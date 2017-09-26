Leduan Barthelemy-Eduardo Ramirez ends in a 10-round draw

Barthelemy (right) tags Ramirez with the jab. Photo courtesy of Ryan Hafey/ Premier Boxing Champions

Featherweight prospects Leduan Barthelemy and Eduardo Ramirez fought to a 10-round split-decision draw Tuesday night at the Cannery Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.

The southpaw Barthelemy (13-0-1, 7 knockouts), younger brother of two-division world titleholder Rances Barthelemy, utilized his height and reach early in the fight to outbox Ramirez.

From Round 4 on, Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs), who hails from Los Mochis, Mexico, was on the attack, walking Barthelemy down and backing him up against the ropes. Ramirez, also a left-hander, continually closed the distance and ripped punches to head and body.

Both fighters had their moments during the final two rounds of the fight, but it was Ramirez who landed the more telling blows. Barthelemy looked exhausted but still flailed combinations in spurts, connecting with an occasional punch.

Scores were 97-93 for Barthelemy, 96-94 for Ramirez, and 95-95.

“It was a very tough, physical fight for both of us,” said Barthelemy. “I didn’t feel 100 percent but I was able to work through it and I never felt hurt during the fight. He landed on me, but I was able to keep my composure.”

“I wanted to pressure him all the way through and take away his reach advantage,” said Ramirez, who had won his previous 11 bouts. “I felt good the whole fight and he never hurt me at any point. I believed in my skills and I performed well.”

In the co-feature, junior lightweight Alejandro Salinas won an eight-round unanimous decision over Duarn Vue.

The shorter Vue (12-1-2, 4 KOs) came to fight, but could not match the punch output and accuracy of Salinas, who is trained by Jack Loew. Salinas connected repeatedly with hooks and crosses to the head of Vue.

Scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 77-75 for Salinas who improves to (9-1, 8 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Bryan Figueroa won a hard-fought six-round unanimous decision over Ivan Jimenez (7-1-1, 4 KOs).

All three judges scored the bout 58-56 in favor of Figueroa (13-0, 5 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing