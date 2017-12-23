Andre Rozier volunteers Derevyanchenko to fight Truax or Jermall Charlo

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

The most willing warriors must be that much more celebrated in this, the age of the boxer/businessman.

That isn’t to say that we don’t appreciate when boxers aren’t highly attunded to the business side of the sport, it’s just that we do appreciate when the fighters show a high degree of willingness to take on the sternest of challenges.

To that end, a salute goes out to Sergey Derevyanchenko (11-0 with 9 KOs, age 32, from Crimea, lives in Brooklyn), who is rated No. 1 by the IBF at middleweight (No. 4 by THE RING). Check this out …

Derevyanchenko’s trainer, Andre Rozier, the supremely affable Brooklyner, told me he has a suggestion in the matchmaking vein:

“We’d be more than happy to have Derevyanchenko fight new 168-pound IBF champion Caleb Truax,” Rozier told me. “It’s the same sanctioning body, the IBF, and it would be an entertaining fight with Truax. And if not that, we’d be happy to dance with Jermall Charlo any day of the week!”

Charlo (age 27, 26-0 with 20 KOs) did his 160 debut in July, downing Jorge Sebastian Heiland in Brooklyn. He and his twin Jermell streaked to new heights in 2017 and are poised to make 2018 an even grander year. No damn doubt, a Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko, who’d love to derail half of the twin train, would be much anticipated by the fightwatcher crowd, fans and pundits alike.

“Sergey is a consummate pro, always ready to go,” Rozier said in closing. “He’s God-fearing and he works and I know that things will work out for him, because the hand of God is on top of him!”

NOTE: Thanks to all you who read, and also the people who edit and post these stories, and the powers that be that support the site. Merry Christmas, happy holidays and happy New Year!

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.