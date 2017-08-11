Omar Chavez to face Roberto Garcia tonight

Omar Chavez (right) and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Photo courtesy of Zanfer Promotions

Fringe junior middleweight contender Omar Chavez will square off against Roberto Garcia tonight, Zanfer Promotions liaison and matchmaker Sean Gibbons confirmed to RingTV.com earlier this week.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Gimnasio Nuevo Leon Unido in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. BeIN Sports en Espanol will broadcast the fight, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

Chavez (36-3-1, 24 knockouts), who resides in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, is the younger brother of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In his most recent bout on April 29, Chavez avenged an earlier defeat in his career to Ramon Alvarez, stopping him in the second round. The 27-year-old has won his last four bouts.

Garcia (40-3, 24 KOs), who hails from the South Texas city of Weslaco, was able to grind out a unanimous decision victory over Nestor Fernando Garcia in his most recent bout on May 13.

The 37-year-old Garcia is unbeaten in his last 12 fights, a span of over seven years.

In the co-feature, former IBF minimumweight titleholder Mario Rodriguez will face contender Moises Calleros in an eight-round junior flyweight bout.

Rodriguez (20-13-5, 12 KOs) snapped a five-bout winless streak in his most recent bout on March 31, defeating Jonathan Valdenegro by unanimous decision.

Calleros (26-7-1, 15 KOs), who is ranked No. 6 by the WBO at 105 pounds, has won six of his last seven bouts.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

