Miguel Berchelt to defend WBC 130-pound title against Cristian Mijares

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos / GBP
04
Jan
by Francisco Salazar

Mexican boxer-puncher Miguel Berchelt will defend his WBC junior lightweight against Cristian Mijares on Feb. 10 in his home city of Cancun.

The fight is likely to air on Azteca TV in Mexico and beIN Sports en Espanol in the United States.

Berchelt, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 130 pounds, last fought in July, winning a 12-round unanimous decision over Takashi Miura at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Following that fight, Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts) was sidelined after fracturing his right thumb. The injury did not require surgery, but the 26-year-old titleholder was forced to wear a cast for six weeks.

Mandatory challenger Mijares, who resides in Durango, Mexico, last held a world title over six-and-a half years ago, when he fought at 115 pounds. However, the 36-year-old southpaw has put together a string of nine victories since a decision loss to Leo Santa Cruz in March 2014.

In October, Mijares (58-8-2, 26 KOs) won a 10-round unanimous decision over fringe contender Jesus Arevalo.

 

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

 

  • Michel Desgrottes

    after that he should consider unifying

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Against the Puerto Rican or Lomachenko?

  • Teddy Reynoso

    After running through the gauntlet of Miura and Vargas, I think Berchelt deserves a softer opponent in Mijares. But I just could not erase the image of Mijares losing miserably to Vic Darchinyan back some years ago. Fact is I am surprised to learn that he has been campaigning above the featherweight for some time now. He is reportedly on a nine fight winning streak since his last points defeat to Leo Santa Cruz but the quality of his opposition may be held up to questions.

  • Mauro Hermida

    Why? Mijares was a 115 pounder in his prime.

  • Floridastorm

    Berchelt is one of the best boxer/punchers around. The way he fought Vargas was just brilliant. It is going to take a Lomachenko for him to be given decent competition. I would love to see Berchelt go up against Crawford at 140. That would be a fight.

