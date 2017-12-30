Sunday, December 31, 2017  |
Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz agree to heavyweight title fight on March 3 in New York

by Mike Coppinger

Deontay Wilder is finally going to get his hands on Luis Ortiz.

There’s an agreement in place for Wilder to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Ortiz on March 3 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, sources with knowledge of the talks told RingTV.com.

Showtime will televise the meeting between the big men (opposite HBO’s coverage of Sergey Kovalev-Igor Mikhalkin), who were scheduled to meet on November 4. A random performance-enhancing drug test revealed the substances chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide in Ortiz’s system, scrapping the highly anticipated fight.

The WBC cleared Ortiz of wrongdoing earlier this month, attributing the adverse finding to medicine necessary to treat high blood pressure. The 38-year-old was re-inserted into the organization’s ratings, paving the way for Wilder’s toughest in-ring test to date.

Ortiz (28-0, 24 knockouts) quickly scheduled a fight with Daniel Martz on December 8, and knocked the journeyman out in two rounds. Wilder (39-0, 28 KOs) was ringside, and the fighters exchanged words in the center of the ring afterward.

“Stay by the phone, I’ve been waiting for you,” said Wilder, THE RING’s No. 2 heavyweight. “”I blessed you with the opportunity the first time, you messed it up. I’m going to bless you again.

“I understand the blood pressure pills and everything like that. … Be ready, I don’t want no excuses. I’m gonna whoop your ass.”

Ortiz, a southpaw from Cuba, can box and bang and boasts tremendous size at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. The decorated amateur possesses a tricky jab and also knows how to work the body. In his biggest victory, THE RING’s No. 5 heavyweight stopped Bryant Jennings inside seven rounds in December 2015.

So when the fight against Wilder was signed, boxing fans were understandably anxious to see Wilder tested. After all, the Olympic bronze medalist, while a fearsome puncher, had yet to face a bona fide challenge. Wilder was set to face Alexander Povetkin in 2016, but the Russian tested positive for a banned substance. And then it was Ortiz who fell by the wayside, another worthy challenger scratched off the list for Wilder.

But now it’s going to happen, and we’ll find out if Wilder’s fundamental flaws will be exposed against a technician like Ortiz, or if power and size trumps all.

Wilder, 32, has knocked out every man who’s stepped in the ring with him, most of them in devastating fashion. Bermane Stiverne went the distance with The Bronze Bomber during their January 2015 meeting, but when Ortiz was forced to withdrew, it was Stiverne who was called on to replace him.

The rematch went far differently. Wilder dropped Stiverne three times, and then left him unconscious, his body draped over the bottom rope. It took only one round this time.

“I want to release the pain, what Stiverne took that night was meant for Luis Ortiz,” Wilder said. ” … For me, a guy like that, it was his second offense, should be out of here period. But somehow he’s back in, but we understand the situation with the heavyweight division, it’s small.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Steve

    AJ v Parker and Wilder v Ortiz. Heavyweight boxing is getting off to a great start next year. Let’s hope the winners meet in a contest to crown an undisputed champion

    • Magnolia Slimm

      Back to the days when the heavyweight champion was the baddest man on the planet

      • Steve

        Would be great if the winner could fight 3 or 4 times a year. With the trend for fighting once or twice a year the champ will probably be undisputed for only weeks before one or more organisation strips them.

        • Keano

          I dunno I think they’d make enough money off Joshua for them to be happy for him to have them all, but do still hope he gets at least 3 fights in

    • sheikh352

      Fury’s back, from the New Year – and remains the Lineal Champion – so talk of “undisputed” has to include him in the conversation, at some point. Presuming he comes through his first couple of fights, he will get thrown into the mix and, all of a sudden, the division is not looking as sparse as it was.

  • learnmore

    Good start to the year Wilder v Ortiz, Joshua v Parker, Bellew v Haye thats what we want. We dont want Kownacki vs Kiladse in January, Kownacki just beat Spzilka coming back with a stay busy fight. Unless you have been inactive for 1 year or more like Ruiz jr v TBA, they’re no justification for a contender to be facing Kiladse.

    I hope boxers like Jennings who has return with a couple of tune ups, stop sitting & waiting now the Parker fight seem to be gone. We need match ups like Whyte v Browne, Breazeale v Martin, Jennings v Povetkin, Miller v Kabayel. Undefeated fighters like Trevor Bryan,Wallin to fight tougher opponents so we have a better idea who are the top 10 Heavyweights.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I’m not nearly as excited about this particular crop of fighters as you are, but I suppose any division in which world ranked fighters get more active and start to match up against one another is a positive development from both the entertainment and competition point of view.

  • ozzy

    I notice how any US boxing article about Ortiz has to miss out his two fights in Europe – it’s as if almost the whole of America has never heard of those two fights. I say almost because there’s no doubt that Wilder has seen those two fights and has taken tremendous confidence from them since Ortiz was poor in both and looked much older than his supposed 38. Ortiz’s win against the pathetic Martz won’t have shaken Wilder’s confidence at all and so I expect a very comfy Wilder win followed by Wilder claiming he’s easily the best in the world with many US fans believing him – SMH!

    • Charlie U.

      Dude, give it a rest. Stop knocking any and every thing this guy does. No one will argue that he played it safe throughout most of his career. But he clearly is looking for the big fights now. Anyone who can’t see that just has their own personal bias against him for {choose a reason}. Let it go and just appreciate the fact that the heavyweight division has some intriguing matchups to look forward to.

      • Julio

        I agree that Wilder is trying to quiet the naysayers, but even if he beats Ortiz (not a given) the jury will remain out until he fights Joshua.

        • Charlie U.

          Don’t disagree but he’s alleging cherry picking.

          • Julio

            WIlder has done his share of cherry picking himself, but on the other hand, he is seemingly trying to change that perception

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Botom line is there seem to be a lot of people in the sanctioning organizations who for whatever reason are determined to se Ortiz get a title shot despite everything that he’s done to disqualify himself (repeated positive tests, looking like crap in the ring…) so this can not be seen as Wilder’s idea to sell a mismatch, but rather going through with an imposed fight and rightly loking forward to stuffing it down the throats of the often obnoxious Ortiz fan club.

  • Damiand Crutchfield

    Drugs and boxing don’t mix.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Drugs and ANYTHING shouldn’t mix except as a contingency for the truly ill.

      The fact that dozens of other world ranked fighters are passing tests does not automatically prove they’re perfectly clean, however repeated failed tests (especially of the substances and amounts like in Ortiz’ case) strongly suggests totally unmoderated doping as being indispensable to the offender.

      • sheikh352

        So, I have type 2 diabetes and take, as I have done for years, meds for that and associated conditions of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. I’d hate anyone thinking I was a cheat just because of something in my blood pressure medication.

  • Black Oracle

    Wilder will be legitimized in my eyes if he beats Ortiz

    • Julio

      He certainly will get some respect if he beats Ortiz decisively, but I am not sure he will if he wins. Wilder hasn’t looked good against dubious opposition during his title reign. Ortiz by far will be his toughest challenge to date, but the Cuban is near 40. Just hope it turns out to be a good scrap.

      • sheikh352

        I suspect, that in reality, Ortiz is quite some distance PAST his 40th birthday. Either that, or he hasn’t aged well, at all.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    man this “Clean Boxing Program” is starting to resemble a bad joke as the WBC expands its forgiveness threshold to include accepting “dog-ate-my-homewrk” level excuses for the sake of business interests. Gotta admit the cynics were right in predicting this.

    It’s still not nearly as big a joke as the whole WADA “medical exemption: scam in that at least the WBC/VADA program publishes all the failed tests so people can make up their own minds regardless of what disciplinary action is or is not taken.

    In this case I’m not upset the fight is going ahead. I think Wilder will easily dispatch Ortiz which will hopefully silence the chirping from Ortiz supporters and pin a loss on an brazen PED user.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    HELLOW EVERY-1!! GREAT MATCH-UP;BUR IM NOT GETTING TOO EX. TILL IT ACTULY HAPPENS;ILL SEE IT ;THEN ILL BELEIVE IT11

