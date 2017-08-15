News

Nery ends Yamanaka’s long reign, scores fourth-round TKO

15
Aug
by Ryan Songalia

The long title reign of Shinsuke Yamanaka is over.

Luis Nery maintained his unbeaten record with a fourth-round technical knockout of Yamanaka to win THE RING and WBC bantamweight titles Tuesday at Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan. There were no knockdowns but Nery (24-0, 18 knockouts) was all over Yamanaka (27-1-2, 19 KOs) from the opening bell, landing repeatedly with his overhand lefts while taking the straighter lefts from the Japanese champion well.

Yamanaka’s nearly 6-year reign came to an end with his back against the ropes as his corner entered the ring to spare the 34-year-old unnecessary punishment.

The loss is the first of his 11-year career after 12 title defenses, leaving the fighter from Konan, Shiga, Japan in tears as he bowed to fans.

Yamanaka had been rated number 10 by THE RING on the pound-for-pound list while Nery was rated number 6 at bantamweight.

Nery, 22, of Tijuana, Mexico has been a pro since 2012 and was fighting for the first time outside of his home country as a professional.

 

Ryan Songalia is the sports editor of Rappler, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and a contributor to THE RING magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RyanSongalia.

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: Anthony Joshua

  • Giuseppe

    Warrior. Great run.

  • Nery has a bright future ahead of him.

  • FLOMATARD

    Wow upset of the year! that boy took the champ and will come home with a strap. felicitaciones campeon! ahora toma algunas chicas

  • Orca

    Didn’t see that coming.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Shall we see another great Japanese boxer in just deposed long time world bantamweight champ Shinsuke Yamanaka, hang up his gloves after the two Takashis, Uchiyama and Miura? Alas, Anson Wainwright just wrote a glowing report on his six year reign which could now pass as a tribute to a fallen champion who suddenly showed his age and diminishing power and skills versus Luis Nery.

  • Bar Kokhba

    Wow! Maybe a new player on the scene?…

  • Dee Money

    I’m still trying to figure out at what moment Yamanaka’s corner decided that they needed to save him. He gets tagged with about 47 seconds left in the round and appears to be woozy. He then bobs and weaves for the next 15 seconds while Nery flings wildly (flinging some punches back himself). The thing is Nery doesn’t really land anything big during that last 15 second flury. So I am wondering why did they decided to stop it then as opposed to a few seconds earlier or wait a few seconds more.

    • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

      Thought the same myself . He never looked really hurt and he was throwing back

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 9-1-0 (7 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Mikey Garcia
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
10
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!