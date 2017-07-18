Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz in talks for heavyweight title clash

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Deontay Wilder could finally secure the kind of tough opponent he’s long sought.

The WBC heavyweight titleholder is in advanced talks to meet top contender Luis Ortiz in Brooklyn, New York, on Showtime in the fall, an industry source told RingTV.com. BoxingScene.com first reported the news.

The main hold-up? Bermane Stiverne is the WBC’s mandatory challenger.

He’s been in position since the interim title fight against Alexander Povetkin was scrapped when the Russian tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Povetkin, of course, also failed a PED test in the summer of 2016, which canceled a planned fight against Wilder, in what would have been the American’s first big step-up in class.

The proposed matchup would also create an obvious 2018 opponent for the winner of Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko 2.

No television network is interested in a Wilder-Stiverne rematch, though. After all, Wilder dominated Stiverne in their January 2015 meeting, and there’s no real need for a second bout.

Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) has made five defenses of the heavyweight strap he won from Stiverne. Most recently, he stopped Gerald Washington in five rounds in February.

In order for a Wilder-Ortiz bout to push through, Stiverne would have to accept step-aside money to forego his immediate title opportunity, or the WBC would have to make an exception.

Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) has been calling for — and deserving of — a title shot since he blasted out Bryant Jennings in December 2015. But the 38-year-old — a Cuban puncher who can box and move, who brings tremendous risk and delivers little reward — has been eluded by the top fighters.

It seems Wilder is willing to step up to the plate. Now it remains to be seen if the fight can be delivered.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger