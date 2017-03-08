News

Golden Boy prez chides Bob Arum for protecting Pacquiao

08
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez fired back at Bob Arum on Wednesday for not letting Manny Pacquiao face Terence Crawford after Arum reportedly suggested that Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya is afraid to consent to Canelo Alvarez fighting Gennady Golovkin in the fall because it’s too risky and Canelo is worth too much to the success of Golden Boy.

“I don’t think Arum would ever put his cash cow in with Crawford and I think that’s a shame,” Gomez told RingTV.com on Wednesday, referring to Pacquiao before a luncheon for David Lemieux’s middleweight crossroads bout with Curtis Stevens on Saturday at Turning Stone Casino on HBO. “Crawford is the future of boxing and for him not to get a big fight for Crawford, that’s a shame. He’s talking about our cash cow. What about his cash cow?” Gomez said, referring to Pacquiao. “Put him in with Crawford. That’s the fight he should be making,” he went on. “That’s the fight the fans want to see. I bet you this: We’ll do the Canelo fight with Golovkin before he’s able to do Crawford and Pacquiao.”

Gomez said that he and Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler remain “very, very close” and “90% done” to striking a deal for a fall of 2017 bout between Golovkin and Canelo that involves a flat fee guarantee “substantially more” than $10 million for Golovkin’s side. Meanwhile, Top Rank is in the process of determining who Crawford will face next on May 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It won’t be Pacquiao, even though Pacquiao is looking for a new deal after talks broke down between him and Amir Khan for April 22 in the United Arab Emirates. “What’s the excuse there?” Gomez said of matching Pacquiao and Crawford. “There’s no other promoters involved. Why doesn’t he get his fighter (Crawford) the big fight? He should worry about his situation before he worries about our situation.”

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    How bout dat flat fee?

    • Danny Perez

      It may be a Flat Fee, but consider how confident and eager GGG is to fight a PPV star. If GGG wins then he becomes the PPV king and will be able to demand more money in future showdowns.So by beating Saul Canelo Alvarez in brutal fashion as he does with every opponent, he will gain every casual fan that Canelo attracts and GGG’s marketability will skyrocket overnight. So really when you think about it, the flat fee is worth so much more then that. The Canelo fight represents an opportunity to increase his value and truly become the PPV king he deserves to be, true champions in the past have taken that gamble and won, so GGG should be no exception

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        baby g will never be a ppv star. He lacks charisma and the right opponents.

        • Cyrus.

          Baby g?
          Why are you so jealous and envious?

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Why are you so delusional?

          • Cyrus.

            I like excitement from boxers.
            I’m delusional?
            Lol

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            I like winners….go figure.

        • Robert Archambault

          You mean like that Canelo charisma? The fucking guy doesn’t even speak English to his fans! He has no charisma, he is an arrogant, spoiled little prick with no balls. AS for the opponents, maybe Canelo should stop running away…

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Not a fan of Canelo at all. Both guys are overrated in my book.

          • Cyrus.

            He’s been working on his English.
            I scred?
            I srced?
            I scarred?
            I Scared of GGG….
            👍👍👍

        • Cyrus.

          Maybe he should start wearing a Grill, only use foul Language and start beating up on females.
          Maybe in today’s world he will become a huge ppv star?

          • Chris Stans

            You said it as a joke but it’d work tho

          • Cyrus.

            Sadly, it probably would.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Or, leave a dried up division and seek out the boogiemen and beat them?

          • Cyrus.

            A few more heads to crack first.
            And then we will see how many cowards are at 168lb?

          • Al Del

            isn’t jacobs the boogieman that he’s been ducking? or was it Quillin? or now it’ll be Charlo? Or Lara?

            That’s the thing if he leaves the division now then people such as yourself will be saying he ducked all those i just mentioned.. it’s a lose lose situation.. he lacks the opponents but it’s not all his fault.. Froch was already retiring, Martinez was on his last leg.. literally.. Cotto didn’t want none and kept talking about “who has he fought?” but yet fought Danielle Geale, a broken Martinez, a weak Delvin Rodriguez, Lost to a basic Trout, was getting his ass handed to him again by Margarito before the ref stopped the fight, over the hill Mayorga and an over the hill Foreman, Chavez jr Didn’t want any and wanted 10mil to fight GGG, and oh yeah the EUBANKS…smh.. lol..

            And then there are people that keep bringing Ward up such as yourself that he’s been ducking ward..blah blah blah.. I’m tired of that Ward banter as if that shit was ever going to happen.. It was always pointless to even argue it! it’s like he was the next “GREAT BLACK HOPE” to stop the hype train! Not all, but many black people just hate on GGG.. in all forums i would see the hate!! NOW look, i also think Ward beats GGG no doubt! He’s too smart and very technical and isn’t worried about looking good.. just being effective. We all know the result of that fight.. and losing to Ward wouldn’t prove he’s all hype.. Losing to Jacobs would! But it ain’t like Ward was/is putting fear into people with his paper fists.. So i’m sure as hell GGG ain’t fearing or ain’t ducking paper fists.. Regardless though, Ward was on Hiatus and had promo problems. That fight was never gonna happen no matter how much you say he’s ducking paper fists and even if they were ready to fight and no warm ups were needed, Ward’s promoter wasn’t gonna let it happen because they were having their own battles in court. But people seem to miss all that..

            And the 168 isn’t as glamorous as people might think.. Degale ain’t all that.. he’s nice though, the Direll’s aren’t anything special either… No boogiemen there.. Ramirez and Groves are the only ones that would make it a fight.. Maybe Smith but i don’t think so.. there are some fringe top 10 contenders but he would be called a bottom feeder..

            So all in all the only ones i see taking it GGG and are durable enough are Ramirez and Andrade.. other than that i don’t see the Charlo sisters or Dirrell sisters or anyone else being a match and please don’t say Lara..

      • Robert Archambault

        Golovkin is a BOXER, not a fucking media darling. He is interested in the sport, not becoming the richest fighter in the world. How is it that people haven’t been able to figure that out yet? He declined to fight at 155 even though he would have made a fortune by agreeing. The man has values, integrity and respect for the sport. Something that if more fighters today also had, boxing would not be the fringe sport it has become and would still be one of the top sports in the world.

  • Don Badowski

    Maybe. But Crawford has to still wipe the stink of the Postol fight off before he can get Pac. No one wants to watch Crawford dance around the ring like he did at the end of that fight. It won’t sell. Crawford thought he was being clever, avoiding a chance big shot from Postol. Well, look at the end result.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      You’re right, he shouldn’t use his god given ability or his superior boxing skills when he’s in the ring. He should just stand there and go toe-to-toe to prove his greatness. -_-

      • Ruben Reyes

        no…he should use his god given ability to close the show

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Or just continue to be the undefeated Champ he is today.

      • Don Badowski

        I’d settle for him fighting defensively, instead of running defensively. BTW, I bought the fight. It was not the Crawford we are used to, and certainly not the one we were expecting.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          You’re right….it was the smart Crawford using his god given ability and boxing intelligence easily beating the so called boogieman for 10 of 12 rounds.

          • Don Badowski

            Hey Fisty, old buddy old pal? It doesn’t matter. The fight sucked. You’re defending him for no good reason. He’s not going to get a fight with Pacquiao if he continues to fight like he did against Postol. It’s that simple. If he’d KOed Postol, I’m sure Arum would have made the fight right away, while the iron was hot. If he tries to sell Pacquiao / Crawford now, no way is it going to sell. Even I would have a hard time justifying it. And I’m a Pac fan, and stupid with my money.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            You’re right. Pac vs Horn is an absolute winner?

          • ceylon mooney

            fuck bob arum

          • Don Badowski

            Depends if you’re Australian, mate.

    • Cyrus.

      The current boxing scene, too much dancing not enough fighting.
      Mayweather
      Ward
      Crawford
      Lara
      Rigo
      Thurman
      Boring…

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    Is it just me or did Manny outgrow Arum years ago? He should have become his own boss like Mayweather said. SMH

  • Michel Desgrottes

    they are not going to make a canelo/ggg fight, it benefits ggg short term more than canelo, canelo is proving he is bankable without ggg, it seems like the fight will only happen out of desperation from GB perspective, what would make them desperate? idk

  • Cyrus.

    Manny gets a pass. 38 years old, done it all.

    The red head is a different matter.
    No more Mexican road sweepers.

  • Robert Archambault

    And there’s that ‘flat fee’ again. There is no way GGG will be accepting a flat fee for the fight. This will be used by GBP as the point that breaks the negotiations and blame Golovkin for ducking out on the fight.
    As far as Pacman goes, he is at the end of his career and has earned the right to choose his final opponents. Gomez needs to STFU and worry about his own fighters.

  • IanF69

    This should not in anyway involve what Manny is doing….He’s been there and challenged the best available throughout his career..Has Canelo ? …No….he and GBP have again shown their reluctance to take a fight their boy can’t win and they know it….Milk the cow ….don’t put him to slaughter.

  • DBone
  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Pac vs Khan deal broke?

  • ceylon mooney

    no,

    arum is protecting crawford from pacquiao.

    duh.

    as soon as crawford cant lose the fight will happen.

