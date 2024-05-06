Seigo Yuri Akui outpoints Taku Kuwahara in rematch, retains WBA flyweight title

Seigo Yuri Akui (left) and Taku Kuwahara. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Seigo Yuri Akui and Takku Kuwahara first faced each other in the ring with the Japanese flyweight title on the line. Akui won that bout via 10th-round stoppage at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo in 2021. Three bouts later, Akui won the WBA world title with a unanimous decision over long-reigning Artem Dalakian in January of this year, so his rematch with Kuwahara on the Inoue-Nery undercard at the Tokyo Dome was on a much larger stage and for much larger stakes but he maintained his superiority over his domestic rival.

Kuwahara (13-2, 8 KOs) managed to last the 12-round distance on Monday but was soundly outclassed by Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs), who won by scores of 118-110 and 117-111 (twice). Akui confidently walked down the stick-and-moving Kuwahara, landing head-snapping jabs, right hands, one-two combinations, sneaky lead hooks and body shots en route to his unanimous decision victory.

Akui is The Ring’s No. 4-rated flyweight.

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.