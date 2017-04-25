Wladimir Klitschko and the world title bout, title-reign kings

Julio Cesar Chavez, 37, 31-4-2 (21) – The Mexican icon is the gold standard that all other Mexican fighters are measured against. Chavez won titles at three weight classes, 130, 135 and 140 pounds, stretching a mammoth 16 years, from 1984 to 2000. Bernard Hopkins, 33 (36 counting RING title bouts), 24-5-2 (13), 2 No Contests – The “Immortal B-Hop” was pretty much untouchable at middleweight for 10 years when he cleaned out the 160-pound division and unified all four major sanctioning organization belts before heading to light heavyweight where he won multiple titles. [Editor’s note: Hopkins won THE RING light heavyweight championship by outpointing Antonio Tarver. He defended the title with a unanimous decision over Winky Wright before losing it via split decision to Joe Calzaghe.] Omar Narvaez, 31, 28-2-1 (12) – The Argentine Olympian, who reigned longer than any flyweight in history, vacated his 112-pound belt just one defense shy of Thai legend Pongsaklek Wonjongkam’s divisional record mark. He then enjoyed more success at 115-pounds where he made an additional 11 title defenses before unraveling last year against upstart Naoya Inoue. Oscar De La Hoya, 30, 25-5 (17) — After winning gold at the 1992 Olympics, “The Golden Boy” turned pro at 130 pounds, where he won his first world title. He went on to be one of history’s most popular fighters as well as the sport’s first six-weight world champion, beating 24 world titleholders along the way.Virgil Hill, 29, 24-5 (8) – The 1984 Olympic silver medalist had two light heavyweight title reigns of 10 defenses before closing out his hall-of-fame career by twice winning the WBA cruiserweight title. Abe Attell, 28, 21-3-4 (12) – The former featherweight world champion, who ruled in the early 1900s, was heavily associated with the mob and was infamously involved in the 1919 world series betting scandal, leading many to question the authenticity of many of his fights; however at least 27 or 28 were billed as “world championship bouts” at the time. [Editor’s note: The Boxing Register, the official record book of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, credits Attell with 14 successful title defenses and notes that “his claim to the championship was disputed” at times during his 11-year reign.]

Wladimir Klitschko, 28, 25-2 (19) – The respected if not lauded former heavyweight champion, who unified the IBF, WBO and WBA belts (as well as earned THE RING title), surpassed Louis for most heavyweight title fights when he faced (and lost to) Tyson Fury in November 2015. “Dr. Steelhammer” was in striking range of two other records currently belonging to Louis – longest reign and most consecutive defenses. Joe Louis, 27, 26-1 (22) – “The Brown Bomber,” arguably the greatest heavyweight champion in history, holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses, 25, and the longest uninterrupted title reign, 11 years and 7 months, in one weight class.



Dariusz Michalczewski, 27, 25-2 (20) – The hard-charging Pole was a two-weight world champion though almost all of his success was at 175 pounds. After going 48-0, with 38 knockouts, he lost to the late Julio Gonzalez when his rugged pressure-fighting style finally caught up with him.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 26, 26-0 (10) – The highest paid boxer in history won 10 world titles (the WBC 147- and 154-pound titles twice) in five divisions – junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight – and beat 22 world titleholders along the way.

Ricardo Lopez, 26, 25-0-1 (19) – Half of the long-reigning WBC strawweight champion’s fights were world title fights. The masterful Mexican technician, who retired unbeaten in 52 bouts, even stepped up to junior flyweight late in his career to become a two-weight titleholder.

Pongsaklek Wongjongkam, 26, 22-2-2 (8) – One of the greatest flyweights in history, the Thai southpaw enjoyed one lengthy title reign before losing his belt and, as an aging underdog, proved his mettle by unseating much younger Koki Kameda to regain his old title.

Evander Holyfield, 26, 16-7-3 (9) – The Real Deal is the only man ever to unify the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. The 1984 Olympic bronze medalist fought a who’s who of the heavyweight division from his era, including Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Larry Holmes, George Foreman and Lennox Lewis.

Henry Armstrong, 25, 22-3 (17) – The popular and relentless slugger did what was almost unthinkable at the time, winning titles at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight in the days when there were only eight weight classes. He held Ceferino Garcia to a draw – which many believed he deserved to win – when the two contested for a version of the middleweight title (though only recognized in New York and California).

Roy Jones Jr., 25, 22-3 (15) – Many believe the four-weight former champion is one of the very best fighters ever. The dynamic boxer-puncher beat Hopkins, James Toney, Mike McCallum and Antonio Tarver, among others, in championship bouts. [Editor’s note: Jones also took part in one interim “world title” fight.]Muhammad Ali, 25, 22-3 (14) – The self proclaimed “Greatest” enjoyed two lengthy heavyweight title reigns that helped him post the numbers he needed to get on the list. Ali, arguably the best big man ever along with Louis, beat a who’s who of top contenders from the Golden Age of the heavyweight division.