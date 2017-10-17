Wednesday, October 18, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

David Lemieux to challenge Billy Joe Saunders for middleweight belt on Dec. 16

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda
17
Oct
by Mike Coppinger

David Lemieux is getting another crack at a middleweight title.

A deal has been struck to match the Canadian puncher against WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders on December 16 in Montreal, sources told RingTV.com. HBO will televise the 160-pound matchup from the Bell Centre.

Lemieux was installed as the WBO’s mandatory challenger, and a deal was quickly struck between Golden Boy Promotions and Frank Warren, Saunders’ promoter, to the fight in this year’s schedule. To accommodate the fight, Yvon Michel agreed to move the proposed light heavyweight title showdown between Adonis Stevenson and Eleider Alvarez.

Lemieux (38-3, 33 knockouts) formerly held the IBF title, but was stopped by Gennady Golovkin during the eighth round in October 2015. However, the 28-year-old has rebounded, most notably with a devastating knockout of Curtis Stevens in March.

Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) can’t match Lemieux’s power, but the Brit is the superior boxer and mover. The 28-year-old southpaw possesses a nice jab, which has led him to victories over foes like Andy Lee, Chris Eubank Jr., and most recently, Willie Monroe.

Saunders has impressed in his backyard, and now he’s ready for his North American debut, where he’ll leave the confines of home and compete in Lemieux’s hometown.

The winner stands in line to face either Daniel Jacobs, Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin in the near future.

All three men fight on HBO, with the latter two promoted by Golden Boy.

The middleweight division has been hot, and now it’s extending past Canelo and GGG.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Antony916

    Another good fight to close out a great year of boxing! I hope Lemieux gets the W.

  • Orca

    Surprised Saunder’s camp are rolling the dice here. Saunders hasn’t looked impressive for some time but, if he can find his form, he can take this on points. That’s a big if though. I hope Lemieux smokes him.

    • learnmore

      Its was an ordered mandatory fight, its good that it both agreed on a deal so quickly.

      • Orca

        Yeah, I suppose I’m just not used to things happening so quickly.

        • learnmore

          I’m shocked myself how quick it was, but thats down to the 2 fighters. Lemieux disappointed he loss out on the Cotto fight, needed a good opponent & BJS needing that top MW name

          • william ellis

            Lemieux has limited skills, but he is willing to take on anyone and never makes a fuss about anything. I think that is why the fight was made so quickly. He has a puncher’s chance here – a pretty good one. I’m cheering for him, but don’t discount Saunders. A very good match-up.

    • Keano

      Saunders looks in a lot better shape physically and mentally than in a long time and he has struggled with injuries which you can’t fault. His other mandatory was a criminal which again wasn’t his fault but he had arranged the fight and was taking it. I’ve got Saunders winning.

      • philoe bedoe

        Well said.
        Would rather see Billie Joe in a unification fight against the GGG vs Canelo winner than Lemieux.
        Who’s already came up short against GGG………

    • Wade Wilson

      Remember it’s in Montreal and while it’s not Las Vegas it is a hometown advantage for Lemieux.

  • RayK

    Oui oui!!

  • learnmore

    Happy that the fight been agreed so quickly, IMO this is a better fight for Lemieux than fighting Cotto(understand probably more money for Cotto). The fact that its in Montreal tells you everything about BJS bulls*** “the amount of money he was making”. Champions only fight in the opponents backyard if the purse is going to be higher, unlucky for Canadians. I see a PPV here to boost the revenue. Early pick Saunders 115-113 or a late TKO10 for Lemieux, decide which one close the time. The winner has to be Jacobs opponent in March 2018 if he beats Arias.

    • WR

      You mean “when” Jacobs beats Arias and you can’t pick both to win Learnmore

      • learnmore

        Because I think Saunders has a really good chin, I’m contemplating can Lemieux beat him on points. But I’m leaning towards BJS outboxing him, I thought NDam won at least 5 rounds if not more vs Lemieux.

        • philoe bedoe

          He’s already been in with some good punchers, Eubank and lee, and he’s never been down or even hurt in any of his fights………

      • learnmore

        I cant discount him, I have to say If. Arias has good amateur background like he said he won 2 Nationals, Jacobs only won 1 & he is undefeated in the pros, so you dont know how good he is until he lose.

  • learnmore

    Note; I think Yvon Michel moving the Stevenson v Alvarez fight to accomodate this fight is BULLSH**. I still think they’re working on a way to ditch Alvarez for Stevenson v Jack, need more time

    • Charlie U.

      Agree. I cannot believe how pathetic of a champion Stevenson is. Respect the fight that he gets in the ring, but that belt belongs around the waist of someone who is willing to defend it.

  • Charlie U.

    Damn good fight, and very intriguing. Good way to finish out what was really a very sub-par year for them. Just wish this was at MSG so I could go.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.