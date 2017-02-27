News

WBC orders Adonis Stevenson to face Eleider Alvarez

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions.
27
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

The WBC ordered light heavyweight titleholder Adonis Stevenson to face mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez on Monday, instructing the two to make a deal within 30 days or a purse bid will be held on March 24 in Mexico City, Mexico, the WBC announced.

However, it remains to be seen if Stevenson (28-1, 23 knockouts) actually faces Alvarez next since he’s apparently penciled in to help open the renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on April 29, according to a source. Long Island’s undefeated Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) appears to be under consideration if Stevenson fights in Long Island, though the situation remains extremely fluid, according to a separate source close to Monaghan.

Stevenson promoter Yvon Michel didn’t immediately return a message for comment and Lou DiBella, who has a hold on the Nassau Coliseum for April 29, also declined to comment when reached. Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs) stopped former super middleweight champion Lucian Bute on Friday with a pair of devastating right hands in the fifth round to cement his status as the mandatory to Stevenson. They are both promoted by Michel.

“The WBC has ordered the free negotiations period for the mandatory title defense of WBC champion Adonis Stevenson versus mandatory contender Eleider Alvarez,” the WBC said in a statement. “And if no agreement is reached a purse offer will be held on Friday March 24, 2017 in Mexico City.”

  • Sweet_Science_

    Only took two years to get a shot. Every time I hear Alvarez is fighting it’s an eliminator.
    Hope the fight comes off. Not sure if Alvarez wins but at least he is a respectable opponent.

    • Antony916

      I agree, seems like Alvarez has been fighting eliminators for 2 years!
      I’m not sure this fight will happen.
      I only believe this fight MAY happen because they have the same promoter but it seems to me Alvarez has a bit too much of a pulse for Stevenson who has shown he only fights mismatches.

  • MAXeMO !

    adonis stevenson is a joke….he’s been hiding for years under the protection of the WBC. Both fighters are under the mgt. of the same guy…doesn’t matter who wins,auto-rematch another 2 years before they go anywhere near kovalev.WBC dead in the water for the next 2 & a half years !…and there ain’t a damn thing anybody can do about it ….not a damn thing.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      You do know that Kov pulled out of their scheduled purse bid…….right?

  • MAXeMO !

    adonis stevenson is a joke….he’s been hiding for years under the protection of the WBC. Both fighters are under the mgt. of the same guy…doesn’t matter who wins,auto-rematch another 2 years before they go anywhere near kovalev.WBC dead in the water for the next 2 & a half years !…and there ain’t a damn thing anybody can do about it ….not a damn thing.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Should have had the title shot already, much more deserving than Karpency or Williams Jr. Instead Alvarez was wasted for all of 2016 fighting in obscurity with opponents of a level he finished with 5 years ago.

    If I’m Alvarez I’d tell Michel that if the Monaghan fight is such a good gig, they shouldn’t mind paying a $150G step-aside fee to wait until August. Otherwise he should demand his mandatory as per WBC timetable and ifMichel doesn’t act in good faith Alvarez should take him to court for conflict of interest & non-perofrmance so he can hook up with another promoter.

