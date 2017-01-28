Roach, Coria score quick KOs on Vargas-Berchelt undercard

Junior lightweight prospect Lamont Roach made quick work of Alex Valdez, stopping the former bantamweight title challenger in the second round of their scheduled eight-rounder under the Francisco Vargas-Miguel Berchelt main event on Saturday at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Roach (13-0, 5 knockouts), a 21-year-old former amateur standout from Washington, D.C., scored two knockdowns en route to the stoppage. A body shot put the Mexican veteran down for the count. Valdez (26-9-2, 20 KOs) was slightly taller and rangier, and brought world-class experience into the ring from his days as a bantamweight contender, but the southpaw lacked the speed or reflexes to compete with the younger man.
Crowd favorite, Luis Coria, an 18-year-old high school student in the Indio area, blasted Mexican journeyman Gerardo Molina in the first round of their scheduled four-round bout. Coria (3-0, 3 KOs) robbed Molina (1-4, 1 KO) of his legs with an overhand right and proceeded to batter him into a neutral corner where referee Ray Corona waved the fight off.
Two of Coria’s stablemates kicked off the Golden Boy Promotions show with quickie KOs of their own. Cesar Diaz (4-0, 4 KOs), of Palmdale, Calif., halted Joel Cano (1-5) in the second round and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs), from the Dallas, Texas area, blasted Israel Villela (5-4, 2 KOs) in the opening round. Both Diaz and Ortiz are managed by Joel Diaz, as is Coria, and all three train in nearby Coachella, Calif.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!