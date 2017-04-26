RING Ratings Update: Valdez, Charlo, Khurtsidze move up

Oscar Valdez, Jermell Charlo and Avtandil Khurtsidze were among those who made strong statements in high-profile fights this past weekend and each has been rewarded in the RING Ratings.

Valdez, our No. 7-rated featherweight last week, overcame a spirited challenge from unrated Miguel Marriaga to win a clear decision and retain his title on Saturday. As a result, Valdez moves up one spot.

Charlo (No. 3 last week) overwhelmed Charles Hatley on Saturday, scoring a sixth-round knockout in defense of his junior middleweight title. Charlo changes places with the less-active Miguel Cotto (No. 2 last week).

And Khurtsidze (No. 8 last week) stopped unrated Tommy Langford in five rounds in a middleweight bout Saturday. He also moves up one position.

Also:

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Badou Jack (No. 2 last week) drops out because he has moved up in weight. He is replaced by Jesse Hart, who enters at No. 10.

With Jack gone, the No. 2 spot was assumed by Gilberto Ramirez (No. 3 last week) after he outpointed unrated Max Bursak on Saturday. Arthur Abraham (No. 8 last week), who defeated unrated Robin Krasniqi by a unanimous decision Saturday, moved up to No. 7 as result of Jack’s departure.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Michel Soro (No. 8 last week) moves up to No. 7 after knocking out unrated Javier Francisco Maciel in three rounds Saturday.

WELTERWEIGHT

Shawn porter (No. 3 last week) retained his position after stopping unrated Andre Berto in the ninth round Saturday.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Jessie Magdaleno (No. 2 last week) knocked out unrated Adeilson Dos Santos in the second round Saturday to keep his spot.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Marlon Tapales (No. 5 last week) drops out because is moving to junior featherweight. Unbeaten Emmanuel Rodriguez comes in at No. 10. Also, Zolani Tete (No. 8 last week) moves up one notch after outpointing Arthur Villanueva on Saturday.

FLYWEIGHT

Kazuto Ioka (No. 1 last week) retains his position after defeating Noknoi Sitthiprasert by a decision Sunday. Also, Juan Carlos Reveco (No. 5 last week) stays put after his one-sided decision over Jesus Vargas on Friday.