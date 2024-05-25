Jack Catterall Gains Revenge, Outpoints Josh Taylor In Spirited Rematch

Jack Catterall found a way to seal the win this time around.

The threat of a mid-fight fade gave way to a late rally as Catterall outpointed Scotland’s Josh Taylor over twelve rounds. There was no controversial ending in the second act. Catterall won by scores of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-113 in their entertaining rematch Saturday at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

The Ring and undisputed championship wasn’t at stake this time around but Catterall still felt like a king in the end.

“It is bittersweet tonight,” Catterall said after his best win to date. “No world titles but I won the fight and I can close that chapter with Josh Taylor.

“I took more risks this time.”

Redemption was more than two years in the making for Catterall, whom many felt deserved the nod in their Feb. 2022 championship affair. Taylor (19-2, 13 knockouts) survived an eighth-round knockdown to eke out a highly questionable split decision victory in Glasgow, Scotland.

Catterall’s undoing that night was allowing Taylor back into the fight in the final round rounds.

Taylor was forced to play catch-up that night and fell into the same trap in the rematch, which came after several delays. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, as the former undisputed champ was more assertive in his attack.

However, the stiff right jab of Catterall was the overwhelming the difference in the opening two rounds. The English southpaw kept Taylor at bay and controlled the tempo.

Time was called in the second when both fighters winced and turned away after a clash of heads. Referee Kevin Parker gave both fighters a good look before he allowed action to resume.

Taylor picked up the pace in the third, his clearest round to that point. Catterall was still there to respond but Taylor was able to trump the counter with a flurry of punches. Another clash of heads caused a brief break in the action. Catterall ended the round with bruising under the left eye.

He began the fourth round with renewed purpose.

A significant shift in momentum came as Catterall took the fight to his heated rival. Taylor seemed to have found his rhythm but was hurt late as Catterall was dialed in with his left hand.

Catterall doubled and tripled up on the jab in the fifth round. A combination found its way home as Taylor was unable to respond. Taylor was in trouble late in the round when Catterall let his hands go as he pinned the Scot against the ropes.

Taylor was seemingly well behind through six but turned the tide in the second half. His furious comeback in the first fight came in the final round rounds, after he was dropped in the eight. The rally came earlier this time around, as he significantly hurt and outworked Catterall in the seventh.

Those good fortunes carried over into the eighth. Taylor found a home for his left hand to the body. Catterall was clearly affected by the shots downstairs, which Taylor exploited before he brought his attack up top.

The body language of Catterall suggested an untimely fade. He briefly regained momentum at the start of the ninth, but Taylor still landed the more telling blows.

Taylor continued the attack in the tenth. Catterall was clearly affected by the body shots and badly battled fatigue. His power shots lacked the snap that he carried earlier in the fight. Meanwhile, Taylor looked stronger as he continued to come forward and initiate the bulk of the exchanges.

Just as the fight threatened to slip away, Catterall rediscovered his groove. A counter left hand caught Taylor flush on the chin and immediately changed the course of the fight. Catterall moved into follow up but both fighters fell to the canvas after a clinch. Another left hand by Catterall punctuated a much-needed bounce back round in a tight contest.

Catterall refused to leave anything to chance in the 12th and final round. Taylor targeted the body but could not replicate the success he found midway through the entertaining affair. Catterall was a step ahead during each exchange, as reflected on the scorecards unlike the first fight.

Taylor has now lost two straight. He was due to rematch Catterall early last year. A scheduling conflict and training camp injuries by Taylor caused several postponements.

The fight was outright canceled as Taylor—who was already relieved of the WBC, WBA and IBF belts—instead fought Teofimo Lopez. It resulted in the first defeat of his career, as Lopez won a decision to claim The Ring and WBO 140-pound championship.

Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) went on to win a pair of decisions in 2023 to atone for the stalled rematch. He has now won three straight and will likely eye a title shot for his next outing.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

