Elvis Rodriguez Reunites With Top Rank, Returns On June 29 Teofimo Lopez-Steve Claggett Card

Elvis Rodriguez and Top Rank are set for their second act.

The two parties have entered a second promotional agreement three years after they parted ways. Top Rank confirmed on Wednesday its reunion with the rising junior welterweight contender.

“Elvis Rodriguez is a supreme talent,” Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said. “We are thrilled that he’s decided to re-join the Top Rank family. There are many great fights for Elvis at 140 pounds.

“If he fights up to his potential, he will be a world champion one day.”

Rodriguez’s first fight under his new agreement will come on the June 29 Teofimo Lopez-Steve Claggett undercard in Miami, Florida. An opponent was not yet named for the scheduled ten-round junior welterweight contest.

The bout will be the first for Rodriguez in nearly a year. The 28-year-old Dominican southpaw stopped former WBC titlist Viktor Postol in the seventh round last July 15 in Las Vegas.

It marked the fourth straight win for Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 knockouts) since a May 2021 decision defeat to Kenneth Sims Jr. Rodriguez and Top Rank parted ways soon thereafter, ending a two-year working relationship dating back to his second pro bout. Rodriguez fought under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) umbrella during his four-fight win streak.

“It truly feels great to be back home. I have always felt like a Top Rank fighter,” Rodriguez said. “Top Rank made me a star, and they will make me a champion. I am looking forward to June 29.

“Elvis will finally be back in the building! It’s been a long layoff, the longest of my career, but I am 100 percent focused on June 29.”

Rodriguez, guided by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, hoped to enter at least a title eliminator after the Postol win. His career was instead stalled, as was the case for many PBC fighters during the second half of 2023.

Efforts were made to land fights with any takers in the division. Confirmed among that list were IBF 140-pound titlist Subriel Matias and unbeaten contender Gary Antuanne Russell.

Fittingly, Matias and Russell also have fights lined up in June versus separate but relevant opposition.

The lack of viable options made it a no-brainer to return home.

“We are very excited and happy to be back with Top Rank,” said Benny Lieblein, Rodriguez’s manager. “Elvis is such an exciting fighter, and he brings much-needed excitement to the sport. We are looking for an opportunity at the top guys in the division, and we believe Top Rank can get us those fights.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

