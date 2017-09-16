Tyson Fury: I’ve turned my life around but long way from entering ring

Tyson Fury still hasn’t competed since the biggest win of his career: a shocking upset of Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Since then, he’s battled depression, cocaine abuse and long bouts of binge drinking. His weight has ballooned to almost 350 pounds, far above his best fighting weight of about 250.

There’s also the matter of his hearing in relation to a UK Anti-Doping charge, which has been delayed but is now set for sometime in October. Until that’s resolved, it’s hard for Fury, 29, to really get into the swing of training. But hope springs eternal for “The Gypsy King.”

“They call me ‘the boomerang’, I always come back,” Fury (25-0, 18 knockouts) said Saturday on Sky Sports. “It’s a fight [against Anthony Joshua] people want to see and an easy one for me with my boxing skills.

” … I’ve really turned my life around and done a U-turn on everything and I’m feeling a lot better than I did before. I’m starting to get everything great again. I’m back enjoying the gym work and that’s how it’s supposed to be. I’m a long way from entering back in the ring, but I’m on the right path.”

Fury, who remains the lineal and RING heavyweight champion, admitted he has to shed weight, and says he’s dropped about 28 pounds over the past two weeks. Still, he’s a long way from fighting shape, and even when he finally returns, he’ll surely have to knock a few middling boxers off before he’s ready for a guy like Joshua.

After an arduous battle with depression, though, just being able to appear on TV in good spirits is a positive start. Soon, the heavyweight champ might be back to defend his throne.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger