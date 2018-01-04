Miguel Berchelt to defend WBC 130-pound title against Cristian Mijares

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos / GBP

Mexican boxer-puncher Miguel Berchelt will defend his WBC junior lightweight against Cristian Mijares on Feb. 10 in his home city of Cancun.

The fight is likely to air on Azteca TV in Mexico and beIN Sports en Espanol in the United States.

Berchelt, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 130 pounds, last fought in July, winning a 12-round unanimous decision over Takashi Miura at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Following that fight, Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts) was sidelined after fracturing his right thumb. The injury did not require surgery, but the 26-year-old titleholder was forced to wear a cast for six weeks.

Mandatory challenger Mijares, who resides in Durango, Mexico, last held a world title over six-and-a half years ago, when he fought at 115 pounds. However, the 36-year-old southpaw has put together a string of nine victories since a decision loss to Leo Santa Cruz in March 2014.

In October, Mijares (58-8-2, 26 KOs) won a 10-round unanimous decision over fringe contender Jesus Arevalo.

