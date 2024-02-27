Gennadiy Golovkin named President of Kazahstan Olympic Committee

Gennadiy Golovkin takes a bow before his middleweight title unification bout vs. Ryota Murata last April, his most recent victory. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Gennadiy Golovkin is entering into another stage of his life after a successful boxing career.

Golovkin announced he was named President of the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee, with the announcement appearing on his social media platforms on Monday.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone, for all those warm wishes I am receiving all day on my election as NOC Kazakhstan President,” said Golovkin. “I am more than happy to represent my country in the global Olympic Movement.”

Tom Loeffler, who promoted Golovkin for most of his pro career, expressed his celebratory comments on Golovkin’s appointment.

“It’s great to see Gennadiy appointed as President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan,” Loeffler told The Ring Monday night. “It’s a well-deserved honor for him and I’m sure he will do very well, with all the experience he has in both amateur and professional sports.

“Gennadiy has accomplished more inside the ring than most boxers can dream of. Now he continues his career in sports in an entirely different capacity and one of the most prestigious positions continuing to represent his country of Kazakhstan.”

Golovkin was a stellar amateur, winning the silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games, culminating a career with a record of 345-5 before turning pro in May 2006.

In his last bout in September 2022, Golovkin, who will turn 42 on April 8, has not fought since losing by unanimous decision to Ring Magazine and undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

The loss to Alvarez was the rubber match. Their first fight in September 2017 was a split-decision draw in a fight most thought Golovkin did more than enough to win by decision. Their second fight took place a year later, where Golovkin lost by majority decision in a close fight.

Golovkin was a two-time world middleweight titleholder. His second stint was as a unified titleholder, holding both IBF and WBA world title belts. As a middleweight, Golovkin has notable wins over Daniel Jacobs, David Lemieux, Martin Murray, Matthew Macklin, Curtis Stevens, and Daniel Geale.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

