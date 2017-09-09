Sunday, September 10, 2017  |
Canelo VS GGG: All Access
Wisaskil Wangek scores senational 4th-round KO of Roman Gonzalez to retain title

Wisaksil Wangek clips Roman Gonzalez with a wicked right hook en route to KOing the Nicaraguan legend. Photo / @HBOBoxing
09
Sep
by Mike Coppinger

CARSON, Calif. — It was sight that was hard to believe.

After 46 bouts of brilliance, Roman Gonzalez was out, flat on his back, staring up at the lights.

His girlfriend, Sofia, quickly ran from the crowd at StubHub Center in horror.

It was all over. Not just his status as one of the five best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. But in all likelihood, his relevancy as a top boxer at all.

Wisaskil Wangek topped “Chocolatito” in March, but that was via controversial decision. This time, the Thai fighter left no doubt with a pair of knockdowns in Round 4 on Saturday, the last of which finished the fight in brutal fashion at 1:18.

Wangek, also known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, didn’t just retain his WBC junior bantamweight title in the HBO main event with his pulverizing right hooks. He proved that maybe he should be considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.

“I trained two months for the first fight. I trained four months for this one,” said Wangek (44-4-1, 40 knockouts), who is now mandated to face Juan Francisco Estrada, who won a WBC title-elimination bout against Carlos Cuadras on the undercard. “I knew I was going to knock him out.”

Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) finally came to his senses and quickly exited the arena, too, a beaten man. Sure, he lost his perfect record in March, but he did so with the comforting knowledge that most fans and media members believed he won. This time?

“We were both trading punches,” Gonzalez said. “His were a little bit harder and they caught me. I was little hurt on the second knockdown, but I’m OK now. I congratulate the champ.”

That’s the reality Gonzalez now faces, one where he isn’t the champ, a designation he carried proudly for more than nine years. The Nicaraguan’s hero, fellow countryman and hall of famer Alexis Arguello, never competed for a world title again after suffering a second loss to rival Aaron Pryor inside the distance in 1983.

Will Gonzalez ever return to prominence? Or does Wangek simply possesses the elixir to solve a fighter who will go down in the annals of boxing lore as one of it’s all-time great little guys?

“I think it’s just a bad style matchup for Chocolatito,” Gonzalez’s American promoter, K2’s Tom Loeffler, told RingTV.com. “We’ll have to see what his team would like to do (regarding his future). I think it could be a situation where Chocolatito could beat every fighter in the division except Sor Rungvisai.”

Perhaps that will prove true, but make no mistake: Gonzalez isn’t the same fighter he once was.

At 30 years old, he’s now fighting 10 pounds above the weight he captured his first title in. His power? Not nearly as effective. And even in victories over fighters like Carlos Cuadras and Brian Viloria, Gonzalez absorbed a lot of punishment during those taxing affairs.

The second meeting with Wangek was shaping up to be another one. In fact, it was brutal until Wangek suddenly put an end to the festivities with his second devastating right hook on the jaw.

The former four-division champion bravely rose from the canvas after Wangek planted him there with the first right hook. But even to that point, Wangek had invested to the body early with plenty of thunderous right hooks and clearly won the first three rounds.

How long could Gonzalez withstand those kind of shots to the midsection while still conserving energy down the stretch? We never found out.

Gonzalez also was spared all the cuts and bruises he suffered from head collisions.

Head butts and lots of ’em dominated the first bout. The rematch wasn’t even one round in when Wangek’s noggin collided with Gonzalez again, and he immediately pleaded with referee Tom Taylor to intervene. Rungvisai, a southpaw, was always going to make for clashes of heads with an orthodox fighter, but Gonzalez insisted then that the Thai fighter was leading with his head.

Many observers believed all the blood smeared across Gonzalez’s face was a big impression to judges, who surprisingly saw the fight for Wangek.

It didn’t matter this time. That first head butt was the last. And there would be no doubt who the better man was.

Wangek began his career 1-3-1 when he had a moment of clarity: he could one day become an elite fighter, if only he dedicated himself completely. He did so while working as a trash collector in Bangkok, sometimes grabbing scraps for meals. Now, at age 30, the dream is reality. It’s time to give Wangek his due as one of the best in the world regardless of weight.

“People say when you become a champion you elevate your game,” Loeffler said. “And that’s exactly what he did tonight. When you can beat the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter twice, you have to consider him at the top of the sport.”

But Gonzalez? He’s headed in a much different direction, if we indeed ever see him again at all. But what a ride it was.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Chris Stans

    I’ve only been watching boxing for a few years now, so I’m still not used to seeing past elites take Ls at the tail end of their career

    • Carlos

      I have been a fan for 40+yrs and you never get used to seeing an elite fighter stay too long, boxing is vicious that way. All of the legends get brutalized at the end. Ail vs. Holmes was horrible. I hated Holmes for that beating he put on Ali for a long time, and funny enough I almost cried when Tyson KO’ed Holmes to end his career.

  • Cashtime

    I called this one. Don’t know what the controversy was on the first fight because you could see Wisa was stronger and rougher. Moving up in weight in the very lower divisions is a sure suicide risk. Hate to see Choco go out like that and props for him showing more balls to move up in weight and fight a REAL fighter unlike GGG and Lomo who slap around worn out former champs and showboat to the crowd when in mismatches (LOMO) no class…

    • Charlie U.

      A champion lands almost two hundred punches more than his opponent and loses and you don’t see what the controversy is?? Gotcha.

  • Nixtradamus

    I’ve been saying it for years: Chocolatito is not nearly as good as HBO sold him to gullible fight fans. A good boxer? Yes. Top 10 P4P? Not even close.

    Next one exposed will be Lomanchenko – top P4P boxers don’t go life and death with Orlando Salido and don’t struggle to knock out guys like Marriaga (or whatever name the Colombian opponent had).

    HBO creates these BS fighters by hyping their accomplishments.

    What did Chocolatito show? Lost to Cuadras, lost twice to this guy. So what great fighters did he beat? Arroyo! Lol

    • ceylon mooney

      he beat rungsvisai the first fight 9-3 or 10-2, set a record for power shots landed…

  • Spider Rico

    115 was too heavy for Choco, he should of stayed at 112 which was his limit. Still a warrior tho.

    • Nixtradamus

      Check his record: a bs record fighting bad or mediocre fighters. When he faced decent or semi- decent opposition, he lost.

      • ceylon mooney

        dude he beat estrada and cuadras cmon

        • Chris Stans

          Don’t bother, This guy has been anti Gonzales for a very long time

          • Nixtradamus

            Do yourself a favor and check Choxolatito’s record at boxrec.com. Check his opponents.

            Don’t just swallow the shit HBO sells you.

          • Chris Stans

            Who was he ducking? U fight the best in your weight class and if u can’t always get a big name, u destroy the best name available. That’s why ggg gets so much respect. If u run up weight looking for a p4p opponent, you’ll get killed.

          • Nixtradamus

            Yep. You become a P4P boxer by beating taxi drivers and when someone calls you on it, you say “but that was the best available opposition!”.

            Nice argument on your part!!!

          • Chris Stans

            U sound like classic dummygraphic

        • Nixtradamus

          P4P guys don’t struggle with Cuadras and Estrada. Check his record – just two years ago Chocolatito was fighting Valentin Leon, who has 29 losses!!!!

          Check his record: he fought the same guys over and over to pad his stats. Sometimes they changed the name to make believe it was someone digfferent: Meza and Murillo, for example.

          Chocolatito is a good fighter, not the P4P boxer HBO sold to fans.

        • Carlos

          I thought he lost the Estrada fight. And he avoided the rematch with Estrada. Cuadras put a real beating on him that he never recovered from. Sad to see him go out that way.

  • ceylon mooney

    i was SO totally wrong in my prediction.

    WOW. what a frickin beast rungvisai is!

    one of my favorite fighters got his ass beat, and, man, i am nuthin but impressed. man i expected that from inoue not rungvisai. spectacular!

  • Son of God

    This only proves the first Rungvisai win wasn’t a fluke, and yet many still think Cho(k.o.)latito still is the p4p king smh.

    • Nixtradamus

      Most boxing fans just believe whatever shit HBO feeds them. In tonight’s fight, Lampley spent the first two rounds praising Chocolatito while he was being dominated by the opponent. As some point Chocolatito landed a single punch and Lampley said there was something “magical” in Chocolatito’s style.

      Lol

  • RayK

    I had a feeling in me waters when I saw pics of everyone posing before the fight except for SRVI!

  • Charlie U.

    Chocolatito deserves a better ending to his career but I think he should call it quits. He’s been in a lot of wars and that KO was BRUTAL! Give the Thai fighter credit.That’s how you handle rematches of close fights…don’t leave any doubt!

  • Julio

    Rungvisai just too big and strong for Gonzalez. Roman seemed completely out of his element since the very beginning.

  • Cashtime

    WISASKIL(LER) VS NAOYA pretty please!!!!!!

  • Charlie U.

    I keep wanting to get more technical nuggets and insight from Andre Ward when he’s the analyst, but he makes a lot of cookie cutter, obvious comments. Once again, I was left wishing Roy Jones was there.

