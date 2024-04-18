New Faces: Guillermo Gutierrez

Guillermo Gutierrez - Photo courtesy of Team Gutierrez via Rull Fotos/Forcetrain Promotions

GUILLERMO GUTIERREZ

Age: 25

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Weight class: junior bantamweight

Height: 5-foot-4 (163 cm)

Amateur record: 125 fights

Turned pro: 2021

Pro record: 10-0 (1 knockouts)

Trainer: Gilbert Garza and Felix Castillo

Manager: Gwen Legge

Promoter: N/A

Instagram: @gmozz

Best night of pro career and why: Gutierrez feels the stoppage win over Gabriel Guerrero stands out above all the other wins.

“My second fight ended in a knockout,” Gutierrez told The Ring. “[I was] still new to the pros I was just feeding off the energy from the crowd, it was electric. I got the TKO in the first 20 seconds of the fourth round.”

Worst night of pro career and why: Although Gutierrez won a four-round shutout over Richard Hernandez in January, he feels he could have done more.

“I am very hard on myself, so I believe every fight is an opportunity for me to learn and grow,” he said. “I would say my last fight because I know I could’ve ended it early but my opponent just didn’t want to go down. Props to him, he was a tough dude.”

What’s Next: Gutierrez will have his first scheduled eight-round contest when he faces fellow Texan Jaime Jasso in his rivals hometown at the Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, Texas, on Saturday.

“I am going to have a rematch with the opponent I fought in my third fight,” he said. “Back then, I won by majority decision. Now, as I prepare for my 11th fight, I feel that my skills and technique have improved significantly. It should be an exciting bout, though, as I know my opponent is seeking revenge.”

Jasso (4-2, 0 KOs) has been a professional since 2020. He lost to touted Top Rank prospect Floyd Diaz (UD 4) before giving Gutierrez trouble losing a four-round majority decision in December 2021. He has remained unbeaten since.

If Gutierrez can win without any incident it would show improvement. I expect him to win, likely on points, but how he does so will be interesting.

Why he’s a prospect: Gutierrez claimed the Texas State Golden Gloves title in 2016 and was the No. 2 ranked fighter in his weight class in the U.S in 2017.

That helped earn him a selection to join the USA boxing team which allowed him to attend training camps at the Olympic training center and box internationally.

The Texan has gained experience sparring many top fighters including Guillermo Rigondeaux, Jesse Rodriguez and Joshua Franco.

Gutierrez feels he has several key skills which he intends to show off and help him reach the next level.

“I’d say my head movement the ability to slip roll and dip,” he said. “My IQ in the ring is pretty up there.”

Why he’s a suspect: It is still early to say. Gutierrez is just moving up to the eight-round level but he seems to be going in the right direction.

“I think I am just constantly improving and getting better after every fight, and not be being complacent. The rest will follow,” he said.

The proof is in the pudding, and it will be interesting to see if he can show progress against Jasso.

It is clear Gutierrez isn’t a puncher, with just one win inside the distance in his 10 fights. He doesn’t see that as a problem. “My skills and style make up for it.”

Will that be the case as he steps up to the next level?

Storylines: Gutierrez was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and had a humble childhood.

“My parents did their best to ensure that my siblings and I were taken care of,” he said of his early years. “Of course, there were ups and downs, but I am grateful for everything I have been through because it has shaped and molded me into the person I am today.”

He first got interested in boxing as a 7-year-old.

“My father signed me up in the local neighborhood and the rest is history,” he said.

“[My youth was] a little different from the average kid because all I can remember was being in the gym after school.”

Aside from spending much of his time at the gym trying to perfect his boxing skills, Gutierrez also works at a hospital transporting patients to radiology.

One day, he hopes to be able to become a world champion. However, he appreciates that he is at the beginning of that journey, and hopes to take another step on that road in his next fight.

“I want to compete (…) on April 20, but my team and I focus on taking each fight one step at a time,” he said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. And, of course, the ultimate goal is to become a world champion someday.”

Gutierrez likes to keep himself to himself and does his own thing. He says, “As much as I love being in the gym I also love my time and peace away from the gym.”

His one vice, however, is his hometown.

“The city has a unique charm, and my favorite part is the Tex-Mex food.”

Fight-by-Fight Record

2024

Jan. 20 – Richard Hernandez – UD 4

2023

Oct. 7 – Hector Valdes – UD 6

Aug. 12 – Jaden Burnias – UD 6

March 3 – Jaden Burnias – UD 6

2022

Dec. 3 – Jimmy Garza III – UD 4

May 28 – Victor Rodriguez SD 4

March 12 – David Alfaro – UD 4

2021

Dec. 11 – Jaime Jasso MD 4

Sept. 25 – Gabriel Guerrero – TKO 4

June 12 – Frank Boston – UD 4

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright