George Groves-Chris Eubank Jr. WBSS semi-final set for Feb. 17 in Manchester

Mark the date in your diary for this thunderous all-British collision.

George Groves will defend his WBA super middleweight title against Chris Eubank Jr. at the Manchester Arena on February 17 in what will be an eagerly anticipated semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Groves, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 168 pounds, knocked out countryman Jamie Cox in the fourth round of their quarterfinal last month. It was a competitive scrap until the vastly more experienced Groves ended the engagement with a single right counter to the body.

“Eubank has been a sparring partner of mine in the past,” Groves said after the bout. “A lot was made of the size difference in this fight and I knew Jamie couldn’t beat me. The same goes for Eubank Jr., he’s not big enough.”

One week prior to the Groves-Cox matchup, Eubank, who is rated No. 5 by THE RING, made a serious statement in his quarterfinal matchup. The Enigmatic Englishman decked the previously unbeaten Avni Yildirim in the opening round and then knocked him out cold with a shuddering left hook in the third.

“I’m here to dominate this tournament,” said the 26-year-old Eubank. “I’m sending a message out there that I’m coming.”

The other super middleweight semi-final will be contested between unbeaten boxer-puncher Callum Smith and former WBO light heavyweight titleholder Juergen Braehmer. A date and venue is yet to be determined.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

