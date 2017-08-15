Daniel Jacobs: I’m the most avoided guy in the middleweight division

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Daniel Jacobs was a massive underdog heading into his fight with Gennady Golovkin, but afterward, it was apparent oddsmakers had it all wrong.

Jacobs (32-2, 29 knockouts) pushed GGG to the brink in a fight that many media observers believed he won. Jacobs impressed with his power, speed and movement, and most of all, his chin. His punch resistance was a question mark ever since his knockout loss to Dmitry Pirog in 2010, and although Jacobs tasted the canvas against Golovkin, he proved he could take a shot from one of the most powerful fighters in the sport.

Even on the heels of a career-best performance, Jacobs is frozen out from the big fights. Canelo Alvarez, of course, is fighting GGG in September. They certainly could have an immediate rematch if the fight lives up to expectations.

That leaves David Lemieux, who could face Miguel Cotto in the fall, but Jacobs’ manager, Keith Connolly, claims the Canadian has no interest. Ditto for middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders; Connolly says a good offer was made to the Brit, but instead, Saunders will defend against Willie Monroe in September.

A fight with Jermall Charlo would also be considered a big bout, but the Texan just had his first at 160 pounds, and that bout likely wouldn’t materialize until next year. Connolly admits it’s “been hard to find an opponent … because everyone knows he beat GGG. We want the Golovkin rematch but Danny’s name hasn’t come out of his mouth since the fight.”

That leaves Jacobs, 30, without a marquee dance partner for his slated October return, and the cancer survivor knows exactly why he’s struggling to attract the big names.

“I absolutely feel like i’m being avoided,” Jacobs told RingTV.com. “After my last performance, the other top middleweights now know what I bring to the table and the fact that I’m verbally calling out these top guys and nobody seems interested shows that I’m the most avoided guy in the division because a lot of people think I beat GGG.”

Jacobs isn’t “worried about being frozen out,” though. No, he has a plan. Keep the momentum going. Sooner or later, he’ll secure another fight on the biggest possible stage.

“I’m willing to be patient while GGG and Canelo settle their business,” he said, “and I’ll keep winning and they’ll be forced to fight me because of public demand.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger