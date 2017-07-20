Curtis Stevens parts ways with Main Events

Main Events mainstay Curtis Stevens, the former middleweight title challenger promoted by the New Jersey-based outfit since early 2013, has parted ways with Kathy Duva and company.

The Brooklyn-bred boxer put out word via social media that he’s looking at a new chapter in his boxing life, and that means, among other things, that he is looking to hook on with another promoter.

The 32 year is 4-3 in his last seven outings. In his last date, he met fellow banger David Lemieux, and was stopped out by the Canadian in round three of their March clash, which ran on HBO.

Wrote Stevens (curtis_showtime_stevens) on Instagram today: “Looking forward to moving on with my career and making big things happen! Thank you Main events for everything, the next chapter will be the best. Any promoters interested in one of the hardest hitters in boxing get in touch!!! The get back is important.”

Kathy Duva validated the news, and acknowledged that her company and Stevens, who owns a 29-6 mark, have split.