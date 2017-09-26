Demetrius Andrade moving up to middleweight, to fight Alantez Fox on Oct. 21

Demetrius Andrade has earned a chance to prove he’s one of the best talents in boxing.

After bouts of inactivity, Andrade linked up with HBO, and his first bout of a new multi-fight agreement will take place October 21 in Verona, New York, RingTV.com reported earlier this month. Now, we know the opponent and at what weight Andrade will compete going forward.

“Boo Boo” Andrade, a RING-rated 154-pounder, will move up to middleweight, where fighters like Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs all compete on HBO, and take on Alantez Fox, sources told RingTV.com. ESPN first reported Fox as the opponent.

Fox (23-0-1, 11 knockouts) is an unknown commodity despite his record due to his light level of competition. Now, the 25-year-old Maryland native will be facing a former world champion and a possible future pound-for-pound entrant in Andrade.

The Providence, Rhode Island native can do it all: box, punch, move laterally. He competed in the 2008 Olympics and possesses tremendous athleticism and size.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to secure the big fights. The 29-year-old was slated to fight Jermell Charlo in December 2014, but withdrew after a dalliance with Roc Nation Sports. Andrade (24-0, 16 KOs) never signed with the company, though, and the legal battle that followed damaged his relationship with Al Haymon, who controls most of the top fighters at 154 pounds.

Now, Andrade is aligned with HBO and fighting at middleweight.

If all goes according to plan, he soon will prove just how great he is.

