Arvin Jhon Paciones and Rene Mark Cuarto set to clash in crossroads bout on June 29

Arvin Jhon Paciones (right) lands a body shot on Kitidech Hirunsuk - Photo by Wasim Mather

Arvin Jhon Paciones (8-0, 5 KO) makes a return to the squared circle on June 29 in Cebu, Philippines.

This time, he takes on former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto (22-5-2, 12 KO). The bout will be contested over 10 rounds in a non-title fight as the co-main event of the Kumbati 17 fight card, promoted by Omega Boxing Promotions.

Paciones, who goes by the fight name “The Sniper,” has been undefeated since turning pro in Vietnam in 2022 at just 17 years old. Born in Cebu, Philippines, the 19-year-old has been based out of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the last few years, training at the Saigon Sports Club.

Paciones burst in the scene by stopping fellow Filipino, Robert Refugio (22-10-5, 8 KO), in August 2023. Since then, he has continued making a name for himself in Thailand, earning a spot in the world rankings at No. 5 in the light flyweight division with the WBA, an incredible feat at just 19 years old.

For his next task, “The Sniper” has his hands full as he looks to take on veteran and former world champion Cuarto, whose resume speaks for itself. The “Mighty Mouse” has been in the ring with some of the best in the division, including the likes of Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-0, 9 KO), Daniel Valladares (28-4-1, 16 KO), and Pedro Taduran (16-4-1, 12 KO).

Cuarto, at just 27, has seen it all—a true veteran of the sport with a wealth of experience. A win over Paciones would set the orthodox boxer up for another shot at a world title. For Paciones, a win over Cuarto puts him closer in line for his first shot at a world title. The opportunities are endless, and with with Eric Rosa (7-0, 2 KO) moving up to 108 pounds, that could make for an interesting matchup.