Fight Night Program – Week of May 23-29

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, May 23 – Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit

Jermaine Franklin vs. Devin Vargas – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ali Akhmedov vs. Encarnacion Diaz – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Joshua James Pagan vs. Roger Hilley – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Josiah Shackleford vs. Ja’shar Banks – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, May 24 – Hala Na Podpromiu, Rzeszow, Poland

Lukasz Rozanski vs. Lawrence Okolie – heavyweight – 12 rounds

A terrific clash, if you disregard the “bridgerweight” label associated to it (a weight class not recognized by The Ring). Rozanski has never left Poland, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s been over protected. Okolie should be able to answer some of the questions that still linger around him.

Also on this card:

Fiodor Czerkasztyn vs. Jorge Cota – middleweight – 10 rounds

Jan Czerklewicz vs. Paul Valenzuela – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Ihosvany Rafael Garcia vs. Lukasz Plawecki – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV PPV, SkyTV (UK)

Saturday, May 25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, England

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

There are bad-blood fights, there are grudge matches, and then there’s this. Taylor escaped with a narrow decision in their first clash, but many people thought Catterall should have gotten the W. The war of words continued on social media, and then push came to literal shove at almost every press appearance they’ve had. Should be a fun affair while it lasts.

Also on this card:

Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson – welterweight – 10 rounds

Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera – lightweight – 10 rounds

George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, May 25: Shawinigan, Canada

Christian Mbilli vs. Mark Heffron – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Mbilli is very active and always manages to look good doing this thing, and this should be another opportunity for him to improve his credentials in his adoptive Canada.

Also on this card:

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Miljan Rovcanin – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Mehmet Unal vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Christopher Guerrero vs. Kenny Larson – welterweight – 8 rounds

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Santiago Fernandez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Przemyslaw Gorgon – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Moreno Fendero vs. Rolando Mansilla – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, May 25 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Dina Thorslund vs. Seren Cetin – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

Francis Fordjour vs. Khvicha Gigolashvili – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Saturday, May 25 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Bader Al-Dherat vs. Orlando Mosquera – lightweight – 10 rounds

Sultan Al Nuami vs. Muhsin Kizota – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Moussa Gholam vs. Lingjie Xia – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Faizan Anwar vs. Murali Erdogan – welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

