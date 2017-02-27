WBC orders Adonis Stevenson to face Eleider Alvarez

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions.

The WBC ordered light heavyweight titleholder Adonis Stevenson to face mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez on Monday, instructing the two to make a deal within 30 days or a purse bid will be held on March 24 in Mexico City, Mexico, the WBC announced.

However, it remains to be seen if Stevenson (28-1, 23 knockouts) actually faces Alvarez next since he’s apparently penciled in to help open the renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on April 29, according to a source. Long Island’s undefeated Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) appears to be under consideration if Stevenson fights in Long Island, though the situation remains extremely fluid, according to a separate source close to Monaghan.

Stevenson promoter Yvon Michel didn’t immediately return a message for comment and Lou DiBella, who has a hold on the Nassau Coliseum for April 29, also declined to comment when reached. Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs) stopped former super middleweight champion Lucian Bute on Friday with a pair of devastating right hands in the fifth round to cement his status as the mandatory to Stevenson. They are both promoted by Michel.

“The WBC has ordered the free negotiations period for the mandatory title defense of WBC champion Adonis Stevenson versus mandatory contender Eleider Alvarez,” the WBC said in a statement. “And if no agreement is reached a purse offer will be held on Friday March 24, 2017 in Mexico City.”