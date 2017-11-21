Wanheng Menayothin – The man who could surpass Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record

Photo courtesy of WBC Boxing

Thailand’s Wanheng Menayothin (A.K.A. Chayaphon Moonsri) possesses the longest unbeaten run of any active fighter in boxing today. The WBC strawweight titleholder sports an exemplary (48-0, 17 knockouts) record.

Wanheng, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at 105 pounds, looks to make his eighth successful defense when he takes on former WBO titleholder Tatsuya Fukuhara in Nakhon Ratchasima, located approximately 250 kilometers north east of Bangkok, on Saturday.

“I think Fukuhara is a tough Japanese boxer because he had fought a number of good opponents,” Wanheng told RingTV.com through translator Panya Prachakorn.

“Fukuhara is a southpaw fighter. I actually dislike southpaw fighters because it is hard to cope with (that stance). Anyway, it is a time to prove to myself that I can fight both left and right-handed boxers.”

While the southpaw stance could prove troublesome, the 32-year-old defending titleholder feels Fukuhara’s potential weakness might be his stamina.

In sharp contrast, Wanheng is fighting fit. He has been very active in 2017 with this being his fifth title defense of the year. The Thai volume-puncher has also completed three full months of preparation at the Menayothin Boxing Camp in Bangkok.

Fukuhara (19-5-6, 7 KOs) is up against history, as well as a formidable opponent. No Japanese fighter has ever won a world title fight in Thailand.

And Wanheng is closing in on his own records, although he humbly plays down the possibility of equaling Rocky Marciano’s (49-0) landmark or Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s (50-0). Of course, fight fans appreciate that other boxing legends – such as Willie Pep (62-0) and Julio Cesar Chavez (89-0-1) – surpassed those numbers before losing unbeaten records.

“I never think that it is important for me in my professional boxing career,” said Wanheng. “I am a boxer. My duty is to do my best at the ring. The record is just to prove my ability.

“Anyway, I am very proud of my fight record and boxing career, with a brilliant unbeaten professional fight record.”

With that in mind, what are Wanheng’s goals in the sport?

“To keep the world belt as long as possible,” he explained. “Boxing is my life. I have a better life from boxing. Boxing means everything to me, not only money but also fame and dignity.”

Wanheng’s promoter, Piyarat Vachirarattanawong, has big plans for 2018.

“Wanheng is scheduled to have a mandatory defense [vs. Leroy Estrada] next year,” stated the promoter. “I am planning to bring Wanheng overseas, especially in USA or Europe.

“But it is quite hard to make him accepted in world boxing in this (weight class). Wanheng is willing to have unification in this division if there is a good offer.”

