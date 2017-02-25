News

Deontay Wilder KOs Gerald Washington in Round 5

25
Feb
by Michael Rosenthal

Deontay Wilder changed the course of his fight with Gerald Washington as one might’ve expected: with a big right hand.

The WBC heavyweight titleholder had been largely ineffective through four-plus rounds when, midway through the fifth, a short, powerful right followed by a left put the challenger on his pants. Washington got to his feet only to be met by a vicious barrage of punches, which prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The official time was 1:45 of Round 5.

The 6-foot-6 Washington (18-1-1, 12 knockouts) controlled the fight from the outset with a stiff left jab, although neither fighter was particularly active before the dramatic conclusion. Wilder, 6-foot-7, did little more than wait for an opportunity to hurt the former college football player.

And when it came, Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs) took advantage, instantly turning a difficult fight into just another beat down.

 

 

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Wilder was losing that fight bad, getting outclassed, he has an equalizer in power though

    • Charlie U.

      You going to Brooklyn next week?

  • Max-Barley…

    Wilder is one of the worst champions in boxing period.
    Embarrassing!

    • Boxfan

      He’s long, strong, tough, and increasingly patient. And that right hand is dynamite. The left hook is decent, too, when he shortens it. Long story short, he’s more than a handful for any hw in the world.

      • ceylon mooney

        his uppercut in close quarters is good, too.

      • Max-Barley…

        He’s a disaster waiting to happen.

        All I see is a terribly flawed fighter with embarrassing skills for a world champion with five defences.
        He has world class power in his right hand, nothing more.
        ive never someone as tall and long armed so inept at using the best and most important weapon any Heavyweight needs.
        The JAB.

  • Guy Grundy

    So we’ve learned nothing new about Wilder.His boxing technique is seriously flawed but he has power in his right hand….

    • Max-Barley…

      I’ve seen Novice kids with way better technique.

      • Chris Stans

        I honestly wonder what they do when he’s in the gym. He and his team can’t honestly think his technique is good

        • Max-Barley…

          He’s on borrowed time.
          I’ve not seen any improvement from him, and it’s not like he’s fighting great competition.
          The final punches “swings” were as bad I’ve ever seen.
          Notice they didn’t show the replay?

          • XDH

            They did. However, your point is notable.

    • AngelMorningstar

      Well except a former collage football player was winning. That should tell everyone what would happen if this bum decided to fight the black colossus!

  • Sidewinder

    BOMB SQUAD!!

    • Max-Barley…

      FRAUD SQUAD!

      • Sidewinder

        Booo! Haters gonna hate

      • Sidewinder

        Booo! Haters gonna hate

        • Max-Barley…

          Realist.

          • Sidewinder

            Wilders going to put them all to sleep. Bring AJ next.

          • Max-Barley…

            I’m not 100% sold on AJ yet, but he’s constantly improving way more than Wilder.
            And if he licks kilt as I expect. They need to make the Wilder fight before someone ruins that payday first.

            I’ll be Laying a sizeable bet on Aj Knocking out Fraud Squad.

  • KillaBlu

    Wilder needs a new trainer to make him an elite. He has all the raw talent you need, now he just needs someone to mold him into a real great champion. Can’t keep relying on that power forever.

    • Floridastorm

      His defense is really terrible. If that was Vlad, Joshua, Haye, or another offensive minded fighter with skills, Wilder would have been knocked out tonight. Washington did get to Wilder quite a few times. But, just didn’t have the skills to finish it. That being said, I don’t care who trains him he’s not going to get any better. He is what he is.

  • wrecksracer

    I didn’t bother watching, but I don’t mind a guy who has one primary weapon if he knows how to deliver it. It’s not like he’s getting lucky. He beats Stiverne level guys easily. My issue is his level of competition. I don’t count him out against top level guys, I just need to see it. Guys like Wilder and Stevenson need to step it up. Time to stop milking the title. Like I said, I didn’t bother to watch. Step it up and I’ll watch.

  • Jay

    so many haters. Let’s see y’all step in the ring keyboard cowards

    • AngelMorningstar

      isn’t hating it’s stating obvious facts.

    • D Johnson

      Lol

  • Jay

    PBC with another great card!!!

  • Marchegiano

    Joshua blasts his ass away before the midway point.

  • Charlie U.

    His technique is not great and he still looks way too raw. But every single person in the division has to fully respect that right hand, or he’ll surely be hitting the canvass against Wilder one day, too.

  • Dee Money

    Am I the only one who thought Wilder wasn’t really trying early on? It was almost as if he said, “I gotta get rounds in” and decided to just throw jabs here and there, try to block punches, weather the storm and get work for a few rounds

    Yeah his footwork looked awful, so I’m not writing all was well with him, but I don’t think we should put too much stock into what Wilder did tonight one way or another. I don’t really think he was confused, or troubled by Washington’s height or jab; I think he was just waiting an getting rounds. As once he actually let his hands go things didn’t last long.

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    Wilder seemed befuddled by this thing called a jab.

    • Arjay Cee

      Jab make Hulk angry!

    • Max-Barley…

      Good observation.
      Deontay only has 38 fights and 6 WBC title fights under his belt, I’m sure with a bit more experience Team Wilder will learn more about this new invention called the JAB.
      Hell – give Him another 6 title fights and he might even stop swinging like a complete novice.
      Fingers crossed….

  • Arjay Cee

    That’s the world No. 20 taken care of, oh yeah!

    Let’s see if the world No. 21 wants somma dat work. How bout you Nos. 22 and 23? Huh? HUH?

    #G.O.A.T.SQUAD!

  • Arjay Cee

    That’s the world No. 20 taken care of, oh yeah!

    Let’s see if the world No. 21 wants somma dat work. How bout you Nos. 22 and 23? Huh? HUH?

    #G.O.A.T.SQUAD!

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!