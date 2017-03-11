News

David Lemieux ices Curtis Stevens with one punch in Round 3

11
Mar
by Doug Fischer

Former middleweight beltholder David Lemieux jump started his career with a brutal, chilling one-punch knockout of dangerous veteran and fellow power-hitter Curtis Stevens in the third-round of their anticipated crossroads match on Saturday in Verona, New York.

Stevens (29-6, 21 knockouts), a 32-year-old former title challenger from Brooklyn, was carried out of the ring on a stretcher for precautionary reasons after having been laid out flat on his back on the ring apron for several tense minutes after the HBO-televised main event abruptly ended.

Prior to scoring the early KO of the Year candidate, the two punchers traded their best shots. Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) was the busier, more aggressive fighter, outworking Stevens with combinations. However, Stevens, the faster of the two, was sharp and accurate with this counter punches and after being outworked and buzzed in Round 1, came back to have several moments in Rounds 2 and 3 before Lemieux lowered the boom — a short left hook — after backing Stevens to the ropes with a power salvo.

Lemieux landed 67 of 120 power punches, according to CompuBox stats, but the only one that mattered was the final shot of the fight. Stevens, who landed 32 or 82 power punches thrown, was out cold on his way to the canvas.

“I told you before I did it,” Lemieux said to HBO’s Max Kellerman during the post-fight interview. “I told you what I was going to do. I hope he’s healthy and everything is OK.

“Stevens is a solid fighter, so we prepared well for him. He’s a strong guy, physically strong, but nothing impressive, nothing that slowed me down. I was in great shape, I had a great camp, we have big plans ahead.”

Those plans include getting his hands on another major title. The 28-year-old Montreal star briefly held the IBF belt but lost it via eighth-round TKO to Gennady Golovkin in October 2015.

“You tell me if I should be back in the picture,” Lemieux told Kellerman when the commentator asked him if was back in the 160-pound mix. “The fans want to see me again because I give my all in every fight. I want to go for whoever has a title.

“There’s (WBO beltholder Billy Joe) Saunders, (RING/lineal champ) Canelo (Alvarez), for sure, there’s the kingpin, Golovkin, who I would love to defeat.”

  • Mitchell Nelms

    God damn, that was a scary moment. The momentum Lem carried into that left hook was impressive. I hope Stevens is ok, that shot was brutal. Looks like we’ll get a Canelo/Lemieux bout in September.

    Also, that’s a testament to Golovkin’s chin. Lem may not have landed a shot as brutal as that, but he landed a few powerful shots against Golovkin without stunning the man.

  • Pobreng Alindanaw

    good fight!

  • DBone

    As I’ve been saying for a long time, Lemieux beats any current MW that doesn’t have 3 G’s in their initials. This includes Canela when his “body is ready”.

    • Chris Stans

      Jokes on you then. His body’ll never be ready

      • DBone

        Lol. Ya Lemieux has to look way shittier if he wants to get Canyellow in the ring.

        • Mitchell Nelms

          Golden Boy will move Lemieuz up to heavyweight before a fight with Canelo will be made.

          • DBone

            That….or just say a fight with Lemieux is in jeopardy as long as David continues to insist on breathing oxygen. This is their M.O. Talk and excuses and finding any obscure reason to avoid a fight while trying to save face with any idiot stupid enough to believe their bullshit.

    • Sidewinder

      Canelo ain’t afraid and is always ready for anyone as long as a fight should be given time to marinate.

      • DBone

        Marinate until the juices explode like the first Death Star

      • Chuckss Joness

        The guy is ready to fight anyone as long as it marinates?

        hahaha man come on this sounds RIDICULOUS!!

    • ciobanu catalin

      Yes he does beat canelo…but gp wont let him fight the ginger either

    • Arjay Cee

      I wonder if there’s a MW contender left who’ll take a fight with Lemieux. Big risk, little reward.

      Too bad, because it’d be great fun watching him and Eubank Jr. whale away on each other.

  • Sidewinder

    Stevens already out even before landing on the mat. Brutal K.O.. Sad to see I really hope he’s okay. https://mobile.twitter.com/5stargs84/status/840794121061183488/video/1

  • Chris Stans

    Hope Stevens is okay but that punch was perfect

  • That was one hell of a suspenseful three round slugfest. Frankly I think DL would knock out most middleweights not named GGG. In fact I would give him somewhat of a shot versus Canello. At the very least it could be an entertaining fight. As far as BJS or Andy Lee, those two wouldn’t stand a chance. Let’s just get him back in the ring asap. Screw inactivity.

    • Floridastorm

      And Stevens is one of the best MW’s out there. I think that Canelo would not know what hit him if he fought LM.

  • Julio

    For most, this fight was a toss up, but for whatever the reason I expected Lemieux to starch Stevens. And that he did.

  • jebib

    Certainly seemed to meet everyone’s expectations. Do many fighters bounce back from ko’ s like that?

    • Floridastorm

      No. Most never bounce back. Just look at Gamboa. Tyson really never came all the way back from being KO’d by Douglas.

      • BN

        Exactly, tonight Gamboa showed he is not over being KO’d by Crawford.

  • Joey Junger

    I know all anyone thinks about is Canelo-Golovkin, but yeah, I would like to see Canelo-Lemieux, and yes O$CAR, I would pay to watch it, just in case you’re eyeing candidates for Canelo besides English imports or the sons of legends who can’t stop smoking weed.

    I think the critique of Lemieux’s frame tonight as not being cut was kind of silly coming from guys who should know better. How many Frank Brunos (and how few Holyfields) do you have to see before you figure out guys with lanky or soft frames a lot of times have more power than guys who look like they hit the weight pile (or the needle) all day? Kelly Pavlik was overrated, undoubtedly, but the dude hit like a mule and looked like a string bean.

  • BN

    That was a perfectly thrown text book left hook. Young fighters should study the difference between Lemieux’s(how to) and Stevenson’s(how not to) hooks.

  • ciobanu catalin

    Best middleweight after ggg, this guy beats canelo! Mark my words…i dont know who picked stevens over him.and this just shows how good GGG is

  • Charlie U.

    I love it when another fighter’s victory flatters GGG. The more Lemieux does, the better GGG’s resume looks. Where ya at Lil Fisty ?? -__-

  • Dee Money

    Fun fight, thought Lemieux was gonna maybe punch himself out there for a while. Dude is an exciting fighter, and talented enough to make it work. Can’t wait to see who he fights next.

  • Charlie U.

    Lemieux is must watch TV. The guy brings it every single time and he leaves nothing in the ring. He’s far too rare a breed in today’s boxing landscape.

  • The Black Mamba

    That was a great punch; what worries me, though, is the fact, that Stevens almost felt down to the floor like Hopkins did against Smith.
    Something should be done to avoid that; imagine someone knocked out falling on his head not named Bernard Hopkins. Only God knows how he survived that.

    I like the competitive spirit of Lemieux, but there is absolutely no point in a rematch with Golovkin. It’s not like that it was a close fight.

  • kiowhatta

    Love lemmy’s style, and it certainly SHOULD be in the mix for KO of the year. As to who he fights next? I’d like to see him swap leather with Saunders, but after seeing his drained face at the weigh in, it might be time to look for greener pastures at 168. He’s pretty much proved himself as at least a title contender, if not a champion.

