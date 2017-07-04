News

Manny Pacquiao feels he was ‘set up’ in Jeff Horn fight

by Ryan Songalia

SYDNEY, Australia – In the aftermath of his disputed points loss to Jeff Horn, Manny Pacquiao says believes he was “set up” in Brisbane, Australia.

“We led by four or five rounds over him…That why I felt I was set up,” Pacquiao said in Tagalog in a video that aired on ABS-CBN. Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) was speaking to reporters aboard a chartered flight from Australia’s Gold Coast to his home of General Santos City, Philippines following a unanimous decision loss to Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) on Sunday (Saturday in the United States) which has been panned widely by reporters and sports personalities.

Pacquiao did not protest the decision in the immediate aftermath, telling an in-ring interviewer afterward, “That’s the decision of the judges; I respect that.” Pacquiao did not attend the post-fight press conference – the first time he had not done so since his 2012 knockout loss to Juan Manuel Marquez – as he got stitched up after suffering a pair of cuts high on his scalp. Shortly after, he began openly criticizing both the judging and officiating.

“We won the fight,” Pacquiao was quoted by Philippine Star. “It’s clear, even if you review the fight.”

Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank has said he thought Pacquiao won but wasn’t calling it a robbery, saying he could see it as a close decision win for either fighter. Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach called it a “pretty close fight” and lamented Pacquiao’s inability to finish off Horn following a one-sided ninth round.

“The wrestling, getting hit behind the head a lot, it didn’t look good but the referee didn’t pay any attention to it,” said Roach of referee Mark Nelson.

“I don’t want the referee to favor me. I want the treatment for me (and Horn) to be the same. If I lost, I lost; if I won I won,” said Pacquiao. Pacquiao was quoted by Manila Bulletin as saying the referee “wasn’t competent” and described the judging as “horrible.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the decision, Roach says he will discuss the possibility of retirement for the 38-year-old Pacquiao, a 22-year ring veteran. Pacquiao also says he’ll “think hard” about hanging up the gloves after resting.

When asked whether the loss had anything to do with his soon-to-expire contract with Top Rank, which will now co-promote Horn with Duco Events, Pacquiao said, “Let’s not think about that.”

A text message to Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz seeking clarification on Pacquiao’s contract situation was not returned by the time of this story’s publication.

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Manny is just the latest on an infinitely long conveyer belt of great fighters that stayed on to long.

    Father Time is the p4p undisputed king.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    There is nothing left to prove for Manny. He has given this sport much more than we could have wished. Hang them up, champ.

  • Dee Money

    I wish someone with a lot more time, money, and smarts than I have would perform and analytical study on what factors judges (both in general and specific judges) favor.

    I know there is a lot of anecdotal arguments out there (flurries near the end of a round); but I would love to see it tested empirically.

    • Julius Kent

      Clean landed punches, defense, aggression and ring generalship. Do I have more time, money and smarts than you now?

      No need to test this because all judges are human.

      • Dee Money

        I don’t quite get the response, I know what the four criteria for scoring are, but they are not completely explained or have a percent per category that judges are to follow. Simply restating them does not really answer anything.

        And yes while all judges are human what if as a whole most tend to favor specific measurable (or identifiable) events. For example what if Julie Lederman Glenn Feldman tend to favor fighters who throw more punches per round regardless of connect pct or clean landing. What if we find out that most judges do? That could be the impetus for sanctioning bodies to alter or improve the written rules of judging a fight.

        Or what if we find that certain judges favor defense (and the ability to avoid conflict and being connected with cleanly), while others favor landing more forceful punches. This knowledge could help promoters choose judges that better fit their fighters- or allow the powers that be to have a balanced panel of judges per fight.

        • Julius Kent

          I think you just answered your own question. Humans especially in boxing are inherently subjective and corrupt. Now, let us talk about judges in boxing.

          • Dee Money

            But if we could isolate the things that tend to attract the eye for each judge we could have more fair judging- and begin to isolate those things that are rewarded through subjective scoring. If someone had the time (or money to hire others) and reviewed thousands of rounds of boxing based on a variety of criteria: punches thrown, landed, partial lands, punches blocked, punches avoided, jabs, body shots, combinations, time on the ropes, time in the middle of the ring, relative activity to the previous rd., etc. etc. They could then cross reference that information with the way each judge scored that fight.

            Then, if done with a significant sample size, it would paint a picture of what each judge favors, and possibly if there are certain things judges ignore. It would have to be a significant sample size per judge though. You get that info and you could start to see more fairer judging (heck you might even flesh out any actual corruption).

            I’m surprised promoters don’t do this, as it would allow them to select judges that better fit their fighters criteria. At least I wish someone would do this.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The trouble with Manny is that he cannot accept defeat. He always had his alibi as ill fitting socks causing sores, leg cramps, being caught by a lucky punch, shoulder injury and now this being set up to lose. He also cannot seem to make up his mind. He said yesterday in Philippine media that his focus in going for knockout made him gun shy for most of the rounds allowing Horn to outwork him alluding to why the judges saw him losing the fight. He himself has explanations as to the probable reasons why he lost in the scorecards. It he was set up, it was his own camp and corner who set him up for the fall by grossly underestimating Horn and telling him stupid things as Bob Arum described them. Enuf already please. Let’s move on.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Pacquiao knows very well that pro boxing is judged on per round basis so how could he claim that he was four, five rounds ahead of Horn by fight end? In my own reckoning, the only rounds he clearly won was the 2nd, 3rd and 7th on better boxing and counter punching and the 9th where had Horn in trouble. He also probably won one of the last three rounds. Heading to the 9th, ESPN even had Horn up by 2 points which tallied with my own scoring at that point. Even assuming a 10-8 score in his favor by end of 9th, the fight would have been just even at that point. As Pacquiao was gassed by the last three rounds on account of his failed desperate effort for knockout in the 9th, Horn clearly finished stronger in the so called championship rounds which made the difference in my observation.

  • Julius Kent

    I told you, this is a different Pacquiao now. This senator feels entitled and all powerful these days. He is a laughing stock in the Senate but he thinks he knows everything and can do anything he wants, because? Yup, he is the legend. Boxing and the Senate are two different things. He is a clown in the Senate. A legendary clown. Lol.

  • B A

    I’ll say this, I’ve watched the fight twice now, there is just no way Jeff Horn could have reasonably won this fight with a unanimous decision. The fact that a score was delivered as 117-111 should be indication enough of a serious issue. All three judges would have had to somehow have missed fairly clear landing punches from Manny and and give credit for wild glancing blows from Horn. I understand everyone thinks Manny looked bad and should retire, and maybe he should, but that should have no bearing in the scoring. The fact that we’re used to seeing manny do better or Horn was better than we thought should not influence judges. I urge everyone to rewatch the fight without those thoughts in you’re head and pretend you’re watching two you don’t know. Who is landing cleaner blows? Who is landing more shots? When someone nearly doubles the punches landed on their opponent and out lands them in every round there is just no way they should lose and no way all 3 judges would view that the same way.

    • Julius Kent

      Do you agree that the fight was close?

      • B A

        I didn’t feel it was close no. I didn’t feel it was a wide margin for Manny either. I felt both times that the it was a hard fought battle with a fairly clear result. I also felt mannys performance was poor. I would call ward-kovalev 1 a close fight. I wouldn’t qualify this as a close fight despite the fact that Horn was lively and game and was the more aggressive and busier of the two which is what I think ultimately leads some people to feel the way they did about the fight. From what I saw both times though, Horn was ineffective, sloppy, and spent way too much time bullying and pushing and hitting in the back of the head or hitting after breaks or pushing his arms into mannys face. He’s not a particularly clean fighter. He’s a mildly dirty pressure fighter. The punch stats and damage on the fighters faces confirm what I felt I witnessed.

      • B A

        What about you? What was your impression?

  • SouthMan

    Nobody is to be blamed here but Manny and his handlers. He decided to fight a WWE fighter instead of a pro boxer…

