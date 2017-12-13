Wednesday, December 13, 2017  |
Jeff Horn stops Gary Corcoran in 11, setting up Terence Crawford mandatory

by Ryan Songalia

It wasn’t always pretty but Jeff Horn got the job done in his first title defense.

Horn retained the WBO welterweight title with an eleventh round technical knockout of Gary Corcoran on Wednesday at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Horn’s hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Corcoran’s corner signaled to referee Benjy Esteves Jr. that their fighter had had enough, with his left eye a bloodied mess from Horn’s targeted rights, bringing a halt to the fight at the 1:35 mark.

The ESPN-televised win raises Horn’s record to 18-0-1 (12 knockouts), while Corcoran, two years younger at 27, drops to 17-2 (7 KOs), losing for the second time in 11 rounds, following his 2016 defeat to Liam Williams.

Horn, who had entered the fight with a cut over his left eye sustained in sparring, also spilled some of his own blood in the fight, as the two clashed heads repeatedly. In some instances it was intentional, like in the tenth when a faded Corcoran bounced off the ropes in response to a flurry from Horn and came up with his head.

It was Horn’s superior punching power, foot and hand speed, and ability to get work done from distance which were the primary edges for the 2012 Olympian, who was fighting for the first time since his upset decision win over Manny Pacquiao in July to win the belt.

All three judges had Horn well ahead at the time of stoppage, with two giving Corcoran just one round at 99-91, and the third having it a 100-90 shutout.

Horn’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from this point as he’s due for a mandatory title defense against Top Rank stablemate and former lightweight titleholder and undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Bob Arum, who promotes both fighters, reiterated afterwards that the fight will take place in April in Las Vegas.

In the untelevised co-feature, Nathaniel May (19-1, 11 KOs) dropped previously unbeaten Brazilian Aelio Mesquita (16-1, 14 KOs) twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth – all on body shots – before the fight was waved off 16 seconds into the fifth. May, 22, of Bunbury, Western Australia is rated no. 7 by the IBF at 126 pounds and hasn’t lost since dropping a decision in his fifth bout.

  • ciobanu catalin

    What if horn would somehow beat bud, wouldnt that be something now….

    • Koninbeor

      That would definitely qualify as upset of the year.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    congrats to the school teacher, tough scrappy dude, having his moment, im happy for him

  • Stephen M

    Wow Crawford against Horn! Uh, who cares?

    • Pit bull

      Be a lot better than than joke figjt on the weekend .

      • Stephen M

        Will it? Seems like a waste of time for Crawford. We know what the result will be.

        • Pit bull

          You don’t know what the result will be ..

          • Stephen M

            Yeah don’t you? You think Crawford will lose to this guy?
            Most people thought Rigo Loma would suck. They were mostly right ( even though I enjoyed the fight). All Horn has is size.

          • Stephen M

            And the only reason these two are fighting is that Uncle Bob promotes both guys and this is Crawford’s easy road to a welterweight title. Otherwise no one would be asking for this fight.

      • Charlie U.

        BJS-Lemieux is a joke fight?

    • Charlie U.

      I am interested in the fight. It will be Crawford’s first fight at 147 against a tough, scrappy, undefeated champion who has a large fan base. He’s also coming off a win against Pacquiao. Intriguing fight for me and I think an interesting test for Bud.

      • Stephen M

        Will, just because it’s you, you have my blessing to watch it.

  • Pit bull

    Horn proved he can box also . Horn is no one trick pony . Horn battled weight n a cut to on his eye from sparring . I hope horn moves to 154 instead of facing Crawford next . With only 20 fights , Crawford may be to much , especially if you’re draining to make 147 ..!

  • Colnef

    Not Horn’s fault but as a life-long boxing fan I am still outraged at the gift he got against Pacquiao. Horn’s people are talking like he belongs in the same league as Thurman and Crawford when they should be thanking the 3 blind mice that gave him this undeserved gift.

    • Pit bull

      Horns beat paquaio in 17 fights .. Horns just made a tough defense . What’s these other weltetweigjt doing .?

    • Charlie U.

      No way was that gift. You can argue Manny won, but that was not a robbery. Teddy Atlas did a major disservice to the sport with his biased commentary in that one, and I’m happy that he’ll no longer be broadcasting fights on ESPN.

  • william ellis

    Can’t see Horn beating Crawford – but then I can’t see anyone beating Crawford. I thought Horn-Pacquiao was a close fight (I had it 6-5-1 for Pacquiao – but did not see Horn’s winning as a robbery). Now Horn has won again (in a keep-busy fight, but Corcoran, although limited, wasn’t a bum). Horn is probably a top-ten Welterweight.

