This worries me a lot, we need to start boycotting these and all mismatches. It really hurts the sport and puts the fighters in great danger.

Hope your year is better than last year! Thanks for the great mailbags and articles that make our Mondays and Fridays start out on the right track. – Juan Valverde

Thanks for the kind words, Juan.

I’m not thrilled about Berchelt vs. Mijares, but it’s probably a safer fight for the “old” veteran than Berchelt vs. Orlando Salido would have been had that fight taken place on Dec. 9 (as originally planned). Mijares is no Spring Chicken at age 36 (and after 68 pro bouts) but the Durango native is not nearly as shopworn as “Siri” is.

The only time he really took a beating in the ring was the one time he was knocked out (by Vic Darchinyan in 2008) and maybe against Leo Santa Cruz in 2014. He’s won nine in a row (vs. solid opposition) since the Santa Cruz fight.

Go check out some of his recent bouts on YouTube. He’s still got his legs and reflexes. Unlike Salido, he hasn’t been in a lot of wars because he’s not an aggressive/physical grinder. Mijares is a ring savvy southpaw who relies on a lot of lateral movement, upper-body movement and well-timed jabs and counterpunches to get the job done. There was a time when he could come forward with a high-volume, combination-punching attack, but that was at 115 pounds and more than 10 years ago. These days he’s happy to do his best impression of Jersey Joe Walcott.

Does Mijares stand a chance against Berchelt? Of course not! He doesn’t have the size, power or physical strength to threaten the Cancun native. He doesn’t even have the edge in speed and activity.

But his mobility, experience and craftiness/ring generalship might give the young gun a tactical test for the first half of the bout. I expect Berchelt to patiently walk the older, smaller man down with his jab and zero in with power punches sometime in the middle rounds. Hopefully, Mijares’ corner or the officials of this bout will not allow him to take too much punishment (if he isn’t knocked out cold by the first clean power shot that lands).

As I stated earlier, I don’t like this matchup at all, but I can understand why Zanfer made it. It makes sense as a first voluntary defense of Berchelt’s WBC title in Mexico (where Mijares remains a TV fighter), especially with the 26-year-old boxer-puncher coming off of an injury. (And if you’re mad about Mijares getting a title shot, you should direct your displeasure with the ratings committee of the WBC, which currently ranks the former two-belt junior bantamweight titleholder at No. 5 in its junior lightweight rankings.)

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

  • Charlie U.

    Holy shit, Fischer, we missed you. I was having mailbag withdrawal symptoms.

    • AngelMorningstar

      I gotta be honest I was annoyed. He could reply to emails taking a shit ffs. Not like he’s working at a labor intensive job. That’s the problem with this generation their weak. Nat Flescheir is rolling in his grave at what’s become of his beloved life’s work.

      • Can’t you bother to spell the man’s name correctly, you silly ass cretin? I worked through the holidays, schmuck, writing, editing and helping to put together the next issue of The Ring magazine.

    • I’m glad to be back. Let’s do this: 2018!

  • Jorge

    The mailbag is back all is well now. I also thought Gonzalez-Sor Ruingvisai was the fight of the year. I thought both men fought at a better skill level as well.

    • DRE

      SSR-Gonzalez had more sustained action as well. As from start to finish. In the case of Josh vs Vlad practically all the action was in the 5th, 6th, and 11th rounds. I barely even remember what happened in the other rounds.

    • Agreed.

  • The mailbag was gone for like 2 weeks and i kept refreshing my page maybe it was a internet issue – then i rmember that last year’s holiday Doug took time off too.

    Dont stay out that long. Your readers cant wait.

  • Kiowhatta

    I concur, missed the mailbag, and have been wandering around that insane asylum over at Boxingscene.
    I agree with your perspective re: GGG. He is an under-rated boxer, and re-visiting the fight made me realise that Golovkin can BOX.
    But I also feel he forgot the most potent weapon in a fighter’s arsenal, and that is the body shot. I mean c’mon, how great would it have been to see Canelo take a knee from a Golovkin liver shot?
    Even he would have to admit he was head-hunting (hesitantly) the whole fight.

    • Ciscostudent561

      AHAHAHAHAHAH @ Insane asylum @ boxingscene

    • DRE

      Maybe Golovkin’s body attack was absent in his last two fights because he was fighting guys who were clearly much better and stronger than guys like Matthew Macklin and Danny Geale.
      On a similar note I find it interesting that the same folks who were bragging about how both Jacobs and Canelo weren’t even last past the 5th round against GGG are the same guys who are whining about GGG not being named Fighter Of The Year. He’s in good company. Shane Mosley and Marco Antonio Barrera never took home a FOTY award. Not sure if Roberto Duran did either.

    • LOL… glad to have you back… be careful in those asylums…

  • Conrad

    Superfly II is looking a lot weaker than the first card. Very good main event, but it needs a Roman Gonzalez or at least another title fight on there. Pissed at Eddie Hearn for not letting Yafai fight Inoue.
    Why would you turn down American TV exposure, biggest payday you’re likely to get and the chance to unify?

    • Kiowhatta

      That’s the ultimate question(s) I would like to see a brave journo pose to a fighter.

    • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

      i would imagine he turned it down as he didnt want to hand yafai over to be beaten

      • Conrad

        But it would’ve been worth the risk. A loss doesn’t matter that much at flyweight anyway. He was quick enough to toss Charlie Edwards to Casemiro when he was 9-0

        • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

          valid point forgot about Edwards .
          only thing i will say is i feel Edwards casemiro was more 50 50 on paper.
          maybe i am giving inoue to much credit and yafai to little .

          • Conrad

            I just think its a missed oppurtunity. How often are HBO gonna televise flyweights/super flyweights. He’s never gonna get better exposure or money. And he’s a world champion, Inoue has looked good against sub par opposition. But he hasn’t fought anyone top calibre since Narvaez and he’s 41 years old

          • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

            you have me convinced pal 100%.
            lets hope this is a regular thing with the superfly cards but cant see it lasting forever

  • Kiowhatta

    Hey Dan – labeling fans of the FOTY choice as casual is just plain elitist and rude. I can call out obscure fights from the past that little to no people no about, but that doesn’t make me a ‘casual fan’.
    Event of the year is event of the year. Just because it enjoyed commercial success and played out traditional thematic storylines is no reason to put yourself above everyone else.
    You remind me of those elitist music store ars^*oles who just because you haven’t heard of the latest underground band, makes you a mainstream schmuck.
    I’ve been a boxer and fan for well over 20 years. And the HW division delivered a fight worthy of the nomination.
    Maybe now you want to nominate an amateur fight that took place in a backyard in Romania as FOTY, or maybe I’m just being harsh.
    Either way, Joshua v Klitschko was a step forward to boxing stepping back out of the shadows and honorable mentions and showing the sporting world that we are still an elite sport that deserves attention and respect.
    That’s what Aj v Klitschko ultimately did, and that’s why it got the honours, so go back to your VCR and keep the lights off.

    • Orca

      Nice post.

    • Left Hook2

      Preach on, brotha! Us ‘professionals’ know what a damn good bout looks like, and AJ-Klit was a damn good bout. From the ringwalks, fireworks, to the in-ring fireworks, exchange of knockdowns, questions answered about AJ, and the clear no-need-for-dumbass-judges ending, this fight delivered.

      • DRE

        I didn’t see it as the FOTY. I still thought that SSR vs Gonzalez and T. Miura vs Miguel Roman were better fights. On the other hand AJ’s clash with Klitch was certainly more exciting then let’s say, Golovkin-Canelo. The GGG-Canelo fight was okay but certainly no thriller.

        • Left Hook2

          The AJ fight was good enough that it is not just ‘casuals’, which is an insult to fans such as those on this site, who felt it was FOTY. Yes, if it was stripped down to no crowd, no sound, no belt..it would have been simply an intense and entertaining fight, no more or less entertaining in the end than Brazeale-Izo, Berchelt-Miura, and several others. I get that. But…in light of the hype, the stakes, the size of the event, and the ultimate delivery of the goods, I think it was rightfully named FOTY. Don’t get me wrong–I can watch reruns of those others as well with as much awe and appreciation, but in the big picture of the sport of boxing, I think it was the right choice.

          • philoe bedoe

            I agree, and it lived upto expectations.
            When was the last time that happened……….

      • ceylon mooney

        damn straight. that was a frickin fight, and it was an event.

        estrada-cuadras was great, too.

        • Left Hook2

          Truly lots of entertaining bouts last year. Degale-Jack, Benavides-Medina, even Spence-Brook were really good action fights that were overshadowed by even better fights. And some of those that were not great fights were at least fights that needed to happen such as Kovalev-Ward 2, GGG-Canelo, Santa Cruz-Jackal, and Rigo-Nomaschenko.

          • ceylon mooney

            yeah. for real. several sub par years it was refreshing to have 2017. i think 2018 will b a good one, too.

    • I’ll pass this message on to Mr. Rafael.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    There is simply no comparison between the actual De la Hoya-Pacquiao and the projected Pacquiao-Lomachenko fights. Oscar was totally washed up and Manny never hesitated to expose him as such to the world by beating him up from the get go ,despite fighting his first above 135 lbs., and forcing him to quit before he gets knocked out.
    Manny by no stretch is washed up. Old and aging and little slower, yes but if he could get to his finest and fittest condition, I think he could not only compete well against Loma but beat him too. If a jaded Salido managed to rough up Loma, Manny can do the same and more.

    • Charlie U.

      Manny is washed up, Teddy. Accept it. Crawford would beat him down as bad or worse than Manny beat Oscar. No interest in seeing that.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        Except for the Marquez 4 fight, Manny was never really and conclusively beaten in recent years. His defeat to Floyd was on account of a recurring injury. He was not in full condition in the Horn fight. Until another elite fighter beats him clearly while in A 1 condition, I would not believe that he is finished.

        • Charlie U.

          Neither was Oscar…until Manny.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            Oscar was kayoed by Hopkins and never fought another named fighter until he faced Manny after a long inactivity. Manny was upset kayoed by Marquez but he rebounded by beating Rios, Bradley twice and Algieri to regain and defend the WBO welterweight belt. He lost to Floyd but win back the crown by beating Vargas. He is still highly regarded despite the upset loss to Horn which many disputed.

          • Charlie U.

            That was in 2004 against the Middleweight champion of the world, 5 years before he faced Manny. His inactivity during that time is a point in his favor, as he wasn’t accepting all the punishment Manny has been since Marquez Ko’d him.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            Manny is now in a hiatus too. Wouldn’t that be a favor for him?

          • Charlie U.

            Maybe because he got GTFO by Marquez. Couldn’t take out Chris Algieri. In fact, hasn’t had a KO in almost 9 years. And he just lost a fight to Jeff Horn.

          • Juan Manuel Valverde

            Oscar got beaten by BHop, he also clearly lost against Mosley the first fight. His fight against Tito could’ve gone either way and was clearly beat by Felix Sturm.

          • Charlie U.

            Clearly lost the first Mosely fight? I don’t think so. That was a great fight that went 12 rounds and had no knockdowns. Plus, that was in 2000. And the Hopkins knockout was in 2004, five years before the Manny fight. Teddy said that Manny hadn’t clearly lost a fight in the last few years. Neither had Oscar…prior to Manny.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        Are you talking about fight versus Loma or Crawford? I am referring to the first.

        • D. Gambino

          I would NOT want to see Loma fight Pac. That would be pretty sad to see Pac getting his ass whooped by Loma. Even at 140 – Loma beats Pac with ease.

          Quite a few people laughed when I predicted Loma would put on a boxing clinic against Rigo. This would be the same thing except Pac would get stopped in round 8 or 9.

          • Don Badowski

            Loma would win I agree. But stopped, as in a No Mas? That I won’t believe. But i don’t want this fight to happen and neither should Loma.

          • Jorge

            If he has to drop pounds and comes in weight drained. Very much can happen just like DLH v Pacquiao.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            That won’t happen in the case of Manny who is even small in comparison to Loma and Bud.

          • Jorge

            That’s true but yet again to make this fight happen I would think they should make it at 135, a weight manny hasn’t fought in years

          • Teddy Reynoso

            Loma has exceeded 140 at fight time in his last few fights including against super bantamweight Rigo while successfully and continuously masquerading as super featherweight. Manny rarely hit full limit even at fight time as a welterweight.

          • Juan Manuel Valverde

            People still overrating Loma. The moment I see Loma beat up Mikey or Linares the way he beat these second tier boxers then I’ll start believing he can do that to a guy like Manny who is three divisions higher than him.

    • Don Badowski

      If he could get into his finest and fittest condition? Dude, he’s pushing 40. No matter how hard you work out, take care of yourself, etc., you can’t have the body at 40 you had at 30. Reflexes go as well. And worst of all, Manny has been in way too many wars. I say this as a big fan of his since 2006. We’ve had a whole lot of fun watching Manny fight, and a lot of his fights were classics for the ages. But I don’t want to see him trying to recapture that magic. Let’s say he does rematch and beat Horn, who he so clearly beat last year. So what? Horn isn’t a worthy opponent.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        But we won’t know until they actually fight. That is why they fight the fight. You are professed fans but you don’t really know Manny and what he can do if put his whole heart and mind into the task impossible it may seem to most so called experts. He is not eight weight division world champion for nothing. He has not kayoed an opponent since 2009 but that’s because they refused to engage. Let Loma or Crawford try to engage him and we will see. Vargas who has kayoed now light middleweight titlist Sadam Ali has a sample of Manny’s power when he tried to.

        • Left Hook2

          I think it would be an intriguing bout in name only. I think Norris-Leonard, where Norris was very good, Leonard was shot, and Norris coasted to a decision after knocking him down, probably out of respect for Leonard.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            O ye of little faith.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            Reasonings and excuses. Let’s get it on!

          • Left Hook2

            I am a huge Pacfan..but the shadow of himself that lost the bogus decision to Horn is not competitive with a current P4P fighter..unless someone has One-time on their list. Competitive with 2nd tier like Horn, sure. But Spence/Crawford/Loma? I don’t believe so.

      • Thank you.

      • Charlie U.

        Great post, Don. Other than the Horn stuff. I had Manny winning, but it was close.

    • Jorge

      Before DLH v Pacquiao , people were saying Oscar was not washed up. He had fought a year earlier and very competitively v. Mayweather and then beat Steve Forbes later. He was going to fight at a lower weight but one that had been his best at welterweight. But as we found out that’s asking a lot from an older fighter fighting a top fighter. In hindsight we see that was a bad bad matchup. Similarly to Manny v Loma.. Manny an over the hill fighter would be going down in weight and fighting a pound for pound fighter. All the warning signs are there to avoid another “in hindsight” fight.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        We won’t know until they fight. Appears to me that you people are trying to protect Loma more than Manny by steering him away from this very possible and highly marketable matchup. Come on!

        • Jorge

          I’m not a Loma fan at all. So I don’t have any interest in protecting him or anything like that. But he is a top pound for pound fighter. Manny just doesn’t have the reflexes anymore to dominate B fighters let alone A fighters. Also, marketability? those days are long gone for Manny as well. The last thing people in the states want to see is a Manny Pacquiao ppv main event. It’s time to move on, that ship has sailed….

          • Teddy Reynoso

            That’s highly debatable and the state’s fyi is no longer the preferred venue of Mannys future fight. Manny has a much larger market in China without even having to pay massive taxes to ply his trade.

          • Stephen M

            That’s why all the big stars are fighting in China…

        • Yeah, right, Teddy… sure they are.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      Agree… but…. Manny is not in the sport anymore, he sometimes competes to get money but his head is elsewhere…

    • There is simply no comparison to the version of Loma that faced (and nearly beat) Saldio and the version that’s currently kicking ass… and Manny is more washed than you realize….

  • ceylon mooney

    i been MISSIN this mailbag. SO GLAD to have you back, doug.

    • Thanks. Glad to be back!

      • ceylon mooney

        lemme know ahead a time so i and a coupla the guys can do our guest mailbag.

  • Charlie U.

    I woke up early last week to try and find a stream to watch The Monster. I was not disappointed. This kid is the goods. Scary to think he’s only 24. His left hook is pulverizing. I’m flying out to Cali for Superfly2 and I’m majorly disappointed he’s not on the card. The main event is fantastic but having The Monster there would have made it special. Oh well.

    • Stephen M

      Very jetset… I’m jealous.

      • Charlie U.

        Can’t wait, dude.

    • JV316

      i think i’m going to go to superfly 2 as well man, maybe we can grab a beer during the early undercard, see if we can get doug to join us. or at least the famous juan valverde? a doug mailbag meetup would be fun

      • Sounds like a tailgate party!

        • JV316

          LOL it would be a good time! i’ve seen a couple tailgates at stubhub, a tradition that shouldn’t be restricted to football games!

      • Charlie U.

        I’m definitely down, man. Let me know when you decide for sure.

    • Stephen M

      Inoue made his opponent look totally out of his depth. I’m looking forward to seeing him in against someone that I know.

  • Charlie U.

    Next time you should have guest mailbag columnist Barley McGrew.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Truth to tell, I would be satisfied if even half of the already penciled major fights for the first semester of the new year will really happen regardless of who wins. Scheduled big fights could still be postponed or cancelled for reasons including contract disagreements, injury, PED violations, force majeure,

  • Gian Torres

    Fischer said in one sentence “In terms of pure sustained action, I think Gonzalez-Sor Ruingvisai I (my choice) beat out the big boys” what Dan from the UK failed to say about Joshua-Klitschko in many more sentences.

    This was one of the worst FOTY choices in a very long time and it revealed that the white boxing establishment has become a Mexiphobic/anti-Latino monolith. It would have been odd for one person or website or writer to have picked Joshua-Klitschko as FOTY, but for ESPN, Boxingscene and Ring to all do so shows obvious unity in what I believe is an attempt to marginalize Mexican/Latino fighters in order to maintain the narrative that the old school white fighters are better than today’s Mexican/Latino fighters. What the white boxing establishment is insecure about and what they greatly fear and desperately want to prevent is whites being relegated to being the 3rd best(or worse) fighters behind Latinos and blacks.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Asians, too.

      • Tramadol Jack

        Don’t forget about the Aussies.

        • Gian Torres

          Funny you say that because the Aussies would be great fighters if they had bigger numbers in boxing. I sincerely believe that Northern Europeans and their descendants in America, Australia, South Africa, etc are vastly underrrated fighters as a result of boxing being stacked against them in regards to rules breaking, mainly hugging to neutralize their great courage and natural toughness. It’s a shame that white boxing writers dishonor themselves in the way that they do because they are much better than that.

      • Gian Torres

        Yes. The white boxing establishment was rooting for Pacquiao and Asians to beat Mexicans/Latinos just like they rooted for Mexicans to beat blacks when we began making noise in the late 70’s/early 80’s… but when we became too successful, we became a threat to their narrative that whites are 2nd best. They would eventually have done the same in regards to Asians if they became too successful. I don’t believe it’s racism but I know that power has corrupted whites in boxing and they’ve let competitiveness and ego make them ugly.

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    I think Sor Rungvisai-Gonzalez I was the best fight this year, but the Fight of the Year, the one that will be remembered is Joshua Klitschko. Even if it wasn’t the best fight inside the ring, it was definitely the biggest, most important, dramatic fight we saw during 2017. So yes, I agree with the decision to name it the fight of the year, now if there was an award called best fight, then we can go to SRR vs Roman…. but its more than that. I do consider Holyfield Tyson I a better and bigger fight than Joshua-Wlad…. and Bowe-Holyfield I the top of the last 30 years. Reason? More sustained action on those fights.

  • philoe bedoe

    Excellent mailbag again Doug.
    Let’s hope this year can be nearly as good as last years.
    For me 2017 was the best year in boxing for a long time, with the weekends crammed packed with good fights.
    No need for me to go on YouTube watching reruns of old fights……….

  • Chris Stans

    I didn’t know how much I wanted to see Inoue vs Estrada until it was taken from me

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    What? Not one mention of Floyd vs. Conman McGregor as FOTY? You ungrateful casuals! Floyd singlehandedly rescued boxing from obscurity and took it back to the mainstream!

  • Ronan Knox

    Delighted to make the mailbag again dougie, you forgot to give me the fight outcome predictions though was looking forward to hear what what they would go if made, its OK i forgive you though 😁

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.