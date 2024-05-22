Fight Picks: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall face off for the first time in fight week ahead of their grudge rematch on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena, Leeds - Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Just over two-years after their first go-around, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will resume hostilities at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, on Saturday.

This junior welterweight match up will have huge ramifications for both men and will be broadcast on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET/ PT and 11 a.m. GMT.

Taylor, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at junior welterweight, was a decorated amateur before turning professional in 2015. He claimed wins over former world titleholders Miguel Vazquez (KO 9) and Viktor Postol (UD 12) before entering the World Boxing Super Series. In a terrific run, the talented Scotsman beat the previously undefeated Ryan Martin (TKO 7); wrenched the IBF title from Ivan Baranchyk (UD 12) and unified against WBA beltholder Regis Prograis (MD 12). The latter saw the 33-year-old southpaw claim the Ring championship. “The Tartan Tornado” went on to become a four-belt undisputed 140-pound champion by beating WBC and WBO titlist Jose Ramirez (UD 12).

Following that fight, Taylor struggled with Catterall before being awarded a highly controversial 12-round split decision. It looked like he’d face Catterall in a rematch before settling on Teofimo Lopez, who outboxed him to win a 12-round unanimous decision.

Catterall, rated at No. 7 by The Ring at junior welterweight, scored several impressive wins over the likes of Tom Stalker (TKO 8), Joe Hughes (UD 12) and won the British title against Tyrone Nurse (UD 12) in his earlier bouts.

However, despite staying unbeaten, his career seemed to stall. He was the WBO No. 1-ranked contender and finally got his big chance when he met then-undisputed champion Taylor. Catterall fought the fight of his life, dropping Taylor before holding off the defending champion’s late charge. Most believed he had done enough but he lost a highly contentious 12-round split decision. When the rematch never came to pass, the 30-year-old craftsman returned and beat Darragh Foley (UD 10) and, most recently, bested cagey former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares (UD 10).

Taylor (19-1, 13 knockouts) was on top of the world but then things started to unravel against Catterall. It’s been a tough couple of years since then, with his body seemingly letting him down and forcing this fight to be postponed. How healthy is Taylor? Does he have a big performance left in him? Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) showed he belongs at world-class level in the first Taylor fight and was unlucky not to get the decision. Can he rise to that level again? Did Taylor take Catterall lightly last time and now that he knows what he’s facing will he be better? Catterall is a very good technician and tough to look good against but not the most dynamic fighter, can he go and take the initiative and put in the sort of performance that leaves no questions?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Taylor as a 4/5 (-125) favorite, while Catterall is priced at EVS (+100); the draw is 16/1 (+1600).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: CATTERALL MD

“This fight has the feel of a loser-leaves-town type of fight. Taylor hasn’t been the same since their first fight, in which he appeared fortunate to get the decision. Taylor needs to get Catterall out of his system to move onwards with his career. Meanwhile, Catterall has had to wait and wait for the second chance. He has to get over this hump to shoot for a world title. Catterall has an awkward style for anyone and looked like he had Taylor’s number last time. Taylor subsequently looked like the fire had gone out against Teofimo Lopez. I think Taylor is the more talented fighter, but the timing and weight suit Catterall more. Both are supremely motivated and will get after each other in the build up. I think whoever deals with it best may well emerge victorious. I believe we’ll see a close nip-and-tuck fight throughout. That suits Catterall more, and he’ll edge matters in another controversial fight.”

LEE GROVES: CATTERALL UD

“To me, a lot of metrics are leaning Catterall’s way. Since their first meeting that was controversially won by Taylor on his home ground in Glasgow, he lost his WBO title to Teofimo Lopez in lopsided fashion while Catterall notched two dominant decision wins against Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares. Taylor has long complained about the process of squeezing down to 140, and at age 33 that process will probably be even tougher, while Catterall appears stable at the weight. Additionally, the fight will be staged in Catterall-friendly England instead of Taylor’s home turf of Scotland. Finally, Howard Cosell said that “there are horses for courses and styles for fighters,” and based on the first fight it appears Catterall knows how to pick Taylor’s locks. The odds are much closer this time around for good reason, and I believe Catterall will be officially given the decision he should have received two years ago.”

DIEGO MORILLA: TAYLOR UD

“Youth and momentum may be on Catterall’s side. But there are levels to everything. Catterall’s win over Linares may not have taught him as much as Taylor’s loss against Lopez may have meant for the ‘Tartan Tornado’, and their previous level of opposition before those fights favors Taylor as well. Even though Taylor’s style doesn’t age well and the accumulation of punishment ends up showing, my bet is that he will be able to summon all his strength and come up with a razor-thin win in this one, maybe not enough to erase the bad taste of the first fight but just enough to leave it behind.”

MARTIN MULCAHY: TAYLOR UD

“I was in the minority of people who thought the first fight was not a robbery; a close fight for sure but I think the decision could have gone to either boxer. Since then, neither fighter has pushed their career forward despite Jack Catterall getting a decision win over faded Jorge Linares. I am going with my initial instinct, in first fight, and picking Josh Taylor to use his physical advantages more this time around. A tricky Catterall will steal some rounds, but being pushed backwards instead of circling from the middle rounds should convince judges of who is in control of the action. This will be another fight of perception over action, but this time Taylor’s volume will be more than enough over Catterall’s accuracy and sporadic forward attacks. Give me Taylor by unanimous decision by 3 to 4 points on the scorecards.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: TAYLOR PTS

“I know a lot of fans view Josh Taylor as ‘spoiled goods’ after his loss to Teofimo Lopez last year, but I predict he’ll look much better this Saturday in Leeds. I believe ‘The Tartan Tornado’ has enough left in the tank to get it done. I see him beating Jack Catterall on points in an exciting fight with good ebb and flow.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: CATTERALL UD

“Finally, Catterall gets the chance to correct the record. Boxing is littered with lousy decisions, but few quite as bad as the one he was dealt in a split-decision loss to Josh Taylor more than two years ago. Catterall continued to train. And he continued to fight, beating Darragh Foley last May and a faded Jorge Linares in October. But mostly, he waited on a bout that will allow him to deliver the last word and lots of counters against the 33-year-old Taylor, whose pound-for-pound potential vanished, suddenly and surprisingly, in a decline that the 30-year-old Catterall started and can now finish.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): CATTERALL TKO

“After their first fight which ended very controversially, at long last the return. I’m not alone in saying Catterall was extremely hard done by in there first meeting. I still scratch my head asking who are those judges and what were they looking at? The uncrowned champion must surely be heavily favoured to win their eagerly awaited return. Catterall would have learned so much from their first fight and will leave nothing to chance. I see a late stoppage between round 9 and 12 for Catterall.”

SERGIO MORA: (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ COMMENTATOR): TAYLOR PTS

“I like Taylor in another close fight! Although Catterall deserved to win the first one, that was his one chance to win and catch Taylor off guard. Guys like Catterall get overlooked, he’s a strong, short southpaw and a headache stylistically for anyone, but Taylor will make adjustments and win another tough decision this time around.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): CATTERALL SD 12



“I believe that Josh Taylor is a better fighter that Jack Catterall. I’m just not sure about this fight taking place at junior welterweight. I don’t think Taylor belongs at 140 pounds anymore and he should have moved to welterweight a long time ago. I’ve also seen it mentioned that this fight is being contested on neutral ground. How does that work? Taylor, the Scotsman, is fighting an Englishman in England. Bottom line: Catterall has home advantage and he’s the sentimental favorite following the controversial result in fight one. Taylor wants a challenge, but he’s really given himself a challenge. He could end up winning the fight, only for the judges to be swayed by what happened the first time. Catterall is an extremely tough style to beat and I think Taylor will struggle to stop him. If it goes 12, I think Catterall gets the decision..”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): CATTERALL PTS

“There was a time when Taylor was considered among the very elite in the sport. Then he faced Catterall, who halted that momentum. After that he’s had long layoffs and the loss to Teofimo Lopez. In my view Taylor is a dull blade, and Catterall is a crafty, well-schooled boxer. The career trajectory favors Catterall, and I don’t think what he did the first time was a fluke. I like him to win the fight — and this time get the decision.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): CATTERALL PTS

“This should be a fun fight, both guys have been eager to settle their differences since the controversial first meeting. I think both careers have gone in somewhat different directions since the first fight. Josh Taylor, whom I respect as a fighter, was completely outclassed against Teofimo Lopez, and has since been out of the ring dealing with multiple injuries. On the other hand, Catterall has managed to stay active since his loss to Taylor, picking up two decision wins and staying healthy throughout the process. I think we see a very determined Jack Catterall in this bout, and the younger fighter will earn himself a close decision win in the process.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): CATTERALL UD

“Like many, I was surprised of the outcome of the first fight, initially thinking Taylor would win handily. After thinking like many Catterall had done enough to deserve the win. Going into the second one, Taylor has a lot on the lone and much to prove. Since the first encounter he has had his first defeat since the loss Catterall has beaten veteran Jorge Linares. Taylor cannot afford to lose as it will set him back quite a bit and Jack is going in very confident. I believe we will see a much clearer decision than we did in the first one and this time the officials all agree the winner by unanimous decision Jack Catterall.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): CATTERALL UD

“I’m not a big fan of rematches. In my opinion, they are almost never really called-for, outside of some stupid rematch clause in the contracts. However, I can go with them, if the first fight is thrilling, controversial, or extremely close. Taylor-Catterall ticks all the boxes, so let’s get it on. I like Catterall because all the psychological and emotional factors are on his side for No. 2. He is the one who felt robbed in the first fight and is looking for the revenge. He knows he can really hurt and floor Taylor, which he did in the first fight. Plus, Taylor’s confidence may have been punctured by a bad loss to Teofimo Lopez. The styles of the two will make for a good fight, but this rematch will be Caterall’s and he’ll win it by solid, unanimous, not close decision.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): TAYLOR

“Since this is their second time fighting, I think Taylor had a lot of adversity in the last outing with being knocked down and having a point taken from him, I think he has learned a lot from that fight and even more from the Lopez fight he had. I feel Taylor will tighten up his game plan and I think he may win a lot easier against Catterall this time around.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): CATTERALL PTS

“While it’s certainly great news for fans I think the decision to pursue this rematch is a bad move for Taylor. It says a great deal about the Scot that we are here, finally. I’m from the same neck of the woods as Josh but let’s be honest, he lost that first fight. Continuing at 140-pounds seems a mistake to me, the defeat to Lopez and the hurt in that fight rubber stamping the theory. And Catterall just looks a bad fit for Taylor. A sharp, hard-hitting counter-puncher, motivated and perhaps more suited to the weight, Catterall looks all wrong for JT. How things have changed. For sure Catterall can look average at times and struggles to put away inferior opponents but that’s not at play here. Taylor is more talented I feel but the timing and weight favours Catterall.”

REGIS PROGRAIS (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION): CATTERALL

“It depends how much Taylor has left in him. Taylor has been having a shaky last few years. I would pick Catterall to win. It’s kinda hard for me to pick Taylor, he hasn’t looked the same in awhile, he’s getting older, had a lot of injuries and inactivity. I would lean more towards Catterall but Catterall didn’t look as good against Linares. Catterall looks the fresher man, so I’ll go with Catterall.”

DALTON SMITH (JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER):

“I think Catterall is going to win, I thought he won the first fight. I’m expecting a different Taylor for this fight, I think it’ll be a more competitive fight. I don’t think Taylor will have taken him lightly this time. I’m going for a Catterall win on points.”

MATTHEW MACKLIN (FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER/ COMMENTATOR): CATTERALL PTS

“I think Taylor is on the slide and also Catterall is all wrong for Taylor stylistically. He’ll negate Taylor and break his rhythm. Catterall points.”

WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER): CATTERALL

“Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s first fight in February 2022 ended with Taylor winning a split decision but most thought Catterall should have been given the nod. Taylor was knocked down in that fight and both fighters lost a point for holding and hitting after the bell. All four major belts were on the line first time around at light welterweight and, in the upcoming rematch, the fight is at the same weight but with no belts on the line. Taylor is coming off a loss to Teofimo Lopez in June 2023, where he lost his WBO belt – having given up the other three before that fight. Catterall is coming off a win over Jorge Linares in October 2023 and had one fight before that as well back in May of 2023 so he has been more active. Taylor likes to push forward but leaves himself open especially for the straight lefts to the head from Catterall. Catterall has a decent guard and catches punches well and throwing great body shots and lefts to the head but is hittable too. Grit and determination could win this fight for either fighter but I think there will be close rounds, maybe a knockdown or two, but Catterall may just have enough to pull out a late stoppage or decision win.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ: (TRAINER): TAYLOR PTS

“Round 13 begins. It was and will be a competitive fight again. The first one had a knockdown. That was the difference in the fight, I don’t see much changing. I see this fight as a toss up. There’s a saying that goes like this, “He who hits first, hits twice.” In a good entertaining fight, I’ll go with Taylor to win a close decision again.”

Final Tally: Catterall 14-6

