Felix Alvarado: ‘My dream is to become world champion, regardless of who is in my way’

In October, Felix Alvarado impressively stopped Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. (A.K.A Teeraphong Utaida) in the third round of an IBF junior flyweight title eliminator in his home city of Managua, Nicaragua.

Subsequently, Alvarado, who is rated No. 9 by THE RING at 108 pounds, will have his third world title opportunity after two failed attempts early on in his career.

Fiercely determined, the 28-year-old power-puncher trained for three months to ready himself for Sakkreerin and his hard work paid dividends.

“I never thought I was going to win so quickly,” Alvarado told RingTV.com through manager William Ramirez. “I think that the preparation and the mindset we had regarding our opponent, who had just lost by points to champion Milan Melindo, pushed us to train harder.”

The always exciting Alvarado is now on a six-fight knockout streak. In fact, prior to the Sakkreerin victory, “El Gemelo” had stopped five consecutive opponents in the opening round.

“My dream is to become world champion, regardless of who is in my way. (Melindo) is a great champion. It would be a great honor to fight and beat Melindo in order to prove my potential.”

Alvarado (30-2, 26 knockouts) has clearly improved since points defeats to then-WBC junior flyweight titleholder Kazuto Ioka (in 2013) and Juan Carlos Raveco, who held the WBA belt at flyweight (in 2014).

“Although I did not win those fights, truth is, I won a lot of experience,” said Alvarado. “Everyone knows I lost by decision (to Ioka) in Japan, but in Argentina (against Raveco), I won. The fight was robbed from me, but I learned that when you’re the challenger and you fight in the champion’s country, you have to win by KO.

“This is why I have been improving my boxing techniques. I’m becoming more aggressive and precise.”

As well as a deep yearning to win a world title, Alvarado also feels a sense of responsibility to his country after national hero Roman Gonzalez lost back-to-back fights to Wisaksil Wangek.

“I have always followed the steps of our four-weight world champion Roman “El Chocolatito” Gonzalez. Now that he lost, I want to continue demonstrating that Nicaragua is the land of the champions and talents,” said the 108-pound contender proudly. “We must continue to demonstrate our country’s potential.”

Manager Ramirez, who has worked with Alvarado since November last year, has kept his fighter very active. However, even though the Nicaraguan danger man is guaranteed a title fight in 2018, it may not come next. And that has become a major point of contention.

“I intend to do everything in my power, even if it means going to court, because we were promised a title fight if we won (the eliminator),” said Ramirez.

“I would like to have Alvarado fight Melindo sometime next February/ March. However, I am now being informed that we may have to wait because apparently the IBF have ordered a rematch between Melindo and his last opponent, Hekkie Budler.”

No matter when his third opportunity comes, Alvarado intends to make Nicaragua smile again.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia