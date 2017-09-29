Friday, September 29, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Luis Ortiz tests positive for banned substances, title shot vs. Deontay Wilder in doubt

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz. Photo: Naoki Fukuda
29
Sep
by Mike Coppinger

Deontay Wilder is likely to lose yet another high-profile fight because his would-be challenger tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

In December 2015, it was Alexander Povetkin who was set to meet Wilder, but the Russian tested positive for ostarine ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight. Then it was Andrzej Wawrzyk in February who failed a drug test, scrapping the routine title defense.

Now it’s Luis Ortiz, who is scheduled to meet Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) on November 4 in the most anticipated heavyweight title fight on American soil in almost a decade. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman shared on social media in the early morning hours Friday that Ortiz tested positive for the banned substances chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, diuretics commonly used in athletics as masking agents, two sources informed of the test results told RingTV.com.

Ortiz’s advisor, Jay Jimenez, shared a photo on social media of a prescription bottle in the fighter’s name (and with a Miami address, where the fighter resides) for Losartan, which is used to treat high-blood pressure. However, Ortiz never attempted to obtain a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), which is required under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, per sources. 

Ortiz also never disclosed he was taking the drugs when it was time to file his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) paperwork under “Medications Currently Being Used,” according to sources. 

Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) still has the right to have his B-sample tested, but it’s uncommon for the second test to yield a negative result. It’s more likely Wilder will face a different opponent at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I need to communicate with the team. This is obviously very upsetting and disappointing,” promoter Lou DiBella told RingTV.com. “Deontay Wilder is a champion that wants the best challenges, a guy that lives and fights clean, and I’ve never seen a fighter victimized by PEDs like he has. I think it’s unprecedented in the history of the sport.”

The WBC, Wilder and DiBella endured great pains to create the Ortiz fight in the first place. Wilder owes a mandatory title defense against Bermane Stiverne — whom he dethroned via lopsided decision for the title in January 2015 — but no television network wanted to buy the fight. Wilder also wasn’t interested, instead in search of bigger challenges.

The sides cut a deal where Stiverne received a six-figure payday and a spot on the undercard. He’s currently scheduled to face Olympian and RING-rated heavyweight Dominic Breazeale. When it’s all said and done, though, it’s probably Stiverne who will be elevated to the main event to get his long-awaited second crack at Wilder.

Stiverne secured the shot after Povetkin again failed a drug test. The two were set to meet in December in a final title eliminator, but after the fight was scrapped, the WBC elevated Stiverne to No. 1-contender status.

Of course, Wilder isn’t the only fighter in a familiar place. The Cuban standout has a history of “juicing”.

Ortiz tested positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone after scoring a first-round knockout of Lateef Kayode in 2014. Wilder even warned Ortiz at last week’s news conference, though the 38-year-old boxer-puncher wasn’t present; he joined via phone due to inclement weather in Miami.

“Stay clean, because we’ll be checking,” Wilder told Ortiz at the presser. “Stay clean. Don’t f— this up for me, nor you, because I’m gonna prove to the world that I am the best.”

But Ortiz did just that. And now Wilder likely won’t be able to prove he’s the best — again.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Steve

    This isn’t a first for Ortiz who to be honest I think is slightly overrated anyway. Give the opportunity to the next in line or better yet give Stiverne his mandatory shot. It’s not an appealing fight but at least by getting it out of the way there shouldn’t be any barriers to a unification clash with Joshua or Parker next year.

    • Kiowhatta

      The problem is Stiverne doesn’t have a clean sheet either. He tested positive for DMAA only a year or so ago.

      • chickenstock

        Get Dillian Whyte in!

      • Steve

        In my ideal world he’d get a long ban too but if that’s not happening I’d rather see him accommodated now than force his mandatory next year at the expense of a unification fight.

  • Orca

    If this is true, I kinda feel for Wilder. He signed up to fight two very dangerous heavyweights and this happens. If they test the B sample and it comes back positive then he should be suspended for a long time. I’m getting fed up of this.

    • Mauro Hermida

      I feel for him, but then again, I think he is lucky, because I didn’t think he would have beaten Povetkin or Ortiz. He is suspect.

      • Reggie Woodard

        The only suspect guys here are Povetkin and Ortiz… No way is a guy lucky for losing out on high profile matches that can either grow you or show you as a fighter.

  • Kiowhatta

    I’m starting to feel for Wilder and have a little empathy for him, for otherwise he’s like a dysfunctional man who keeps picking unstable, unsuitable girlfriends over and over.
    The HW division seems like a free for all regarding PED use, with a few exceptions (hopefully).

  • ciobanu catalin

    F… This was a great matchup… I think wilder is injecting these mf, because every guy he chooses to fight lately is tested positive

    • Orca

      Perhaps Wilder is so doped up, these guys are getting a contact high from him 🙂 How can he be so unlucky?

  • Oc

    I feel sorry for Wilder, he gets a lot of heat from the fans and media for not fighting any “good” fighters while at the same time he signs to fight proper dangerous challengers and what do they do? they just keep failing to pass the damn drug tests that they know are coming.

    Deontay deserves some real credit for trying to make some good fights happen, his idiot opponents deserve all the blame for why they are not happening.

    It shows the kind of challenge his opponents think he is.

  • Sean Kusel

    God damn I was looking forward to this

  • chickenstock

    What a prick this guy is. I’m no fan of Wilder but his career has been set back a few years now by cheats.

    Worst of all, it;s making me think that the original King Kong, the gorilla, might have been doping too 🙁

  • Keano

    Wilder drugging his opponents to make sure he doesn’t have to fight a live body……

    (P.S This is clearly a joke)

    • ceylon mooney

      HAHAHA! that shit was funny, man! ouch!

      • Keano

        Man i’m really disappointed in this. Wilder is finally looking like hes wanting to take these good fights and they’re just getting snatched away from him. Would love if they replaced Ortiz with Dillian Whyte

        • Frank-dogg

          Maybe…Connor McGregor?? Lol

          • Keano

            Lol I would love to see Wilder KO him, but McGregor would probably die

    • Jim Parkinson

      Just wait. There will be people who actually believe this.

      • Keano

        That was part of why I put the disclaimer, the other part was that I knew I’d get a stream of abuse lol

  • BobbyPFalcon

    Wilder got a bad deal yet again. He would have destroyed the stubby-armed Povetkin, but Ortiz offered a real challenge. Fight Parker and set up a match with Joshua!

  • stetee83

    In a surprise to absolutely no-one. Ortiz is overrated anyway

    • Floridastorm

      He’s totally overrated and has fought absolutely nobody of merit. Wilder would put him to sleep. Stiverne at least gave Wilder all he could handle and was never in trouble in that fight. Stiverne also punches harder than Ortiz and does have a legitimate chance of hurting or stopping Wilder. AJ should be fighting Wilder instead of some pushover mandatory. I don’t think that AJ’s people want anything to do with Wilder at this point in AJ’s career.

      • Keano

        AJ had to fight Pulev or lose the belt. This is public news

  • Dan James

    i think Ortiz should be banned completely. he and his team lacks discipline. We need to weed multiple offenders like him out to clean up the sport of boxing.

  • Canek

    I’m sure the anti Wilder hipsters are gonna find a way to blame him.

  • wrecksracer

    High blood pressure medication? I don’t know….I’d give the guy a chance to get one of those therapeutic use exemptions. It should have been disclosed beforehand, especially in light of his past positive test.

  • Saw the headline and my heart sank. WTF!!!! Permanent BANS are the only way to solve this. Caught once, banned for LIFE. And then do it. Fighters will get the message real fart.

  • Wade Wilson

    I’m not sure why he would be taking it. It opens the blood vessels so I can see a possible desired effect, a mistaken one most likely, in increasing O2 but these bp meds also make you light headed and many are used for sleep disorders. I’m not sure that they would want their fighter going in dizzy. If anyone else can find a real reason for using this as a PED I’d like to know.

  • Left Hook2

    Apparently it is a beta 2 agonist, so it can help with cardio, fat, and muscle growth. It is not ‘on’ the list on the WADA site, but the list says ‘including, but not limited to’ blah blah. If they don’t list it, how would you know?? Oh, I long for the days of the clear and the cream! ha

  • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

    i have always given wilder a hard time for his level of opposition.
    but he deserves credit fro trying to take these challenges only to be scuppered at every turn by drugs cheats.
    Ortiz needs banning for life and this should be the case for all 2nd offences this isn’t cycling peoples lives are at risk

    • Reggie Woodard

      I’m bringing this word to the United States…
      “Scuppered”. I plan to use it at least three times tonight. Not sure I’ll use it properly but it’ll sound cool and cultured and that’s what counts.

      • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

        definitely word of the week

  • giovanni

    now, if he’s serious about fighting someone’s real, he needs to face parker

  • Allan Cerf

    the irony is that wilder himself is under huge suspicion. he just masks better. his lean muscle gain most experts conclude is impossible. those that say “no way, dude,” are naive and not privy to the common knowledge of people only moderately in touch with the real news.

    in particular wilder’s handlers have these huge intervals between fights to purge his body and also let him recover from the UTTERLY PREDICTABLE shoulder injuries PEDs produce.

    ultimately he’ll fight Joshua who gained 20 pounds of lean muscle at age 27-28 which is impossible. he’ll get sparked out by Joshua who is the biggest fraud in many a year.

    • Keano

      What are you talking about? Joshua is only 27 now, he weighed 250 for Klitschko, he weighed 230 or under once on the 14th November 2013? When he was 24?

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.