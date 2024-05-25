WATCH: Lightweight prospect Gabriel Gerena on balancing boxing and school life

Photo by Ryan Songalia

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — When Gabriel Gerena steps into the ring again on June 8, it’ll be for his first fight in seven months. The layoff – the longest of his career since he turned pro in 2022 – isn’t due to an injury or managerial issues. The 22-year-old was busy with his final semester of college, walking the stage at Rutgers Business School in New Brunswick, N.J. on May 9 with his degree in finance.

It was a far more satisfying graduation experience than his high school finale in June of 2020, when he had to pick up his diploma through a drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lightweight/junior welterweight prospect from Piscataway, N.J. says he was inspired to study finance after seeing plenty of other boxers and family members go broke after their incomes slowed down, and hopes to start a career as a financial analyst or retirement planner.

“Ever since I was a kid I was able to balance school and boxing, so it makes you more disciplined, good with time management. I just learned to understand my mind, my body. That’s why I wanted to finish off that last semester strong, but now I’m coming back to boxing feeling even better,” said Gerena (5-0, 4 knockouts).

With his degree wrapped up, Gerena changes his focus back to boxing, with his next fight scheduled for six rounds against Lyle McFarlane (2-5, 1 KO) at Bally’s Atlantic City. Gerena says he doesn’t know much about the 27-year-old from Tulsa, Okla., but says his own style is one that McFarlane will become acquainted with.

“I’m action packed. In the beginning I’m going to study you but eventually I’m gonna be on your ass. If you’re not in shape or I’m smarter than you, you’re getting out of there before the last bell,” said Gerena.

Gerena’s ability to adapt comes from a 130-bout amateur career which began at age nine. He won multiple New Jersey state titles at the Golden Gloves and Diamond Gloves, and fought in every major national tournament, earning a silver medal at the 2016 Junior National Championships in Kansas City, Mo.

Among the boxers he faced in his amateur career include pro prospects Jalil Hackett, Deric Davis and Travon Marshall, among others.

(WATCH: Thomas LaManna on Juan Carlos Abreu showdown, coming back from Lara loss)

Trained by his father Edgar Gerena and Ahman Elliot, and managed by his father, he says his long amateur career and experience fighting in unique circumstances like a weekend tournament in Puerto Rico prepared him for the professionals.

“I think that’s what played a role into me being a professional. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity to fight people from all around the country, fighting on international shows so I feel ready,” said Gerena, who is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

Asked what he would advise for boxers who are trying to juggle boxing and school life, he says planning and communication are key.

“Definitely talk to someone. It could be hard, boxing is a lonely sport, you gotta deal with a lot of things. A lot of times, you’re just going into a field you don’t know especially going from amateurs to professionals, it’s a whole different ball game,” said Gerena.

“Writing things out like your schedule, what you want to do, it prepares you for every day life. Like, all right, I’m gonna wake up at this time, work out at this time, work at this time, go to school at this time. Whatever the case may be, just having a plan makes a huge difference.”

Rest of the card:

Thomas LaManna vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Chiara Dituri vs. Perla Lomeli

Saleh Ali vs. Michael Ruiz

Jean Pierre Valencia vs. Abdelaziz Fatane

Carlos Rosario vs. Terell Bostic

Delvin McKinley vs. Richard Hernandez

Justin Palmieri vs. TBA

Damian Tinnerello vs. TBA

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].