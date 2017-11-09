Kerman Lejarraga to face Jose Del Rio for Spanish welterweight title on Saturday

Undefeated welterweight contender Kerman Lajarraga (left) vs. Krisztian Santa. Photo credit: Javier Alfonso

Undefeated welterweight contender Kerman Lejarraga returns to action Saturday night against Jose Del Rio, promoter Lou DiBella told RingTV.com late Wednesday night.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain.

Lejarraga (23-0, 19 knockouts), who resides in Bilbao, is coming off a third round technical knockout victory over Azael Cosio on July 15. In his previous fight, on June 9, Lejarraga made his U.S. debut, stopping Jose Antonio Abreu in the second round.

The 25-year-old Lejarraga, who is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBA, will be fighting for the fifth time in 2017.

“He has a pretty high ceiling,” DiBella told RingTV.com. “He loves to punch and can rumble. I would love to make a fight between him and (Adrian) Granados.”

Lejarraga has stopped his last nine opponents.

Del Rio (26-6, 7 KOs) has won his last eight bouts. His Spanish welterweight championship will be on the line.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia