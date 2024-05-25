Dina Thorslund Outclasses Seren Cetin, Retains RING Bantamweight Championship

Dina Thorslund once again showed why she is pound-for-pound one of the best in the world.

The unbeaten Dane effortlessly defended her Ring, WBC and WBO 118-pound championship with a virtual shutout of Turkey’s Seren Cetin. Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 for Thorslund to remain perfect Saturday evening at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cetin entered the fight undefeated and as the WBC mandatory challenger. She boldly attempted to engage the defending champ in a shootout right at the opening bell.

Thorslund was more than happy to accommodate and quickly seized control. The crowd favorite unloaded with power shots upstairs, which quickly forced Cetin to back down. An uppercut by Thorslund visibly shook her challenger late in the round.

The action remained in one direction for the balance of the fight. Cetin was always in position to attempt her right hand but it also frequently left her open for Thorslund’s two-fisted attack.

Thorslund slightly eased off the gas in round eight, though Cetin was unable to take advantage of the downtime. The brief break allowed Thorslund to reload and close strong in the final two rounds to retain her crown.

Thorslund (22-0, 9 knockouts) lodged her second defense of The Ring championship and sixth of at least one alphabet bantamweight title. It was also her second win of the year, with Saturday’s fight a makeup to their previously scheduled February 24 date.

Cetin (11-1, 7 KOs) was due to challenge Thorslund that night. She was pulled from the show due to a freshly stitched cut by her left eye. A mad scramble led to a replacement opponent in Spain’s Mary Romero, whom Thorslund stopped in the eighth round at this very arena.

Thorslund won the division’s highest honor in her previous outing, a ten-round decision over then-WBC titlist Yuliahn Luna Avila (25-4-1, 4 KOs), No. 1 at 118, last September 1 in Holsterbro, Denmark. She defended her WBO belt and won both the WBC strap and Ring championship that night.

The 30-year-old has held the WBO title since June 2021. The run immediately followed her WBO 122-pound title reign dating back to 2018. She is currently No. 8 on The Ring’s top ten pound-for-pound list.

Thorslund-Cetin aired live on Pluto TV-Denmark.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

