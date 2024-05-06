Wainwright Weighs In: After besting Munguia, who’s next for Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo after retaining the undisputed 168-pound championship with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rumors of Canelo Alvarez’s demise were greatly exaggerated.

While boxing’s biggest star may not be in his absolute prime, he is still more than good enough to beat most world-class super middleweights and he exhibited that when he turned back the challenge of previously unbeaten countryman Jaime Munguia to retain his Ring and undisputed 168-pound titles in front of 17,492 fans at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on Saturday.

Canelo took the first round to take a look at Munguia, throwing just 11 punches, then he got to work and while Munguia threw more in 10 of the 12 rounds, Canelo was far more economic throughout, landing at least 32 percent of his punches a round, while the 27-year-old challenger only bettered that mark in two rounds of the fight.

The first big moment in the fight came when the pair exchanged punches in Round 4, Munguia looked to try to overwhelm Canelo, landing a snapping right hand but as he tried to follow up, Canelo replied with a right hand of his own. Shortly afterwards a rapid-fire combination was punctuated with a perfect right uppercut that sent the Tijuana native down for the first time in his career with just over 30 seconds in the round remaining.

To Munguia’s credit he fought on and back. He was always a step behind but he put up a fight unlike Jermell Charlo’s tepid effort last September.

Canelo (61-2-2, 29 knockouts) was awarded the victory 117-110, 116-111 and a little to close 115-112 on the usually reliable Steve Weisfeld’s scorecard and remains the face of boxing.

However, it was a valuable lesson for Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs). The Ring’s No. 5-rated super middleweight showed he can compete at the highest level. It was the kind of experience you can’t buy, and he probably learned more than he did in all his previous wins put together and will serve him well going forward. However, his activity seemed to aid him specifically on Weisfeld’s card. As the old adage goes, never mistake activity for achievement.

According to CompuBox Canelo threw 536 punches landing 234 of his shots for a 43.7 connect rate, while Munguia threw 663 and landed 170 shots which equated to 25.6. Accuracy prevailed over activity.

“I’m glad I gave Jaime this opportunity, he’s a great guy, great champion, he’s going to continue doing good,” Canelo told Jim Gray afterwards. “I feel very proud to put these type of fights in Vegas. I feel proud to represent Mexico! Viva Cabrones!”

Which was greeted with huge cheers from his countrymen in attendance.

“I took my time, I have great experience,” he added. “Jaime Munguia is a great fighter, he’s strong, he’s smart. I take my time, I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good, and I feel proud about it.”

And he’s right to feel so, it’s probably the best he’s looked since before he lost to Dmitry Bivol. Since then, he has posted wins over Gennadiy Golovkin (UD 12), John Ryder (UD 12) and Charlo (UD 12).

However those cheers turned to jeers when the name of David Benavidez was mentioned soon after.

“Right now, I’m gonna rest, enjoy my family,” he said. “But you know, if the money is right, I can fight right now. I don’t give a shit. I can do whatever I want.”

And he can do that, he’s earnt that privilege over the years. Unfortunately, Alvarez doesn’t seem bothered about facing Benavidez, who as well as outgrowing the 168-pound division probably got fed up waiting for his name to get called.

The former two-time WBC 168-pound titlist is heading to light heavyweight, where he’ll meet former WBC 175-pound beltholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15.

How Benavidez made 168 for so long is anyone’s guess. He’ll be big for a light heavyweight and to drop back to 168 would require a herculean effort. Maybe that’s part of Canelo’s plan, let him get comfy at 175 and call his name and as the A-side bring him down in weight, sapping the younger man of his strength. Afterall it won’t be the first time we’ve seen an A-side use this tactic.

The super middleweight landscape will also receive more change when the super dangerous but largely unknown David Morrell heads to light heavyweight in August.

Those two moving up will create opportunities for others.

Eddie Hearn has proclaimed the wholly undeserving Edgar Berlanga next. In my eyes it would be a shame for Canelo to face Berlanga, who brings little in terms of threat or fan appeal.

There has been mention of fellow pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford stepping up to the plate. Crawford has fought his career from 135-147 and will make his 154-pound debut on August 3. I can see him jumping up in weight again if victorious but that won’t happen in September. It would be fool-hardy to jump from 154 straight to 168. There is a reason why we have weight classes and that is a significant jump.

With a thinning field left maybe the best and most exciting option would be Christian Mbilli.

The all-action Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) will face Mark Heffron on May 25. The Canadian-based fighter, The Ring’s No. 2-rated super middleweight, fights at a high pace, something that would serve to take Canelo out of his stride. However, in much the way he beat Munguia, Canelo’s precision would be key. The fight could resemble a modern-day Marvin Hagler-John Mugabi, in which the fearsome challenger brings out the best in the aging champion.

Canelo has the best resume in boxing. He’s already a first ballot hall of famer and a modern day great.

He’d have more to lose than gain against Benavidez, but those cat calls will prick his pride and ego. He’s a stubborn sort and will likely look at that as a challenge but one he will take when he is good and ready, not when anyone else wants it.

The most likely path for that fight to come to fruition is if Turki Alalshikh deems it to be on his wish list and decrees the funds are there to entice both parties. Here’s to hoping His Excellency waves his magic wand. He’s already made several fights that previously didn’t seem doable. What about this one?

