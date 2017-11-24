Weights/Photos: Sergey Kovalev, Vyacheslav Shabranskyy ready for title fight

Ed Mulholland/HBO

Sergey Kovalev says he’s changed his life; that he no longer drinks alcohol and is only dedicated to boxing now.

We’ll find out for sure on Saturday, but one day earlier, he made weight for his title fight against Vyachelsav Shabranskyy.

Krusher tipped the scales at 174 pounds for the WBO light heavyweight title fight. Shabranskyy weighed 174.8.

This will be Kovalev’s first outing since he was stopped by Andre Ward during their rematch in June. It’s also his first fight since his messy split from trainer John David Jackson. Kovalev is now being handled by Abror Tursunpulatov.

The four fighters set for the HBO undercard made weight as well.

Yuriorkis Gamboa, who replaced the injured Robinson Castellanos, was 130.6 pounds. His opponent, Jason Sosa, weighed 131.2.

Sullivan Barrera was actually offered the shot against Kovalev, but turned down a $400,000 offer. Instead, he’ll open up the HBO tripleheader with a fight against Felix Valera.

Barrera weighed 174.8 pounds; Valera was 174.2.

If Kovalev and Barrera both come out on top, as expected, they could meet in the near future with the title on the line.