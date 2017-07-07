Moises Fuentes to face Ulises Lara on Saturday

Despite a recent setback, Moises Fuentes is still fixated on winning another world title belt.

Fuentes first has take care of business Saturday night, when he squares off against Ulises Lara, in a 10-round crossroads bout, at the Centro de Convenciones IMSS in Tlalpan, a suburb of Mexico City.

The 10-round bout will air on beIN Sports en Espanol (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

Fuentes (24-3-1, 13 knockouts) was stopped by WBO light flyweight titleholder Kosei Tanaka in his most recent bout on December 31. The loss snapped a five-bout winning streak for Fuentes.

The 29-year-old Fuentes became a world titleholder in August of 2011, winning the WBO minimumweight title by split decision over Raul Garcia. Fuentes would successfully defend the title against former world minimumweight titleholder Ivan Calderon.

Fuentes would twice challenge then-WBO light flyweight titleholder Donnie Nietes, first fighting to a draw in March of 2013. Fourteen months later, Nietes knocked Fuentes out in the ninth round.

Lara (17-15-2, 10 KOs) dropped an eight-round unanimous decision to Maximinio Flores on January 14, snapping a four-bout winning streak. Lara challenged then-WBA flyweight titleholder Juan Carlos Reveco in June of 2013, when he was stopped in round eight by the Argentine fighter.

In the co-feature bout, unbeaten minimumweight Silvia Torres (15-0-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Maria Soledad Vargas (8-2) in an eight-round bout.

Cesar Soriano Lozada (9-1, 5 KOs) will face Miguel Angel Bautista (7-3-2) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

