News
Mayweather-McGregor weigh-in results and photos
25
Aug
by The Ring
Photos by Esther Lin / Showtime
Mayweather-McGregor weigh-in results and photos
by The Ring
Leo Santa Cruz, Abner Mares to share Fox doubleheader on Oct. 14
by Mike Coppinger
Gervonta Davis stripped of 130-pound title after missing weight
by Mike Coppinger
Ronny Rios: ‘I want to make a statement against Rey Vargas’
by Francisco Salazar
Irish turn out in droves for Mayweather-McGregor weigh-in
by Mike Coppinger
Ratings: Pound for Pound
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
3
Terence Crawford
Record: 32-0-0 (23 KOs)
4
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 9-1-0 (7 KOs)
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)
