Jeff Horn stops Gary Corcoran in 11, setting up Terence Crawford mandatory

It wasn’t always pretty but Jeff Horn got the job done in his first title defense.

Horn retained the WBO welterweight title with an eleventh round technical knockout of Gary Corcoran on Wednesday at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Horn’s hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Corcoran’s corner signaled to referee Benjy Esteves Jr. that their fighter had had enough, with his left eye a bloodied mess from Horn’s targeted rights, bringing a halt to the fight at the 1:35 mark.

The ESPN-televised win raises Horn’s record to 18-0-1 (12 knockouts), while Corcoran, two years younger at 27, drops to 17-2 (7 KOs), losing for the second time in 11 rounds, following his 2016 defeat to Liam Williams.

Horn, who had entered the fight with a cut over his left eye sustained in sparring, also spilled some of his own blood in the fight, as the two clashed heads repeatedly. In some instances it was intentional, like in the tenth when a faded Corcoran bounced off the ropes in response to a flurry from Horn and came up with his head.

It was Horn’s superior punching power, foot and hand speed, and ability to get work done from distance which were the primary edges for the 2012 Olympian, who was fighting for the first time since his upset decision win over Manny Pacquiao in July to win the belt.

All three judges had Horn well ahead at the time of stoppage, with two giving Corcoran just one round at 99-91, and the third having it a 100-90 shutout.

Horn’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from this point as he’s due for a mandatory title defense against Top Rank stablemate and former lightweight titleholder and undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Bob Arum, who promotes both fighters, reiterated afterwards that the fight will take place in April in Las Vegas.

In the untelevised co-feature, Nathaniel May (19-1, 11 KOs) dropped previously unbeaten Brazilian Aelio Mesquita (16-1, 14 KOs) twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth – all on body shots – before the fight was waved off 16 seconds into the fifth. May, 22, of Bunbury, Western Australia is rated no. 7 by the IBF at 126 pounds and hasn’t lost since dropping a decision in his fifth bout.